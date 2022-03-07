Carnaby Resources : Step Out Drilling Hits SW Extension of Nil Desperandum

STEP OUT DRILLING HITS

onlyCarnaby Resources Limited (ASX: CNB) (Carnaby or the Company) is pleased to announce new exploration results at the Greater Duchess Copper Gold Project in Mt Isa, Queensland.

SOUTHWEST EXTENSION OF

NIL DESPERANDUM

Highlights

• At Nil Desperandum, the first southwest step out diamond drill hole (NLDD073) has intersected a broad zone of copper sulphide

use mineralisation over 27m downhole and located approximately 125m down plunge of the discovery hole NLDD044 (Figure 2, Table 2). • Results from the Nil Desperandum prospect have also been received personal from RC drilling, including confirmation of the shallow southeast dip of the high-grade copper gold discovery (Figure 2, Table 1); NLRC066 40m @ 1.5% Copper from 251m including 30m @ 1.9% Copper from 253m including 7m @ 2.6% Copper from 253m and including 11m @ 2.9% Copper from 272m • The Copper mineralisation intersected in NLDD073 and NLRC066 is For wide open south and southwest where several Induced Polarisation (IP) chargeability anomalies are being tested with ongoing drilling.

The Company's Managing Director, Rob Watkins commented:

"The Nil Desperandum high-grade lode is robustly continuing at depth from the discovery hole and we look forward with great anticipation to testing the IP anomalies further down plunge and drilling up and down dip of the high- grade copper gold mineralisation intersected in NLDD073. This is the first diamond hole to drill through the entire high-grade lode and has given us great insight into this unique looking new style of copper gold mineralisation."

1