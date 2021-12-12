Carnaby Resources : Exploration Update - Significant Copper Intersected

First diamond hole NLDD042 in the new program has extended the mainNil Desperandumshoot intersecting an80m downhole zone of copper sulphidemineralisation, including a 0.9m wide semi massive copper sulphide breccia zone (see photo below left), results pending.
A second step out diamond hole to target the as yet untested IP anomaly down plunge of NLDD042 will commence this week.
First RC drill holes at the 100% ownedLady Fanny Prospecthave intersectedstrong zones of copper sulphide mineralisation, results pending (see photo above right).
At theStrelley Gold Project, RC drilling is progressing well with 19 RC holes completed to date for 3,150m. Results pending from all holes.
EXPLORATION UPDATE
onlySIGNIFICANT COPPER INTERSECTED AT GREATER DUCHESS PROJECT
Carnaby Resources Limited (ASX: CNB) (Carnaby or the Company) is pleased to provide an exploration update for the Greater Duchess Copper Gold Project
in Mt Isa, Queensland and the Strelley Gold Project in the Mallina Basin, Pilbara,
useWA.
Highlights
The Company's Managing Director, Rob Watkins commented:
"Drilling at Greater Duchess Copper Gold and Strelley Gold projects is progressing apace with both drill rigs double shifting whilst endeavouring to complete the planned programs prior to end of year. While we are waiting on results from all drill holes completed so far, we are extremely encouraged by the broad zones of copper sulphide mineralisation we are seeing at Nil Desperandum and Lady Fanny from the first holes drilled in this current program. We look forward to receiving the ensuing copper and gold results."
ASX Announcement 13 December 2021
Fast Facts
Shares on Issue 118.1M
Market Cap (@ 27 cents) $31.9M
Cash $5.6M1
1As of 31 September 2021
Board and Management
Peter Bowler, Non-Exec Chairman
Rob Watkins, Managing Director
Greg Barrett, Non-Exec Director & Company Secretary
Paul Payne, Non-Exec Director
Company Highlights
Proven and highly credentialed management team
Tight capital structure and strong cash position
Projects near to De Grey's Hemi gold discovery on 442 km2 of highly prospective tenure
Greater Duchess Copper Gold Project, numerous camp scale IOCG deposits over 323 km2 of tenure
100% ownership of the Tick Hill Gold Project (granted ML's) in Qld, historically one of Australia highest grade and most profitable gold mines
Past production of 511 koz at 22 g/t gold
Indicated and Inferred Mineral Resource of 207,000 t @ 6.71 g/t gold for 44,600 ounces
Proven and Probable Ore Reserves of 48,600 t @ 6.53 g/t gold for 10,200 ounces
Registered Office
78 Churchill Avenue Subiaco Western Australia 6008
A universal drilling rig commenced RC and diamond drilling at the Greater Duchess Copper Gold project in the first week of December. The rig is double shifting and to date a total of 6 holes for 872m of drilling has been completed of a 4,000m planned program. Results pending from all holes completed.
NIL DESPERANDUM PROSPECT (CARNABY 82.5%)
At Nil Desperandum the first diamond hole in the current program has intersected an 80m downhole interval of intermittently disseminated, semi massive to breccia hosted copper sulphide mineralisation in NLDD042, results pending (Figure 1 & 2).
Figure 1. Plan of Nil Desperandum Showing location of NLDD042.
The upper intervals of the copper mineralisation in NLDD042 appear to form an overall transition from lower grade disseminated zones with narrower zones of semi massive copper sulphides towards the lower sections, where more breccia hosted copper sulphide mineralisation is present towards the base of a sharp footwall contact. An example of high grade breccia hosted copper mineralisation is shown in Figure 2 below.
Visually the southwest plunge of the Nil Desperandum shoot appears to be robustly continuing at depth and remains completely open down plunge from NLDD042 (Figure 1).
The next hole to be drilled at Nil Desperandum will be a step out hole to test the NLIP4 IP anomaly which is coincident with the interpreted plunge of the main shoot down plunge from the mineralisation intersected in NLDD042 (Figure 1). The diamond hole will commence this week.
Figure 2. Photo of breccia copper mineralisation from NLDD042.
LADY FANNY PROSPECT (CARNABY 100%)
At the Lady Fanny Prospect, a total of 5 RC holes have been completed to date with results pending from all holes drilled (Figure 4). The first RC holes at the Lady Fanny Prospect targeting beneath the historical open pits and channel results (see ASX release 25 October 2021), have intersected strong copper sulphide mineralisation in several holes (Figure 3).
Figure 3. Lady Fanny RC drill chips from LFRC013.
Figure 4. Plan of Lady Fanny Prospect showing location of new and planned RC holes.
STRELLEY GOLD PROJECT (Carnaby 100%)
A total of 19 RC holes for 3,150m has been completed to date of a planned 6,000 m drilling program (Figure 5). Results are pending from all holes drilled.
Drilling moved to double shift in an attempt to complete the program before the end of the year.
The RC drilling program at the >4km long Strelley Gold Corridor is targeting the newly identified Bastion, Stockade and Alcazar Prospects where significant high grade gold mineralisation was intersected in the previous RC drilling program in wide spaced drilling (See ASX release 27 October 2021).
Figure 5. Strelley Gold Corridor showing location of planned and completed RC holes.
Further information regarding the Company can be found on the Company's website
