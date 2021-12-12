Carnaby Resources : Exploration Update - Significant Copper Intersected

First diamond hole NLDD042 in the new program has extended the main Nil Desperandum shoot intersecting an 80m downhole zone of copper sulphide mineralisation, including a 0.9m wide semi massive copper sulphide breccia zone (see photo below left), results pending.

A second step out diamond hole to target the as yet untested IP anomaly down plunge of NLDD042 will commence this week.

First RC drill holes at the 100% owned Lady Fanny Prospect have intersected strong zones of copper sulphide mineralisation , results pending (see photo above right).

At the Strelley Gold Project , RC drilling is progressing well with 19 RC holes completed to date for 3,150m. Results pending from all holes.

EXPLORATION UPDATE