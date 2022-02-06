Carnaby Resources : Appendix 3Y - Change of Directors' Interest Notices
Appendix 3Y - Change in Directors'
Interest Notices
onlyCarnaby Resources Limited (ASX:CNB) advises of changes in Directors' interests in the Company and the resultant issue of 3,000,000 ordinary fully paid shares.
useRob Watkins exercised 3,000,000 Unlisted Share Options and concurrently old 600,000 ordinary fully paid shares, to fund the conversion of the options and to cover subsequent tax obligations.
Pa l Payne, being one of the Company's longest shareholders, also disposed of 200,000 ordinary fully paid shares in order to re-balance his portfolio.
An Appendix 2A will be lodged with the ASX following this announcement
personalnd a cleansing notice is also attached with respect to the issue.
This announcement was authorised for release by the Board of Directors.
For
ASX Announcement 7 February 2022
Fast Facts
Shares on Issue 143.5M
Market Cap (@ $2.03) $291M
Board and Management
Peter Bowler, Non-Exec Chairman
Rob Watkins, Managing Director
Greg Barrett, Non-Exec Director & Company Secretary
Paul Payne, Non-Exec Director
Company Highlights
Proven and highly credentialed management team
Tight capital structure and strong cash position
Nil Desperandum and Lady Fanny Iron Oxide Copper Gold discoveries within the Greater Duchess Copper Gold Project, Mt Isa inlier, Queensland.
Greater Duchess Copper Gold Project, numerous camp scale IOCG deposits over 1,022 km 2 of tenure
Projects near to De Grey's Hemi gold discovery on 442 km 2 of highly prospective tenure
100% ownership of the Tick Hill Gold Project (granted ML's) in Qld, historically one of Australia highest grade and most profitable gold mines producing 511 koz at 22 g/t gold
Registered Office
78 Churchill Avenue Subiaco Western Australia 6008
+61 8 9320 2320 www.carnabyresources.com.au
7 February 2022
Company Announcements Office
ASX Limited
Level 40
152 - 158 St Georges Terrace
PERTH WA 6000
CLEANSING NOTICE UNDER SECTION 708A(5)(e) OF THE CORPORATIONS ACT
Carnaby Resources Limited (
ASX:CNB or the Company) advises that the Company issued the following 3,000,000 ordinary fully paid shares ( Shares) on 7 February 2022 on the exercise of:
2,000,000 unlisted options exercisable at $0.09 on or before 23 April 2024; and
1,000,000 unlisted options exercisable at $0.10 on or before 23 April 2024;
The Company gives this notice pursuant to section 708A(5)(e) of the Corporations Act ("the Act"):
the Company issued the Shares without disclosure to investors under Part 6D.2 of the Act;
as at the date of this notice, the Company has complied with the provisions of chapter 2M of the Act as they apply to the Company and section 674 of the Act; and
as at the date of this notice, there is no information that is 'excluded information' under section 708A(7) and (8) of the Act.
This announcement has been authorised for release by the Board.
Greg Barrett
Company Secretary
Appendix 3Y Change of Director's Interest Notice
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.
Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11
Name of entity: Carnaby Resources Limited
ABN: 62 610 855 064
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
Name of Director
Robert Watkins
Date of last notice
29/10/2021
Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities
In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
Direct or indirect interest
Indirect
Nature of indirect interest
COSMO HOLDINGS (WA) PTY LTD
(including registered holder)
Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant
interest.
Robert Watkins is a Director and
Beneficiary
Date of change
4-7/02/2022
No. of securities held prior to change
COSMO HOLDINGS (WA) PTY LTD
- 4,444,418 ordinary fully paid shares
- 2,000,000 unlisted options expiring
23/04/2024 @ $0.09
- 1,000,000 unlisted options expiring
23/04/2024 @ $0.10
- 1,000,000 unlisted options expiring
27/10/2025 @ $0.45
Class
Ordinary fully paid shares
(Shares)
CNBAC Unlisted Options
(Options)
See chapter 19 for defined terms. 01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 1
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Number acquired
07/02/2022
3,000,000 Shares
Number disposed
4/02/2022
600,000 Shares
07/02/2022
3,000,000 Options (exercised)
Value/Consideration
Shares Disposed:
Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated
600,000 @ $1.80 per share
valuation
Shares Acquired:
2,000,000 @ $0.09 per share
1,000,000 @ $0.10 per share
No. of securities held after change
COSMO HOLDINGS (WA) PTY LTD
- 6,844,418 ordinary fully paid shares
- 1,000,000 unlisted options expiring
27/10/2025 @ $0.45
Nature of change
04/02/2022
Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options,
On-market Trade
issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in
buy-back
07/02/2022
Exercise of Options
Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
Detail of contract
Nature of interest
Name of registered holder (if issued securities)
Date of change
No. and class of securities to which interest related prior to change
Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed
+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.
Appendix 3Y Page 2
01/01/2011
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Interest acquired
Interest disposed
Value/Consideration
Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation
Interest after change
Part 3 -
+Closed period
Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed
NO above traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required?
If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade
to proceed during this period?
If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this
provided?
See chapter 19 for defined terms. 01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 3
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document
here.
Disclaimer
Carnaby Resources Ltd. published this content on 06 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 February 2022 22:47:29 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
All news about CARNABY RESOURCES LIMITED
Sales 2021
4,38
3,09
3,09
Net income 2021
0,37 M
0,26 M
0,26 M
Net cash 2021
6,65 M
4,70 M
4,70 M
P/E ratio 2021
115x
Yield 2021
-
Capitalization
285 M
202 M
202 M
EV / Sales 2020
-
EV / Sales 2021
7 770 004x
Nbr of Employees
-
Free-Float
-
Chart CARNABY RESOURCES LIMITED
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends CARNABY RESOURCES LIMITED
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Bullish Bullish
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.