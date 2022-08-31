Carnarvon Energy : Emissions reduction bill passes Australia's Lower House

The Federal Government's Climate Change Bill, which looks to set emissions reduction targets into law, has been passed by the House of Representatives.

The Government is pledging a 43 per cent reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by the end of the decade and carbon neutrality by 2050.

This is an increase from the 26 per cent to 28 per cent reduction by 2030 set by the prior Government.

For Australia's newly proposed targets to be achieved, it will require a rapid buildout in technology and renewable capacity, but the reality is this will take time.

Carnarvon intends to be active in the energy transition with a focus on providing reliable, affordable solutions for customers. This is one of the reasons why Carnarvon launched its renewable fuels business, FutureEnergy Australia (FEA), to develop robustness in the company's liquid fuels production portfolio.

The renewable diesel FEA is proposing to produce at its maiden facility in the Shire of Narrogin in Western Australia can act as a direct drop-in replacement fuel for fossil diesel, requiring no modifications to existing equipment.

This has the potential to offer immediate life cycle determined emission reductions across a range of sectors of the Australian economy, including mining, agriculture, transport and remote power generation.

The renewable diesel technology also has a pathway to produce sustainable aviation fuel, which is critical for the decarbonisation of the aviation sector.

Boeing Australia President Brendan Nelson recently warned that Australia's aviation sector could be "held hostage" if a domestic sustainable fuel industry is not built quickly enough.

Building a renewable fuels industry here in Australia will not only help decarbonise the Australian economy, but also enhance the nation's fuel security.

FEA's initial facility near Narrogin will have the potential to displace 18 million litres per annum of imported petroleum diesel.

FEA's overall vision is to be producing more than 500 million litres per annum of renewable fuels by 2030, making it a leading producer of renewable fuels, including Sustainable Aviation Fuel ("SAF").