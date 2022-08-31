Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Carnarvon Energy Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CVN   AU000000CVN8

CARNARVON ENERGY LIMITED

(CVN)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  02:10 2022-08-31 am EDT
0.1550 AUD   -3.13%
12:11pCARNARVON ENERGY : Emissions reduction bill passes Australia's Lower House
PU
08/30Carnarvon Energy Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
08/16Carnarvon Energy Limited Announces Dorado Project Update
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Carnarvon Energy : Emissions reduction bill passes Australia's Lower House

08/31/2022 | 12:11pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The Federal Government's Climate Change Bill, which looks to set emissions reduction targets into law, has been passed by the House of Representatives.

The Government is pledging a 43 per cent reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by the end of the decade and carbon neutrality by 2050.

This is an increase from the 26 per cent to 28 per cent reduction by 2030 set by the prior Government.

For Australia's newly proposed targets to be achieved, it will require a rapid buildout in technology and renewable capacity, but the reality is this will take time.

Carnarvon intends to be active in the energy transition with a focus on providing reliable, affordable solutions for customers. This is one of the reasons why Carnarvon launched its renewable fuels business, FutureEnergy Australia (FEA), to develop robustness in the company's liquid fuels production portfolio.

The renewable diesel FEA is proposing to produce at its maiden facility in the Shire of Narrogin in Western Australia can act as a direct drop-in replacement fuel for fossil diesel, requiring no modifications to existing equipment.

This has the potential to offer immediate life cycle determined emission reductions across a range of sectors of the Australian economy, including mining, agriculture, transport and remote power generation.

The renewable diesel technology also has a pathway to produce sustainable aviation fuel, which is critical for the decarbonisation of the aviation sector.

Boeing Australia President Brendan Nelson recently warned that Australia's aviation sector could be "held hostage" if a domestic sustainable fuel industry is not built quickly enough.

Building a renewable fuels industry here in Australia will not only help decarbonise the Australian economy, but also enhance the nation's fuel security.

FEA's initial facility near Narrogin will have the potential to displace 18 million litres per annum of imported petroleum diesel.

FEA's overall vision is to be producing more than 500 million litres per annum of renewable fuels by 2030, making it a leading producer of renewable fuels, including Sustainable Aviation Fuel ("SAF").

Disclaimer

Carnarvon Petroleum Limited published this content on 01 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 August 2022 16:10:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about CARNARVON ENERGY LIMITED
12:11pCARNARVON ENERGY : Emissions reduction bill passes Australia's Lower House
PU
08/30Carnarvon Energy Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
08/16Carnarvon Energy Limited Announces Dorado Project Update
CI
07/28Karoon eyes acquisition opportunities in Brazil, Australia
RE
07/24CARNARVON ENERGY : Quarterly Activities Report and Appendix 5B
PU
07/18Carnarvon Energy Limited - Renewable diesel business update
AQ
07/17Carnarvon Energy Advances Development of Renewable Diesel Joint Venture; Shares Rise 3%
MT
07/17CARNARVON ENERGY : Oil demand to return to pre-pandemic levels in 2023
PU
07/12Carnarvon Energy Limited - Renewable diesel MoU signed with Horizon Power
AQ
07/11Carnarvon Energy's 50%-Owned Renewable Diesel Business Enters Collaboration With Wester..
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 - - -
Net income 2023 -9,35 M -6,43 M -6,43 M
Net cash 2023 87,6 M 60,3 M 60,3 M
P/E ratio 2023 -44,2x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 279 M 192 M 192 M
EV / Sales 2023 -
EV / Sales 2024 22,8x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 93,0%
Chart CARNARVON ENERGY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Carnarvon Energy Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CARNARVON ENERGY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 0,16 AUD
Average target price 0,30 AUD
Spread / Average Target 95,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Adrian C. Cook Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Thomson Naude Chief Financial Officer & Head-Investor Relations
William Arthur Foster Chairman
Philip Paul Huizenga Chief Operating Officer
Peter Moore Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CARNARVON ENERGY LIMITED-52.94%198
CONOCOPHILLIPS53.09%140 670
EOG RESOURCES, INC.37.18%71 415
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION148.40%66 895
CNOOC LIMITED35.49%66 034
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED36.07%62 359