Carmila: target raised and shares bought back

July 25, 2024

Posting recurring earnings per share of 0.87 euro for the first six months of 2024, up 2.4% year-on-year, Carmila has raised its guidance for 2024, now expecting it to rise by 3.5% to 1.65 euro.



The retail property company boasts dynamic rental activity, with 490 leases signed over the period for a total guaranteed minimum rent of 27 million euros, and organic growth in net rents of 3.4% thanks to the effect of indexation.



Carmila is also to launch a new share buyback program worth 10 million euros, with a view to cancelling the shares thus acquired. The purchase period will begin on July 29 at the earliest and end on December 31 at the latest.



