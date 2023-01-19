Advanced search
    CVN   AU000000CVN8

CARNARVON ENERGY LIMITED

(CVN)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  12:10:59 2023-01-19 am EST
0.1600 AUD   +3.23%
03:01pCarnarvon Energy : Meet Hilton
PU
2022Carnarvon Energy : Petroleum paves way for WA's record resources revenue
PU
2022Carnarvon Energy Limited - Results of Annual General Meeting
AQ
Carnarvon Energy : Meet Hilton

01/19/2023 | 03:01pm EST
Carnarvon Energy's Senior Financial Accountant Hilton Funk is one of our newest team members, having joined the Company in October 2022.

Born in South Africa, Hilton spent part of his youth growing up in the US state of Texas, attending high school in Austin and then studying a Bachelor of Commerce at Abilene Christian University (ACU), where he was also a member of the University's golf team.

After he graduated from ACU, he spent about a year working in the golf industry, but soon realised that he enjoyed playing the game more than working in the industry.

Hilton left Texas and made the journey Down Under, where other members of his family had already emigrated, to study a Master's in Professional Accounting at Western Australia's Edith Cowan University.

Upon graduating he took on a role as a Graduate Accountant at audit, tax and advisory service provider BDO (Australia), where he worked for five years and progressed through to an Assistant Manager.

He joined aged-care service provider Hall & Prior as an Assistant Financial Controller, however, after about a year he was drawn to the resources industry, taking on roles at Wiluna Mining and GWR Group, before arriving at Carnarvon last year.

"I was first exposed to companies that operate in the resource industry in BDO and I have always found them interesting," he explains.

Hilton says it was working on projects with size and scale, such as the Dorado oil and gas development, that drew him to Carnarvon.

"The Dorado project's outlook is very positive and from an industry perspective oil prices are projected to stay at elevated levels for a while, which made the move to Carnarvon an easy decision."

Attachments

Disclaimer

Carnarvon Petroleum Limited published this content on 20 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 January 2023 20:00:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
