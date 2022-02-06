Carnaby Resources : Appendix 3Y - Change of Directors' Interest Notices

onlyCarnaby Resources Limited (ASX:CNB) advises of changes in Directors' interests in the Company and the resultant issue of 3,000,000 ordinary fully paid shares.

useRob Watkins exercised 3,000,000 Unlisted Share Options and concurrently old 600,000 ordinary fully paid shares, to fund the conversion of the options and to cover subsequent tax obligations.

Pa l Payne, being one of the Company's longest shareholders, also disposed of 200,000 ordinary fully paid shares in order to re-balance his portfolio.

An Appendix 2A will be lodged with the ASX following this announcement personalnd a cleansing notice is also attached with respect to the issue.

This announcement was authorised for release by the Board of Directors. For