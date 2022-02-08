Carnarvon Energy : Drilling Rig at Pavo-1 Well Site
Drilling rig at Pavo-1 well site
9 February 2022
The Noble Tom Prosser jack-up drilling rig is at the Pavo-1 well site
The rig has completed pre-drill preparations and is about to commence drilling
Pavo-1is targeting Caley reservoir sands in a similar canyon style trap to the Dorado field
The resource estimate is a meaningful 82 million barrels of liquid hydrocarbons (Pmean, gross)
useCarnarvon Energy Limited ("Carnarvon") (ASX:CVN) is pleased to announce that the Noble Tom Prosser jack-up drilling rig has arrived at the Pavo-1 well site in the WA-438-P exploration permit and is ready to commence operations.
Progress
The Noble Tom Prosser jack-up drilling rig has completed the move to the Pavo-1 well location and has concluded the jack-down and other pre-drill operations.
As at 06:00 this morning the rig was preparing to commence drilling the surface hole.
Forward Plan
The rig will drill the surface hole down to around 175 metres Measured Depth ("MD") and install the Conductor.
After the Conductor has been set and cemented in place, the rig will drill the 17 ½" hole to the planned section depth of approximately 1,000 metres MD followed by setting the 13 3/8" casing. The well will then be deepened in the 12 ¼" hole to around 3,000 metres MD before setting the 9 5/8" liner. This will provide a stable foundation for the well to drill into the deeper reservoir section.
No hydrocarbons are anticipated to be encountered in these hole sections.
Well Objective
The Pavo-1 well is targeting a gross mean recoverable volume of 82 million barrels of liquids and 108 Bcf of gas in the Caley Formation sands which flow tested at equipment limits of around 11,000 barrels of oil per day in the Dorado-3 well. This is an attractive prospect, having an estimated one-in-three (34%) geological probability of success.
Carnarvon holds a 30% interest in this resource, meaning the net liquids resource could be similar in volume to Carnarvon's interest in the Dorado field in a success case.
ASX disclosure: Prospective Resources are the estimated quantities of petroleum that may potentially be recovered by the application of a future development project and may relate to undiscovered accumulations. These prospective resource estimates have an associated risk of discovery and risk of development. Further exploration and appraisal will be required to determine the existence of a significant quantity of potentially moveable hydrocarbons.
After drilling the primary Caley target, the joint venture has the option to drill into deeper stratigraphy
including the Lower Archer Formation Dumont Member sands, and the Permian carbonates. Information
from these intervals will be highly valuable in assessing the substantial exploration potential north and
east of the Pavo prospect.
Following completion of the Pavo-1 well, the rig will drill the Apus-1 well which is located around 20km
south-west of the Pavo-1 well location.
Further details on the Pavo prospect are outlined in the annexure to this report.
WA-438-P Equity Participants
Carnarvon Energy Limited
30%
Managing Director, Spoke Corporate
Santos Limited (Operator)
70%
Approved by:
Adrian Cook
Managing Director
Carnarvon Energy
Investor inquiries:
Media inquiries:
Thomson Naude
Luke Derbyshire
Phone: (08) 9321 2665
Phone: 0488 664 246
Email:luke@spokecorporate.com
Email:investor.relations@cvn.com.au
Annexure: further information on the Pavo-1 prospect
The Pavo-1 well is located in WA-438-P and is approximately 160 kilometres north-northeast of Port Hedland and around 40 kilometres east of the Dorado field. Like the Dorado field, the Pavo structure is also in the Bedout Sub-basin and resides in approximately 90 metres water depth (see Figure 2).
The mechanism for hydrocarbons to be trapped within this target reservoir is through top seals provided by Hove Formation Shale, with lateral seals provided by canyon-fill shales, similar to the Dorado field.
The Pavo structure is a broader feature than Dorado, with northern and southern accumulations. The Pavo-1 well will be drilled into the northern accumulation and is targeting a resource of 82 million barrels of liquid hydrocarbons (Pmean, gross), with high side outcomes incorporating a deeper contact allowing a combined culmination.
The Pavo-1 well is expected to encounter the primary Caley reservoirs at a shallower depth compared to offset wells, including those at Dorado, with the reservoir expected to be of excellent quality.
In a success case, a tie back to the Dorado hub would be a strong option to develop the resources.
Pavo-1 (P)
Pavo-1 (P)
Figure 1: Details of Pavo-1 target
Figure 2: Pavo-1 well location map
Further Prospective Resource Information
The estimates of prospective resources included in this announcement have been prepared in accordance with the definitions and guidelines set forth in the SPE-PRMS. Please refer to Carnarvon's ASX announcements of 15 October 2018 and 27 September 2020 for more information.
A combination of deterministic and probabilistic methods were used to prepare the estimates of these prospective resources.
The resource estimates outlined in this announcement were compiled by the Company's Chief Operating Officer, Mr Philip Huizenga, who is a full-time employee of the company. Mr Huizenga has over 25 years' experience in petroleum exploration and engineering. Mr Huizenga holds a Bachelor Degree in Engineering, and a Masters Degree in Petroleum Engineering. Mr Huizenga is qualified in accordance with the ASX Listing Rules and has consented to the form and context of this announcement.
Carnarvon is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in
this announcement and that all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the estimates in this announcement continue to apply and have not materially changed.
Cautionary Statement
This announcement may contain forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is generally identifiable by the terminology used, such as "expect", "believe", "estimate", "should", "anticipate" and "potential" or other similar wording. Forward-looking information in this announcement includes, but is not limited to, references to: well drilling programs and drilling plans, estimates of reserves and potentially recoverable resources, and information on future production and project start-up. By their very nature, the forward-looking statements contained in this announcement require Carnarvon and its management to make assumptions that may not materialize or that may not be accurate. The forward-looking information contained in this announcement is subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors, which could cause actual results, expectations, achievements or performance to differ materially, including without limitation: imprecision of reserve estimates and estimates of recoverable quantities of oil, changes in project schedules, operating and reservoir performance, the effects of weather and climate change, the results of exploration and development drilling and related activities, demand for oil and gas, commercial negotiations, other technical and economic factors or revisions and other factors, many of which are beyond
the control of Carnarvon. Although Carnarvon believes that the expectations reflected in its forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurances that the expectations of any forward-looking statements will prove to be correct.
