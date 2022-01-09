Carnaby Resources : Strong Drill Results at Nil Desperandum - 60m @ 0.9% Copper

Results remain outstanding from numerous new RC drill holes from Nil Desperandum, Lady Fanny and Burke & Wills where significant copper sulphides have been observed in drill chips (See ASX release 21 December 2021).

Carnaby is about to commence a major drill out of the high-grade Nil Desperandum copper gold discovery with multiple rigs and extensive IP geophysical surveys starting this month.

Extensive infill and extensional drilling is required to confirm the orientation and true width of the high grade copper gold mineralisation intersected to date and to quantify the magnitude of this very significant copper gold discovery.

MAGNA LYNN AND MAKBAT LAND ACQUISITION (CARNABY 100%)

Carnaby has moved quickly following the high-grade discovery at Nil Desperandum, pegging an additional contiguous 638 km2 tenement package approximately 10 km wide by 75 km strike targeting a strong structural and potential new IOCG corridor south of Nil Desperandum (Figure 4). The land pegging has increased Carnaby's Greater Duchess Copper Gold and

Tick Hill Gold project area by 638 km2 to 1,022 km2of highly prospective tenure.

The new project areas contain mapped occurrences of Magna Lynn Basalt associated with a strong north south structural corridor of intersecting cross cutting faults over a 75 km strike.

The new tenement applications named Magna Lynn and Makbat are located on the western edge of the Mary Kathleen Tectonic Zone and are remarkably underexplored with only minimal surficial historical exploration completed comprising mostly surface stream sediment sampling. Stream sediment sampling indicates a broad anomalous north south trend associated with the Magna Lynn structural corridor. Both project areas contain extensive amounts of shallow cover associated with large regional drainage systems that may mask underlying copper mineralisation.

Carnaby plans to systematically explore these early-stage targets in conjunction with the major drillout and resource development of the Greater Duchess Copper Gold Project.