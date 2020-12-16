Carnarvon Petroleum : Buffalo Farmout and Redevelopment 12/16/2020 | 05:32pm EST Send by mail :

Buffalo-10 well, targeting 2H 2021. AIM listed Advance Energy Plc to join the PSC and fund up to 100% of well cost for up to 50% equity

Advance Energy's equity position in the PSC to be finalised by end March 2021

Project development costs to be covered by third party and Advance Energy loan funding

Carnarvon to remain as operator for all activity

The Buffalo-10 well will target attic oil and will be completed as a production well Carnarvon Petroleum Limited ("Carnarvon") (ASX:CVN) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a binding agreement with AIM listed, Advance Energy Plc ("Advance") (AIM:ADV) to enable the redevelopment of the Buffalo oil field. In this transaction, Advance will acquire up to a 50% interest in the Buffalo project by funding the drilling of Buffalo-10 well up to US$$20m on a free carry basis. In addition to this, the newly formed joint venture will acquire development funding from third party lenders and any additional funding requirements (in addition to that provided by third party lenders ) will be provided by Advance Energy as an interest free loan. Definitive transaction documentation has been executed and completion of this transaction is subject to: Advance transferring at least US$10m to the joint venture bank account by 31 March 2021

Customary government approvals

Advance obtaining shareholder approval in accordance with AIM Rules Advance must source and pay US$20m into the Joint Venture bank account for a 50% interest in the Buffalo Project. In the event Advance raises less than US$20m, but more than US$10m, the transaction will still proceed, however at a lower equity level for Advance. Advance's equity level is 2.5% per US$1m contributed to the joint venture. The Advance team is confident of raising the necessary funds to be able to attain their desired 50% equity in the project. Carnarvon's strategic objective has been to drill the Buffalo-10 well while carefully managing its balance sheet. This transaction enables Carnarvon to progress its portfolio with conviction, which includes the Dorado oil development, the Buffalo oil redevelopment and pursuing a number of high impact exploration wells near the Dorado field. Advance's strategic objective is to identify and unlock hidden value in discovered assets through a technical and commercial approach as non-operating partners, and they recognise the value in the Buffalo oil field redevelopment and the technical expertise of the Carnarvon team. The Advance team has a demonstrable track record of generating significant value. The Carnarvon and Advance team are a strong cultural fit and the Carnarvon team looks forward to a close working relationship with Advance as we progress the drilling and redevelopment of the Buffalo oil field. Level 2, 76 Kings Park Road T: (08) 9321 2665 West Perth WA 6005 W: www.carnarvon.com.au Under the terms of the agreement, Carnarvon will remain as the operator and is currently undertaking a tender process to contract an internationally recognised Drilling Management Services Company ("DMSC") to assist Carnarvon in the drilling of the Buffalo-10 well. Carnarvon plans to contract the DMSC for commencement in early 2021. The objective is for drilling operations to take place in late 2021, with a date to be determined once a rig has been identified and long lead items have been ordered, along with completion of any necessary regulatory approvals. Carnarvon Managing Director and CEO, Mr Adrian Cook, said: "Carnarvon is excited to welcome Advance Energy into the Buffalo joint venture and together we look forward to drilling the Buffalo-10 well next year and moving forward with the redevelopment of the Buffalo oil field. The Buffalo redevelopment opportunity is well placed to succeed given its known production capability and low development cost and will be greatly enhanced as oil prices continue their recovery. We look forward to Advance completing their capital raise activities and the joint venture is eager to get started, with drilling planning already underway. Carnarvon is incredibly well placed for an exciting 2021 as we add drilling at the Buffalo Project to our Dorado FEED activities and the Bedout exploration drilling campaign" Key Terms of the transaction: Equity: Advance Energy will acquire between 25% and 50% of the Buffalo project via the payment of between US$10 million and US$20 million, to pay the costs of the Buffalo-10 well and funding between 50% and 100% of the development. Advance's level of equity 'earn in' will be equal to 2.5% per every $1 million raised and paid into joint venture bank accounts. Joint Venture: The partners will work in an Incorporated Joint Venture ("IJV"), with Carnarvon as operator. Buffalo-10well costs: The current estimate for the Buffalo-10 well is around US$20 million, where Advance will free carry Carnarvon's share of well costs on the basis that Advance raises US$20m. Development Funding: The Joint Venture will source and arrange third party loan funding for the Joint Venture approved development CAPEX to first oil. Any additional funding requirements will be funded by Advance by an interest free loan. Advance's funding obligation will be reduced in line with its project equity level. Development funding loans will be repaid prior to the return of profits to the joint venture partners. Approved by Adrian Cook Managing Director Carnarvon Petroleum Investor inquiries: Media inquiries: Thomson Naude Luke Derbyshire Company Secretary Managing Director, Spoke Corporate Phone: (08) 9321 2665 Phone: 0488 664 246 Email: investor.relations@cvn.com.au Email: luke@spokecorporate.com About Buffalo Redevelopment Project Carnarvon was awarded the WA-523-P permit in May 2016 for an initial six-year term which included the previously developed Buffalo field. The Field was discovered by BHP in 1996 and subsequently developed using four wells drilled from a small, unmanned wellhead platform installed in 25 metres water depth, tied back to an FPSO. Production commenced in December 1999 at production rates up to approximately 50,000stb/d and terminated in November 2004 after the production of 20.5MMstb of highly-undersaturated, light oil (53°API) from the Jurassic-age Elang Formation. All existing facilities and wells were decommissioned and removed prior to Carnarvon being awarded the permit. Carnarvon initially focussed its technical work on reprocessing of the 3D seismic dataset using state-of-the-art full waveform inversion (FWI) technology. This work supports the interpretation of a significant attic oil accumulation remaining after the original development, based on sub-optimal positioning of early wells using poorly processed seismic data. Reservoir modelling has been conducted using the latest structural interpretation and available well data, including an extensive history-matching effort to calibrate model/well performance to production rates and water-cut development (governed by strong aquifer drive) observed during the original production period. Based on this work, independently audited volumetric estimates of contingent resources in the Buffalo oil field are 31.1 million barrels (2C) with low estimates of 15.3 million barrels (1C) and high estimates of 47.8 million barrels (3C) - Refer to Carnarvon Petroleum's ASX announcement on 28 August 2017. See attached presentation for more details. Cautionary Statement The estimates of contingent resources included in this report have been prepared in accordance with the definitions and guidelines set forth in the SPE-PRMS. A combination of deterministic and probabilistic methods were used to prepare the estimates of these contingent resources. The resource estimates outlined in this report were compiled by the Company's Chief Operating Officer, Mr Philip Huizenga, who is a full-time employee of the Company. Mr Huizenga has over 20 years' experience in petroleum exploration and engineering. Mr Huizenga holds a Bachelor Degree in Engineering and a Masters Degree in Petroleum Engineering. Mr Huizenga is qualified in accordance with ASX Listing Rules and has consented to the form and context in which this statement appears. Carnarvon is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in this announcement and that all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the estimates in this Presentation continue to apply and have not materially changed. This document may contain forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is generally identifiable by the terminology used, such as "expect", "believe", "estimate", "should", "anticipate" and "potential" or other similar wording. Forward-looking information in this document includes, but is not limited to, references to: well drilling programs and drilling plans, estimates of reserves and potentially recoverable resources, and information on future production and project start-ups. By their very nature, the forward-looking statements contained in this news release require Carnarvon and its management to make assumptions that may not materialize or that may not be accurate. The forward-looking information contained in this news release is subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors, which could cause actual results, expectations, achievements or performance to differ materially, including without limitation: imprecision of reserve estimates and estimates of recoverable quantities of oil, changes in project schedules, operating and reservoir performance, the effects of weather and climate change, the results of exploration and development drilling and related activities, demand for oil and gas, commercial negotiations, other technical and economic factors or revisions and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of Carnarvon. Although Carnarvon believes that the expectations reflected in its forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurances that the expectations of any forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. About Advance Energy Advance was originally incorporated in September 2006 and in February 2020 announced Board changes and name change to Advance Energy plc. Whilst it has interests in several licences in the UK, the Company's main focus is now on growth through acquisition or farm-in to non-operated interests in upstream projects where there is an opportunity to add significant value in the short to medium term. Advance look to identify assets where they can add value, such as via funding, and maximise their value using their unique insights from original technical work, commercial acumen or advantaged relationships. Advance's business model is to seek non-operated interests either by acquisition or farm-in. The Advance Energy approach is to support and enhance the performance of upstream operators to deliver exceptional project outcomes and exceptional returns. This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. 