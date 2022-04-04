Log in
    CVN   AU000000CVN8

CARNARVON ENERGY LIMITED

(CVN)
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  04/04 12:59:29 am EDT
0.3175 AUD   -0.78%
Carnarvon Energy : Bedout sub-basin under the microscope

04/04/2022
Fresh off the Pavo Discovery, PESA News also looked at the geological features of the Bedout sub-basin and what it means for the emerging play's past, present and future - covering everything from improvements in the quality of seismic data to geological probability of success and estimated recoverable volumes.

Find out more here.

Disclaimer

Carnarvon Petroleum Limited published this content on 04 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 April 2022 05:13:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 -46,1 M -34,5 M -34,5 M
Net cash 2022 44,4 M 33,3 M 33,3 M
P/E ratio 2022 -10,9x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 576 M 432 M 432 M
EV / Sales 2022 -
EV / Sales 2023 19,5x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 93,0%
Managers and Directors
Adrian C. Cook Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Thomson Naude Chief Financial Officer & Head-Investor Relations
William Arthur Foster Chairman
Philip Paul Huizenga Chief Operating Officer
Peter Moore Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CARNARVON ENERGY LIMITED-5.88%432
CONOCOPHILLIPS39.35%130 357
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED47.60%73 336
EOG RESOURCES, INC.35.46%70 440
CNOOC LIMITED36.24%62 346
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY39.19%61 486