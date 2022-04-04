Carnarvon Energy : Bedout sub-basin under the microscope

Fresh off the Pavo Discovery, PESA News also looked at the geological features of the Bedout sub-basin and what it means for the emerging play's past, present and future - covering everything from improvements in the quality of seismic data to geological probability of success and estimated recoverable volumes.
Find out more here.
Disclaimer
Carnarvon Petroleum Limited published this content on 04 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 April 2022 05:13:03 UTC.