Carnaby Resources : Lady Fanny IP Survey Lights Up Strong Chargeability Targets

IP line 7649250N is the southern most IP line completed at Lady Fanny (Figure 1). This IP line is south of any previous drilling and is on the edge of where thin alluvial cover masks the southern strike potential of the main Lady Fanny Lodes (Figure 1 & 5).

The results highlight a very strong inversion chargeability anomaly from near surface to approximately 150m below surface. The strength of the IP anomaly is stronger than the IP anomaly generated on the discovery IP line 19000N at Nil Desperandum. The strength of chargeability is governed by many variables and can't be used as a guide to copper grades or widths however it is considered highly encouraging.

No known historical drilling or IP is present south of this IP line for three kilometres to the Nil Desperandum discovery with shallow alluvium cover masking most of the highly prospective corridor in between the two discoveries. Future exploration will no doubt target this gap, especially given the IP results on the southern most known extension at Lady Fanny.

Preparations are underway to drill the chargeability inversion target on IP line L7649250N.

Figure 2. IP line L7649250N chargeability inversion showing location of anomaly.

IP LINE 7649450N

IP line 7649450N was completed over the central Lady Fanny workings area with the line bisecting drill holes LFRC012 and LFRC013, which intersected 17m @ 2.1% copper, 0.9 g/t gold from 74m and 20m @ 2.3% copper, 0.5g/t gold from 30m respectively.

The results from the IP show a very strong shallow chargeability anomaly coincident with the location of the outcropping copper gold mineralisation indicating that the IP is modelling copper sulphide mineralisation as it does at Nil Desperandum 3km to the south.

