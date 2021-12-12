Log in
    CNB   AU0000046203

CARNABY RESOURCES LIMITED

(CNB)
Carnaby Resources : Exploration Update - Significant Copper Intersected

12/12/2021 | 05:56pm EST
First diamond hole NLDD042 in the new program has extended the main Nil Desperandum shoot intersecting an 80m downhole zone of copper sulphide mineralisation, including a 0.9m wide semi massive copper sulphide breccia zone (see photo below left), results pending.
A second step out diamond hole to target the as yet untested IP anomaly down plunge of NLDD042 will commence this week.
First RC drill holes at the 100% owned Lady Fanny Prospect have intersected strong zones of copper sulphide mineralisation, results pending (see photo above right).
At the Strelley Gold Project, RC drilling is progressing well with 19 RC holes completed to date for 3,150m. Results pending from all holes.
EXPLORATION UPDATE

onlySIGNIFICANT COPPER INTERSECTED AT GREATER DUCHESS PROJECT

Carnaby Resources Limited (ASX: CNB) (Carnaby or the Company) is pleased to provide an exploration update for the Greater Duchess Copper Gold Project

in Mt Isa, Queensland and the Strelley Gold Project in the Mallina Basin, Pilbara,

useWA.

Highlights

personal

For

The Company's Managing Director, Rob Watkins commented:

"Drilling at Greater Duchess Copper Gold and Strelley Gold projects is progressing apace with both drill rigs double shifting whilst endeavouring to complete the planned programs prior to end of year. While we are waiting on results from all drill holes completed so far, we are extremely encouraged by the broad zones of copper sulphide mineralisation we are seeing at Nil Desperandum and Lady Fanny from the first holes drilled in this current program. We look forward to receiving the ensuing copper and gold results."

1

ASX Announcement 13 December 2021

Fast Facts

Shares on Issue 118.1M

Market Cap (@ 27 cents) $31.9M

Cash $5.6M1

1As of 31 September 2021

Board and Management

Peter Bowler, Non-Exec Chairman

Rob Watkins, Managing Director

Greg Barrett, Non-Exec Director & Company Secretary

Paul Payne, Non-Exec Director

Company Highlights

  • Proven and highly credentialed management team
  • Tight capital structure and strong cash position
  • Projects near to De Grey's Hemi gold discovery on 442 km2 of highly prospective tenure
  • Greater Duchess Copper Gold Project, numerous camp scale IOCG deposits over 323 km2 of tenure
  • 100% ownership of the Tick Hill Gold Project (granted ML's) in Qld, historically one of Australia highest grade and most profitable gold mines
  • Past production of 511 koz at 22 g/t gold
  • Indicated and Inferred Mineral Resource of 207,000 t @ 6.71 g/t gold for 44,600 ounces
  • Proven and Probable Ore Reserves of 48,600 t @ 6.53 g/t gold for 10,200 ounces

Registered Office

78 Churchill Avenue Subiaco Western Australia 6008

  1. +61 8 9320 2320 www.carnabyresources.com.au

For personal use only

GREATER DUCHESS COPPER GOLD PROJECT (Carnaby 82.5 - 100%)

A universal drilling rig commenced RC and diamond drilling at the Greater Duchess Copper Gold project in the first week of December. The rig is double shifting and to date a total of 6 holes for 872m of drilling has been completed of a 4,000m planned program. Results pending from all holes completed.

NIL DESPERANDUM PROSPECT (CARNABY 82.5%)

At Nil Desperandum the first diamond hole in the current program has intersected an 80m downhole interval of intermittently disseminated, semi massive to breccia hosted copper sulphide mineralisation in NLDD042, results pending (Figure 1 & 2).

Figure 1. Plan of Nil Desperandum Showing location of NLDD042.

The upper intervals of the copper mineralisation in NLDD042 appear to form an overall transition from lower grade disseminated zones with narrower zones of semi massive copper sulphides towards the lower sections, where more breccia hosted copper sulphide mineralisation is present towards the base of a sharp footwall contact. An example of high grade breccia hosted copper mineralisation is shown in Figure 2 below.

2

For personal use only

Visually the southwest plunge of the Nil Desperandum shoot appears to be robustly continuing at depth and remains completely open down plunge from NLDD042 (Figure 1).

The next hole to be drilled at Nil Desperandum will be a step out hole to test the NLIP4 IP anomaly which is coincident with the interpreted plunge of the main shoot down plunge from the mineralisation intersected in NLDD042 (Figure 1). The diamond hole will commence this week.

Figure 2. Photo of breccia copper mineralisation from NLDD042.

LADY FANNY PROSPECT (CARNABY 100%)

At the Lady Fanny Prospect, a total of 5 RC holes have been completed to date with results pending from all holes drilled (Figure 4). The first RC holes at the Lady Fanny Prospect targeting beneath the historical open pits and channel results (see ASX release 25 October 2021), have intersected strong copper sulphide mineralisation in several holes (Figure 3).

Figure 3. Lady Fanny RC drill chips from LFRC013.

3

For personal use only

Figure 4. Plan of Lady Fanny Prospect showing location of new and planned RC holes.

STRELLEY GOLD PROJECT (Carnaby 100%)

A total of 19 RC holes for 3,150m has been completed to date of a planned 6,000 m drilling program (Figure 5). Results are pending from all holes drilled.

Drilling moved to double shift in an attempt to complete the program before the end of the year.

The RC drilling program at the >4km long Strelley Gold Corridor is targeting the newly identified Bastion, Stockade and Alcazar Prospects where significant high grade gold mineralisation was intersected in the previous RC drilling program in wide spaced drilling (See ASX release 27 October 2021).

4

For personal use only

Figure 5. Strelley Gold Corridor showing location of planned and completed RC holes.

Further information regarding the Company can be found on the Company's website

www.carnabyresources.com.au

For further information please contact: Robert Watkins, Managing Director +61 8 9320 2320

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Carnaby Resources Ltd. published this content on 12 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 December 2021 22:55:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
