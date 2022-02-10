Carnaby Resources : Nil Desperandum Continues To Grow

Extensive drilling and IP surveys are ongoing and are now focussing on the Lady Fanny target. Short Covid related delays to heritage surveys are being experienced and the surveys are required before drilling of the new IP anomalies at Nil Desperandum can take place southwest of NLDD044.

(refer Table 1 & 2 in Appendix 1 of this report).

RC drill hole NLRC067 has intersected a 63m down hole zone of copper sulphide mineralisation from 169m, containing from 1 to 18% chalcopyrite based on visual estimates with results pending (refer Table 1 & 2 in Appendix 1 of this report).

Results from the remaining three Induced Polarisation (IP) lines at Nil Desperandum have extended the chargeability anomaly southwest of NLDD044 to over 400m long (see Figure 1). The source of a very strong resistivity anomaly on the last three IP lines south of NLDD044 remains unknown.