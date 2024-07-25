Carmila: target raised and shares bought back
The retail property company boasts dynamic rental activity, with 490 leases signed over the period for a total guaranteed minimum rent of 27 million euros, and organic growth in net rents of 3.4% thanks to the effect of indexation.
Carmila is also to launch a new share buyback program worth 10 million euros, with a view to cancelling the shares thus acquired. The purchase period will begin on July 29 at the earliest and end on December 31 at the latest.
