  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Carnarvon Energy Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CVN   AU000000CVN8

CARNARVON ENERGY LIMITED

(CVN)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  01:10:56 2023-03-20 am EDT
0.1250 AUD    0.00%
03:17pCarnarvon Energy : Australian petroleum production continues to decline
PU
03/20Carnarvon Energy Limited(ASX:CVN) dropped from S&P/ASX 300 Index
CI
03/20Carnarvon Energy Limited(ASX:CVN) dropped from S&P/ASX Small Ordinaries Index
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Carnarvon Energy : Australian petroleum production continues to decline

03/20/2023 | 03:17pm EDT
Australian petroleum production continued to shrink in 2022, highlighting the need for further oil and gas development to reverse the decline and bolster fuel security.

According to the latest Australian Petroleum Statistics, the nation's crude oil and condensate production for 2022 totaled roughly 103.9 million barrels, down from about 122.2 million barrels in 2021.

Meanwhile, natural gas production slipped 4.4 per cent, year-on-year, from 156.7 billion cubic metres (Bcm) in 2021 to 149.8 Bcm in 2022.

Production of liquid petroleum gas was also down 16.8 per cent in 2022, compared to 2021, totaling less than 31.2 million barrels.

The continued decline of Australian petroleum production coincides with a lack of exploration and development offshore Australia in recent years.

While there have been some significant successes in recent years, such as the Dorado and Pavo discoveries, the number of wells being drilled, seismic activity and the uptake of new acreage have all been on the decline offshore Australia for several years.

According to the Australian Petroleum Production & Exploration Association (APPEA), oil and gas exploration has fallen by more than 80 per cent in the last decade.

If Australia is to reverse its decline in petroleum production, existing discoveries need to be developed and more bravery to explore untapped potential laying in the waters offshore Australia needs to be shown.

This is why Carnarvon is not only working with its joint venture partners to progress Dorado towards a final investment decision, but also looking to unlock the remainder of the Bedout sub-basin through further exploration.

With a gross best estimate contingent resource of 344 million barrels of oil equivalent (boe) at Dorado, and a further 45 million boe gross best estimate contingent resource at Pavo, the Bedout could play a role in supporting Australian petroleum production.

The current development plan at Dorado envisages initial production of up to 100,000 barrels per day, while the joint venture is also exploring a low-cost tie-back of the Pavo discovery to the Dorado facilities, which would further extend plateau production.

Carnarvon also holds a substantial exploration footprint in the relatively underexplored Bedout sub-basin, which could hold significant upside potential.

The Company estimates the top 20 prospects alone across its existing four exploration permits could hold more than 1.5 billion boe in gross mean prospective resources.

This highlights the significant exploration potential that remains offshore Australia that could help meet forecast energy demand in the Asian region and play an important role in ensuring Australia's long-term energy security.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Carnarvon Petroleum Limited published this content on 21 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 March 2023 19:16:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 - - -
Net income 2023 -6,82 M -4,58 M -4,58 M
Net cash 2023 161 M 108 M 108 M
P/E ratio 2023 -34,1x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 225 M 151 M 151 M
EV / Sales 2023 -
EV / Sales 2024 1,83x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 91,8%
Chart CARNARVON ENERGY LIMITED
Carnarvon Energy Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends CARNARVON ENERGY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 0,13 AUD
Average target price 0,20 AUD
Spread / Average Target 62,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Adrian C. Cook Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Thomson Naude Chief Financial Officer & Head-Investor Relations
William Arthur Foster Chairman
Philip Paul Huizenga Chief Operating Officer
Peter Moore Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CARNARVON ENERGY LIMITED-16.67%151
CHEVRON CORPORATION-15.13%290 463
CONOCOPHILLIPS-20.01%115 040
CNOOC LIMITED16.23%70 296
EOG RESOURCES, INC.-20.67%60 389
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED-8.70%54 984