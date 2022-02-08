Carnarvon Energy : Drilling Rig at Pavo-1 Well Site

Drilling rig at Pavo-1 well site

9 February 2022

useCarnarvon Energy Limited ("Carnarvon") (ASX:CVN) is pleased to announce that the Noble Tom Prosser jack-up drilling rig has arrived at the Pavo-1 well site in the WA-438-P exploration permit and is ready to commence operations.

Progress

The Noble Tom Prosser jack-up drilling rig has completed the move to the Pavo-1 well location and has personalconcluded the jack-down and other pre-drill operations.

As at 06:00 this morning the rig was preparing to commence drilling the surface hole.

Forward Plan

The rig will drill the surface hole down to around 175 metres Measured Depth ("MD") and install the Conductor.

After the Conductor has been set and cemented in place, the rig will drill the 17 ½" hole to the planned section depth of approximately 1,000 metres MD followed by setting the 13 3/8" casing. The well will then be deepened in the 12 ¼" hole to around 3,000 metres MD before setting the 9 5/8" liner. This will provide a stable foundation for the well to drill into the deeper reservoir section.

No hydrocarbons are anticipated to be encountered in these hole sections.

Well Objective

ForThe Pavo-1 well is targeting a gross mean recoverable volume of 82 million barrels of liquids and 108 Bcf of gas in the Caley Formation sands which flow tested at equipment limits of around 11,000 barrels of oil per day in the Dorado-3 well. This is an attractive prospect, having an estimated one-in-three (34%) geological probability of success.

Carnarvon holds a 30% interest in this resource, meaning the net liquids resource could be similar in volume to Carnarvon's interest in the Dorado field in a success case.

ASX disclosure: Prospective Resources are the estimated quantities of petroleum that may potentially be recovered by the application of a future development project and may relate to undiscovered accumulations. These prospective resource estimates have an associated risk of discovery and risk of development. Further exploration and appraisal will be required to determine the existence of a significant quantity of potentially moveable hydrocarbons.