Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Carnarvon Energy Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CVN   AU000000CVN8

CARNARVON ENERGY LIMITED

(CVN)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  12:11 2022-11-25 am EST
0.1550 AUD    0.00%
01:15pCarnarvon Energy : Petroleum paves way for WA's record resources revenue
PU
11/21Carnarvon Energy Limited - Results of Annual General Meeting
AQ
11/21Carnarvon Energy Limited - Chair's address, Annual General Meeting
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Carnarvon Energy : Petroleum paves way for WA's record resources revenue

11/27/2022 | 01:15pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Western Australia's resource sector has again proven to be the engine room of the Australian economy, and the petroleum sector continues to play a key role in this.

For the fourth financial year in a row, WA's resources sector delivered record sales, totalling $231 billion over the 12 months to 30 June 2022.

Helping underpin the 9.5 per cent improvement over the 2021-22 financial year was Western Australia's petroleum sector, which boasted gas, condensate and oil production sales valued at $52 billion.

This includes condensate production valued at a record $8.6 billion, while crude oil production hit a seven-year high of $3.6 billion and liquefied natural gas production was valued at a record $38 billion.

It also highlights a major recovery for the petroleum sector following the global COVID-19 pandemic, with its share of total mineral and petroleum sales improving to 22 per cent, which is around pre-pandemic levels.

The recovery has been driven by rising demand outpacing supply as the world emerges from COVID-19 and lockdowns that choked global supply chains.

Further accelerating the rise in energy prices has been conflict in Eastern Europe, driving further supply uncertainty, particularly across the European continent.

Price pressures look likely to continue, especially in the wake of the decision by the OPEC+ group of producers to cut as much as 2 million barrels per day from oil production by November 2022.

Growing supply pressures were partly behind the UK's decision last month to launch its first oil and gas licensing round since 2019 in a bid to boost domestic supplies.

The UK North Sea was once a powerhouse of global oil and gas production, but output has dwindled from a peak of 4.4 million barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) in 1999 to about 1.5 million boepd currently.

What is happening in Europe should act as a warning for Australia, which has enjoyed its own oil and gas production boom over the last decade, mostly driven by the liquefied natural gas export sector.

Development of existing discoveries, such as Carnarvon Energy's Dorado, Pavo and Roc discoveries in the Bedout sub-basin, will be vital to help address growing supply uncertainty.

It also highlights the need for further exploration to ensure additional supplies are uncovered to meet medium-term demand and enhance Australia's energy security.

Carnarvon has identified more than 100 prospects across its four permits in the Bedout sub-basin, with the top 20 alone estimated to hold more than 1.5 billion boe in gross mean prospective resources, combined.

This adds to the combined 467 million boe of already discovered 2C gross contingent resources at Dorado, Pavo and Roc.

There is significant potential for the Bedout to help secure near-term and medium-term energy supplies for Australia, while also ensuring the sector remains an important part of the country's economic engine room.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Carnarvon Petroleum Limited published this content on 28 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 November 2022 18:14:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about CARNARVON ENERGY LIMITED
01:15pCarnarvon Energy : Petroleum paves way for WA's record resources revenue
PU
11/21Carnarvon Energy Limited - Results of Annual General Meeting
AQ
11/21Carnarvon Energy Limited - Chair's address, Annual General Meeting
AQ
10/09Carnarvon Energy : Australia increasingly reliant on imports to meet fuel demand
PU
10/04Carnarvon Energy Limited - Over 1.5 billion boe prospective resource in Bedout Sub-basi..
AQ
10/03Carnarvon Energy Limited Provides an Update on Exploration Prospectivity and Potential ..
CI
09/27Carnarvon Energy Limited - Corporate update
AQ
09/07Carnarvon Energy Limited - Corporate presentation, Good Oil Conference
AQ
08/31Carnarvon Energy : Emissions reduction bill passes Australia's Lower House
PU
08/31Carnarvon Energy : Balance between ESG and core business
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 3,36 M 2,27 M 2,27 M
Net income 2023 -11,0 M -7,42 M -7,42 M
Net cash 2023 116 M 78,1 M 78,1 M
P/E ratio 2023 -38,7x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 279 M 188 M 188 M
EV / Sales 2023 48,6x
EV / Sales 2024 9,94x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 91,8%
Chart CARNARVON ENERGY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Carnarvon Energy Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CARNARVON ENERGY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 0,16 AUD
Average target price 0,20 AUD
Spread / Average Target 29,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Adrian C. Cook Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Thomson Naude Chief Financial Officer & Head-Investor Relations
William Arthur Foster Chairman
Philip Paul Huizenga Chief Operating Officer
Peter Moore Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CARNARVON ENERGY LIMITED-54.41%188
CHEVRON CORPORATION56.54%355 209
CONOCOPHILLIPS75.69%158 014
EOG RESOURCES, INC.60.58%83 785
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED50.65%66 645
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION145.33%63 665