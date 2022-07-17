Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Carnarvon Energy Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CVN   AU000000CVN8

CARNARVON ENERGY LIMITED

(CVN)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  02:10 2022-07-15 am EDT
0.1800 AUD   +2.86%
08:44aCARNARVON ENERGY : Oil demand to return to pre-pandemic levels in 2023
PU
07/12Carnarvon Energy Limited - Renewable diesel MoU signed with Horizon Power
AQ
07/11Carnarvon Energy's 50%-Owned Renewable Diesel Business Enters Collaboration With Western Australian Power Provider
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Carnarvon Energy : Oil demand to return to pre-pandemic levels in 2023

07/17/2022 | 08:44am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

With the global economy recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic, the International Energy Agency (IEA) has forecast world oil demand will surpass pre-pandemic levels by next year, and supply could struggle to keep pace with demand.

In its latest oil market report, the IEA forecasts global oil demand to reach 101.6 million barrels per day (bpd) in 2023, with growth of 1.8 million bpd in 2022 and an additional 2.2 million bpd of demand anticipated in 2023.

A forecast rise in world oil supply through the end of 2022 is anticipated to help rebalance oil markets but could be short lived as tougher sanctions on Russia come into full force and oil demand in China recovers from the COVID-19 lockdowns seen earlier this year.

These factors could see supply struggle to keep pace with demand in 2023, with the IEA warning OPEC+ could need to dip further into its dwindling capacity cushion, reducing it to historic lows of just 1.5 million bpd.

With demand forecast to continue to rise to new highs, it demonstrates the importance of unlocking new supply.

Meanwhile, Australia's deficit between supply and demand continues to rise, which is why the development of new discoveries such as Dorado and Pavo in the Bedout basin are so important.

With Carnarvon holding more than 100 additional exploration targets in the Bedout, further exploration will be vital to further bolster Australia's energy security.

Carnarvon's renewable fuels business, FutureEnergy Australia (FEA), will also play a role in further bolstering Australia's domestic energy supply, while simultaneously playing a role in helping the nation reach its emission reduction targets.

FEA is proposing to build Australia's first commercial scale renewable diesel production facility in the Shire of Narrogin in Western Australia.

The Narrogin facility will produce an initial 18 million litres of renewable diesel per annum, but Carnarvon's overall vision is to be producing about 500 million litres per annum from several such facilities by the end of the decade.

Disclaimer

Carnarvon Petroleum Limited published this content on 17 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 July 2022 12:43:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about CARNARVON ENERGY LIMITED
08:44aCARNARVON ENERGY : Oil demand to return to pre-pandemic levels in 2023
PU
07/12Carnarvon Energy Limited - Renewable diesel MoU signed with Horizon Power
AQ
07/11Carnarvon Energy's 50%-Owned Renewable Diesel Business Enters Collaboration With Wester..
MT
06/15CARNARVON ENERGY : Corporate Presentation - Biofuturing Conference
PU
06/13CARNARVON ENERGY : Narrogin community event
PU
06/13CARNARVON ENERGY : Growing interest in renewable diesel
PU
06/13CARNARVON ENERGY : Oil and gas industry gathers in Brisbane for APPEA
PU
05/23CARNARVON ENERGY : Extraordinary General Meeting Presentation
PU
05/05CARNARVON ENERGY : Introducing Philip Huizenga – Carnarvon's Chief Operating Officer
PU
05/02Carnarvon Energy Limited - Pavo resource estimate
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 -46,6 M -31,7 M -31,7 M
Net cash 2022 114 M 77,3 M 77,3 M
P/E ratio 2022 -6,53x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 324 M 220 M 220 M
EV / Sales 2022 -
EV / Sales 2023 17,9x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 93,0%
Chart CARNARVON ENERGY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Carnarvon Energy Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CARNARVON ENERGY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 0,18 AUD
Average target price 0,36 AUD
Spread / Average Target 99,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Adrian C. Cook Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Thomson Naude Chief Financial Officer & Head-Investor Relations
William Arthur Foster Chairman
Philip Paul Huizenga Chief Operating Officer
Peter Moore Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CARNARVON ENERGY LIMITED-47.06%220
CONOCOPHILLIPS14.84%105 192
WOODSIDE ENERGY GROUP LTD39.67%58 629
EOG RESOURCES, INC.9.51%56 978
CNOOC LIMITED16.06%56 558
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION97.41%55 022