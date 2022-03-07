Carnaby Resources : Step Out Drilling Hits SW Extension of Nil Desperandum
03/07/2022 | 05:51pm EST
STEP OUT DRILLING HITS
onlyCarnaby Resources Limited (ASX: CNB) (Carnaby or the Company) is pleased to announce new exploration results at the Greater Duchess Copper Gold Project in Mt Isa, Queensland.
SOUTHWEST EXTENSION OF
NIL DESPERANDUM
Highlights
• At Nil Desperandum, the first southwest step out diamond drill hole (NLDD073) has intersected a broad zone of copper sulphide
mineralisation over 27m downhole and located approximately 125m
down plunge of the discovery hole NLDD044 (Figure 2, Table 2).
• Results from the Nil Desperandum prospect have also been received
from RC drilling, including confirmation of the shallow southeast
dip of the high-grade copper gold discovery (Figure 2, Table 1);
NLRC066
40m @ 1.5% Copper from 251m
including 30m @ 1.9% Copper from 253m
including 7m @ 2.6% Copper from 253m
and including 11m @ 2.9% Copper from 272m
• The Copper mineralisation intersected in NLDD073 and NLRC066 is
wide open south and southwest where several Induced Polarisation
(IP) chargeability anomalies are being tested with ongoing drilling.
The Company's Managing Director, Rob Watkins commented:
"The Nil Desperandum high-grade lode is robustly continuing at depth from the discovery hole and we look forward with great anticipation to testing the IP anomalies further down plunge and drilling up and down dip of the high- grade copper gold mineralisation intersected in NLDD073. This is the first diamond hole to drill through the entire high-grade lode and has given us great insight into this unique looking new style of copper gold mineralisation."
ASX Announcement 8 March 2022
GREATER DUCHESS COPPER GOLD PROJECT
Figure 1. Photo looking west of two drill rigs currently drilling at Nil Desperandum
NIL DESPERANDUM PROSPECT (CNB 82.5%, DCX 17.5%)
New RC drilling results and further visual estimations from diamond drilling at Nil Desperandum are presented in this release.
The Nil Desperandum high-grade shoot has now been intersected in three adjacent drill holes, NLDD044, NLRC066 and NLDD073 and remains completely open down plunge to the south and southwest where several IP chargeability anomalies are located (Figure 2).
It is the current interpretation that the high-grade copper gold mineralisation in these three holes does represent the start of a new high-grade lode that sits above and slightly offset from the previously defined copper gold breccia lode that has been defined by previous drilling.
Figure 2. Nil Desperandum Plan location of RC and diamond drill holes and
chargeability anomalies.
NLDD073
Diamond drill hole NLDD073 is the first step out hole to test the south to southwest down plunge extension of the high-grade discovery hole NLDD044, which intersected 41m @ 4.1% copper (see ASX release 29 December 2021).
NLDD073 has intersected 27m of copper sulphide mineralisation from 363m down hole including a ~15m downhole zone of very strong copper sulphide mineralisation from 373m, confirming that the high-grade copper gold mineralisation does extend down plunge and remains completely open. Visual estimates of copper sulphides logged in NLDD073 are presented in Appendix 1, Table 2 (photos are presented in Figures3-6).
NLDD073 was collared approximately 70m SSW of discovery hole NLDD044 (Figure 2). The strongly mineralised shoot was intersected in a position approximately 125m down plunge of the NLDD044 and NLRC066 intersections. Additional drilling is underway to test both up dip and down dip of NLDD073 to quantify the magnitude of the mineralisation either side of this intersection.
Additional drilling is also underway to commence testing the numerous IP chargeability anomalies south and southwest of this hole (Figure 2).
This diamond hole is the first hole to core through the entire mineralised interval of the new high-grade lode revealing a unique looking new style of copper gold mineralisation which includes mostly matrix fill chalcopyrite (Figure 3-6) and minor unusual chalcopyrite-feldspar- quartz pegmatite dykes.
Figure 3. Nil Desperandum NLDD073 core from 385.9-386.5m.
