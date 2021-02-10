Carnarvon Petroleum : December 2020 Quarterly Report and Appendix 5B 02/10/2021 | 10:30am EST Send by mail :

 Planning progressed to drill Apus and Pavo in the Bedout in late 2021 / early 2022.

 Buffalo-10 well planning progressed and targeted for 2021 drilling.

 Binding farm-out agreement executed to fund Buffalo project.

 Strong cash balance of A$106 million. In the 2020 calendar year we progressed a number of key projects that are central to building material value for shareholders. This work has the business very well positioned for 2021 and early 2022. The phase-1 Dorado development, which involves the production of the oil at Dorado, will deliver around 30 million barrels net to Carnarvon. The high-quality reservoirs are also expected to net Carnarvon between 15,000 and 20,000 barrels per day. These significant figures, coupled with the low cost of production, make this a highly attractive asset. The processing and interpretation of the new Keraudren 3D seismic in 2020 also enabled us to mature two large exploration targets near Dorado. The Pavo and Apus opportunities have now been high graded as material tieback development opportunities and are being progressed for drilling in late 2021 / early 2022. Our progress in the Buffalo project will add further activity in 2021 as plans for drilling the Buffalo-10 well have considerably matured with the well targeted for drilling in 2021. We expect that Buffalo will be an important addition to Carnarvon's development resources. In context, if our activities in 2021 and early 2022 all prove successful, ourresources for potential development could be four times larger than the current Dorado resource. As Carnarvon works towards the development of both the Buffalo and Dorado projects, completion of the Buffalo farm-out is a key element of our funding strategy. On that note, I am pleased to welcome the Advance Energy Plc team to the Buffalo project. We now look forward to them completing their capital raising in the March 2021 quarter and joining us in assessing the Buffalo opportunity. Development work on Dorado continued on the pre-FEED phase for the project, with FEED entry planned for the first half of 2021 and FID in the first half of 2022 for the Phase 1 oil project. As I covered in my introduction, this is a highly attractive asset and an important one for Carnarvon and its shareholders. We also continue to enjoy and value a positive working relationship with the Santos team which greatly enhances the project. Carnarvon ended the quarter with a robust cash balance of A$106m. Carnarvon continues to manage its cash position prudently and is very well placed for an exciting 2021 as the team continue to work to build value in our considerable suite of assets. Buffalo Project Timor-Leste (Carnarvon 100% and Operator) Plans to drill the Buffalo-10 well, the initial step in the redevelopment of the Buffalo oil field, were progressed during the quarter, with the well targeted for drilling in 2021, subject to joint venture and government approvals, and availability of a suitable drilling rig. The Buffalo-10 well is being designed to target attic oil which Carnarvon's technical work indicates was remaining from the field's original development. The original field's development was hindered by lower quality seismic data which resulted in sub optimal well locations. Carnarvon has utilised state-of-the-art Full Waveform Inversion (FWI) technology which supported the interpretation of a significant attic oil accumulation remaining after the original development. A key element in funding the Buffalo redevelopment project was also achieved during the quarter. Carnarvon has entered into a binding farm-out agreement with AIM listed, Advance Energy Plc ("Advance") by which Advance will acquire up to 50% in the Buffalo project by funding the drilling of the Buffalo-10 well up to US$20m on a free carry basis. In addition, the newly formed joint venture will acquire development funding from third party lenders and any additional funding requirements (in addition to the provided by third party lenders) will be provided by Advance as an interest free loan. In the event Advance raises less than US$20m for the Buffalo-10 well, but more than US$10m, the transaction will still proceed, however at a lower equity level for Advance. Effectively, Advance's equity level is 2.5% per Buffalo depth structure map at top Elang formation, with the lightest green colour shading highlighting the areas of attic oil interpreted above the previous known accumulation US$1m contributed to the joint venture. As such, the transaction is subject to Advance transferring at least US$10m to the joint venture bank account by 31 March 2021, customary government approvals and Advance obtaining shareholder approval in accordance with AIM rules. This transaction is an important element of Carnarvon's strategic objective to drill the Buffalo-10 well whilst carefully managing its balance sheet. Carnarvon will retain operatorship for all of the Buffalo project activities. In anticipation of this, Carnarvon continued to develop its internal systems in 2020 to ensure it has the appropriate framework required for the drilling, development and production of the Buffalo oil field and to support the success and safety of the project. During the quarter, Carnarvon commenced a tender process for the provision of drilling management services for the Buffalo-10 well to complement its operational capabilities. Carnarvon also continued its studiesto assess the Triassic prospectivity of the source rock potential within and around the Buffalo project. The primary purpose of the studies is to refine the follow-up potential to the Buffalo oil field re-development project which includes the untested and highly prospective Buffalo Deep prospect which is a Triassic prospect located below the Buffalo oil field. The comprehensive geochemistry study aims to provide identification of an active Triassic petroleum system and to de-risk the charge concepts for the Triassic targets within the Buffalo PSC area. Dorado Development (Carnarvon 20%; Santos is the Operator) Dorado is a world-class oil and gas development located in shallow water offshore Western Australia. During the quarter, the joint venture re-scheduled the Final Investment Decision ("FID") date in order to maximise value in the project by incorporating all options, including the potential from the material Pavo and Apus prospects. These wells are planned for drilling prior to FID and details on these superlative prospects can be found in the following section - Bedout Exploration. The greater Dorado development has been designed with a phased and disciplined approach to ensure maximum value from both the discovered oil and gas resources in Dorado and potential value from ongoing exploration. The initial phase-1 Dorado development, comprising plans to produce the greater than 150 million barrels of liquid resources, are well progressed with pre-Front End Engineering and Design ("pre-FEED") work being completed on the Well Head Platform ("WHP") and the Floating Production, Storage and Offloading ("FPSO") vessel. This initial phase of oil and gas condensate development will utilise gas re-injection to support enhanced oil recovery. The subsurface work undertaken during the quarter has confirmed that the field is capable of delivering up to 100,000 barrels of oil per day (20,000 barrels of oil per day net to Carnarvon). The pre-FEED work has continued to ensure that the facilities can process and store the fluids, with current design planning for between 75,000 and 100,000 barrels of oil per day initial gross oil production. Aside from ongoing technical work on design and development with three FPSO contractors, the joint venture is also progressing its assessment of whether the most viable option is to lease or purchase the FPSO. Evaluation Engineering,oftenders for Procurement, Construction and Installation (EPCI) of the wellhead platform were also advanced through the quarter. The Dorado phase-1 liquids development project is on schedule for Front End Engineering Design Map of top Caley/TR15 with well locations and significant prospects in the Bedout Sub-basin ("FEED") entry in the first half of 2021, with FID being targeted for the first half of 2022 for this phase of development. The joint venture will retain optionality for the phase-2 development, which could consist of additional low-cost liquids tie-backs (such as Apus and Pavo) or a greater Bedout or Dorado-only gas development prior to a potential phase-2 FID. The drilling of the Apus and Pavo prospects planned for 2021/2022 will allow assessment of the highest value option. Bedout Exploration (Carnarvon 20%-30%; Santos is the Operator) Carnarvon continues to focus its Bedout exploration efforts on an area covered by the Keraudren 3D seismic, which was acquired in 2019. The prospects in this area have the potential to be either standalone developments or provide supply additions to Dorado production due to their proximity to the Dorado field. The work to date has focused on the Apus and Pavo prospects. These prospects were previously covered by the Bilby 2D data and the current interpretation on the new 3D data provides a higher level of confidence over these targets. Carnarvon and the Bedout Joint Venture are developing plans to drill the Apus and Pavo prospects as soon as feasible, subject to rig availability and government and joint venture approvals. Given the shallow water depths, a cost-effective jack-up rig can be utilised for the drilling campaign. The Apus prospect, which is around 30 kilometres from the Dorado field, is at a water depth of 75 metres and has a shallow depth to the top of the reservoir of less than 2,500 metres. This is significant in that reservoir properties generally improve at shallower depths and given the already proven deliverability of the equivalent reservoirs at Dorado some 2,000 metres deeper; reservoir quality is not identified as a risk at Apus. The Pavo structure is situated just over 40 kilometres from the Dorado field and current analysis suggests that the primary target trap consists of a single reservoir layer. Pavo also has a shallower target depth and a closer proximity to the Triassic shoreline than Dorado, which could result in even better reservoir quality than at Dorado, as demonstrated by the nearby Keraudren-1 well. The primary reservoirs of these targets are similar to those that have proven successful in the Dorado field, including the prolific Caley reservoir. There is also further prospectivity upside interpreted in the previously untested Dumont member at the Apus location. Following the interpretation work by Carnarvon, the Apus and Pavo prospects are estimated to contain 235 million and 82 million barrels of oil respectively (Gross, Pmean), plus associated gas (refer to ASX announcements on 17 September 2020 and 15 October 2018). Whilst discoveries at Apus and Pavo could support standalone developments, tiebacks to Dorado would likely add the most value. Tiebacks would provide the benefit of extending the maximum liquids rate plateau and enhancing both the value of the combined projects and the longevity of the production facilities. In addition to Apus and Pavo, there are numerous additional prospects within the Company's considerable acreage across the prolific new Bedout Sub-basin. Carnarvon continues to assess these prospects and the work to date has given Carnarvon strong encouragement that the broader region under permit possesses a very large number of additional prospects and leads. In line with this extensive exploration potential of the area surrounding the Dorado development, an expansion philosophy is being provided for in the current field design, such as six to eight spare slots in the well head platform for future infill drilling. Future subsea tiebacks are also facilitated in the Dorado equipment design, such as the power and hydraulic supply to the wellhead platform being sized to enable the addition of future equipment. The joint venture is progressing with plans to drill the Apus and Pavo prospects during the Dorado FEED phase, with drilling expected to take place in late 2021 or early 2022. Palmerston Project WA-155-P (Carnarvon 100% and operator) During the quarter, Carnarvon increased its equity in the WA-155-P permit to 100%. Carnarvon and its former joint venture partner in the permit, Skye Exploration ("Sky"), completed an agreement whereby Carnarvon acquired 100% interest in the permit. Both parties will now apply for a retention license over the area of the Outtrim-East discovery and once granted, Skye will acquire a 100% equity interest in the retention license. The Outtrim permit contains 3 graticular blocks, one of which contains the Outtrim discovery. Following the grant of the retention lease, Carnarvon will retain 100% interest in the remaining WA-155-P exploration permit which will comprise the remaining 2 graticular blocks. As the marginal Outtrim discovery was not material to the Company's portfolio, this outcome allows Carnarvon to advance the Palmerston prospect and other exploration targets at 100% equity. Carnarvon can also work towards a more desirable farm-out outcome for the project at this equity level. The Palmerston prospect, which is located in the north-east Graticular block of the permit, is a fault bounded late Triassic structure which sits on the eastern side of the Alpha Arch. This late Triassic play has been successful in the Gorgon field, andthere have been several discoveries on the Alpha Arch which have proved a working petroleum system in the region. Palmerston has the potential to contain over 500 metres of Jurassic Shales over the top of the structure. These shales could act as an excellent seal for any hydrocarbons trapped in the Triassic structure. Carnarvon is still evaluating the prospective resource but a discovery at Palmerston could be used as backfill gas for the LNG projects in the area or tied into the domestic gas system either as a standalone project or as additional gas to an already producing offshore domestic gas field. Carnarvon believes there to be significant gas potential in this area of the Southern Carnarvon Basin. Labyrinth Project - WA-521-P (Carnarvon 100% and operator) At the end of the quarter, Carnarvon received a suspension and extension approval from the regulator for the WA-521-P permit. The 12-month extension is to accommodate for the delays which have been experienced due to the COVID-19 restrictions which have impacted the Company's work. The additional time will allow Carnarvon to continue its review of the interpretive well reports and samples for the nearby Anhalt-1 and Hannover South-1 wells. This well data recently became open file and available to the Company. Anhalt-1 and Hannover South-1 were the first wells to test the stratigraphy nearby the Labyrinth permit. Their results will be incorporated into Carnarvon's knowledge of the greater Triassic plays. The analysis from the well reports could also potentially upgrade and de-risk the presence of source rock for the Labyrinth targets. The analysis will also refine the location of the proposed 2D cubed seismic project which has effectively been deferred to allow for this analysis. The focus of the Labyrinth project is the standout Ivory prospect which could target dual reservoirs with one well. The first target is the Mid-Jurassic Lower Depuch Formation which is proven to be an excellent quality reservoir. The secondary target is in the early Jurassic Upper Bedout Formation which also has the potential to have excellent reservoir quality as encountered in the sands in the Roc-2 well at this depth. Carnarvon is currently undertaking a process to introduce a partner to the Labyrinth project in order to further test the project's prospectivity. Condor & Eagle Projects AC/P62 & AC/P63 (Carnarvon 100% and operator) The third phase of the Cygnus 3D data is expected to be available imminently. Carnarvon's work in the Vulcan Sub-basin has been greatly enhanced by the utilisation of the high-quality Cygnus 3D survey which was completed by Polarcus in 2018. The third phase of this Cygnus data will cover a 317 km2 region of the Condor permit which has historically only been covered by 2D seismic. The technical work on the 2D seismic data so far has shown the possibilities for Cretaceous, Jurassic, Triassic and Permian fault blocks in this area which the new 3D seismic will illuminate. At these levels there is also strong potential for these targets to be oil charged. To date, the most significant target Map of significant prospects and leads across Carnarvon's AC/P62 and AC/P63 permits in the area covered by the new Cygnus data is the Moa prospect. Moa is a new late Permian carbonate reef oil prospect of 132 km2 and is associated with at least four other leads. Moa is a new play type for the North West Shelf, offering great potential for a large resource. Within the Eagle permit, Carnarvon is currently in the process of reprocessing the early Onia 3D data over the small area within the permit which does not contain the modern Cygnus 3D Seismic. This improved data will then be merged with the Cygnus data. Once the Onia and Cygnus have been merged, Carnarvon will have a more seamless data set. This will allow for greater inference on the reservoir within the project. The standout target, identified to date on the modern 3D seismic in the Eagle project, is the Toucan prospect in the Jurassic Plover formation. The Jurassic reservoir has been successful along the North West Shelf of Australia and typically features very good porosities and permeabilities within the Vulcan Sub-basin. Going forward Carnarvon is planning to perform an inversion of the Seismic data over eagle. The intention of the inversion is to better understand the reservoir distribution and porosities of the targets identified within the project. The Condor and Eagle2projects cover an area of 2,100 km in the world class oil and gas Vulcan Sub-basin featuring the Montara, Jabiru, Skua and Challis oil fields. The basin is currently experiencing a renaissance which is being driven by new 3D seismic data. Carnarvon is currently seeking expressions of interest from potential partners to further these exciting projects. Financial Analysis of selected items within Appendix 5B Appendix 5B reference ASX description reference Carnarvon commentary 1.2 (a) Exploration and evaluation costs expensed These costs pertain to work undertaken on projects that are not applicable to an owned permit interest. Typically, these costs relate to regional geological assessments undertaken by Carnarvon's technical team which includes annual exploration software and license costs. 1.2 (e) Administration and corporate costs This item includes costs for and associated with operating the Company's office, ASX listing fees, insurances, software licences, making corporate presentations and travel. The current quarter also includes annual reporting and annual general meeting costs. 1.4 Interest received Carnarvon holds a significant portion of its cash in term deposits which generate interest income during the year. Interest is recorded in the Appendix 5B when received, namely when term deposits mature. Accordingly, the amount varies each quarter based on the interest rate, the amount on term deposit and the timing of the maturity of the term deposits. 2.1 (d) Exploration and evaluation costs capitalised During the quarter, Carnarvon incurred a net outflow of A$4 million on exploration and evaluation activities which primarily related to Dorado pre-FEED workflows and Buffalo well planning. 3.3 Proceeds from exercise of options / ESP Carnarvon has an employee share plan ("ESP") which is approved by shareholders. During the quarter, some staff members paid the Company to retire some outstanding loans on their vested employee shares. The payments are reflected as cash received by the Company. 3.9 Other financing activities The costs relate to the leasing of the Company's head office are now classified as financing activities under new accounting standards. Under these new standards, leases are recognised on the Company's balance sheet both as a financial liability and a corresponding lease asset. The monthly office lease payments, as a result, are classified as financing activity outflows. 4.5 Effect of movement in exchange rates A significant strengthening of the average Australian Dollar relative to the US dollar during the quarter resulted in a foreign exchange translation adjustment that decreased the Company's reportable cash holdings by A$0.9 million. The Company's United States Dollar ("USD") holdings at the end of the quarter were US$9.9 million and its Australian Dollar ("AUD") holdings were A$93 million. Carnarvon holds a balance between USD and AUD as a natural hedge to committed future expenditures denominated in both USD and AUD. The retention of US dollars influences Carnarvon's reported cash holdings due to AUD / USD exchange rates at each reporting period end. 6.1 Aggregate amount of payments to related parties and their associates These costs pertain to payments to Directors, most particularly remuneration for the Managing Director and fees for the Company's Non-Executive Directors. 8.0 Future operating activities For the upcoming quarter, the Company has forecasted A$1.2-$1.4 million in costs relating to interpretation and processing of the Keraudren 3D seismic, A$3.9-$4.1 million in Dorado FEED expenditure and A$1.0-$1.2 million in corporate costs. Project MapProject Table Project Permit(s) Operator Interest held Interest acquired Q/Q Phoenix WA-435-P Santos 20% - Phoenix WA-436-P Santos 30% - Phoenix WA-437-P Santos 20% - Phoenix WA-438-P Santos 30% - Buffalo TL-SO-T 19-14 Carnarvon Petroleum 100% - Taurus WA-523-P Carnarvon Petroleum 100% - Labyrinth WA-521-P Carnarvon Petroleum 100% - Condor AC/P62 Carnarvon Petroleum 100% - Eagle AC/P63 Carnarvon Petroleum 100% - Outtrim WA-155-P Carnarvon Petroleum 100% 30% Acronym Definition Bopd Barrels of oil per day Bbls Barrels of oil CVN Carnarvon Petroleum Limited JV Joint Venture Km Kilometres Km² Square kilometres m Millions Qtr Quarter Q/Q Quarter on Quarter Tcf Trillion cubic feet (gas) 2D Two dimension seismic data 3D Three dimensional seismic data MC3D Multi-client 3D - seismic data acquired for multiple parties that require licensing USD United States of America dollar Cautionary Statement There are numerous uncertainties inherent in estimating reserves and resources, and in projecting future production, development expenditures, operating expenses and cash flows. Oil and gas reserve engineering and resource assessment must be recognised as a subjective process of estimating subsurface accumulations of oil and gas that cannot be measured in an exact way. Prospective Resources are the estimated quantities of petroleum that may potentially be recovered by the application of a future development project and may relate to undiscovered accumulations. These prospective resource estimates have an associated risk of discovery and risk of development. Further exploration and appraisal is required to determine the existence of a significant quantity of potentially moveable hydrocarbons. Resources All contingent and prospective resources presented in this report are prepared as at 7 February 2018, 30 June 2020 and 17 September 2020 (Reference: CVN ASX releases of at 7 February 2018, 27 August 2020 and 17 September 2020). The estimates of contingent and prospective resources included in this announcement have been prepared in accordance with the definitions and guidelines set forth in the SPE-PRMS and have been prepared using probabilistic methods. Carnarvon is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in this report and that all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the estimates in this presentation continue to apply and have not materially changed. Competent Person Statement Information The Resource estimates outlined in this report were compiled by the Company's Chief Operating Officer, Mr Philip Huizenga, who is a full-time employee of the Company. Mr Huizenga has over 25 years' experience in petroleum exploration and engineering. Mr Huizenga holds a Bachelor Degree in Engineering, a Masters Degree in Petroleum Engineering and is a member of the Society of Petroleum Engineers. Mr Huizenga is qualified in accordance with ASX Listing Rules and has consented to the form and context in which this statement appears. Forward Looking Statements This document may contain forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is generally identifiable by the terminology used, such as "expect", "believe", "estimate", "should", "anticipate" and "potential" or other similar wording. Forward-looking information in this document includes, but is not limited to, references to: well drilling programs and drilling plans, estimates of reserves and potentially recoverable resources, and information on future production and project start-ups. By their very nature, the forward-looking statements contained in this news release require Carnarvon and its management to make assumptions that may not materialize or that may not be accurate. The forward-looking information contained in this news release is subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors, which could cause actual results, expectations, achievements or performance to differ materially, including without limitation: imprecision of reserve estimates and estimates of recoverable quantities of oil, changes in project schedules, operating and reservoir performance, the effects of weather and climate change, the results of exploration and development drilling and related activities, demand for oil and gas, commercial negotiations, other technical and economic factors or revisions and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of Carnarvon. Although Carnarvon believes that the expectations reflected in its forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurances that the expectations of any forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. Rule 5.5 Appendix 5B Mining exploration entity or oil and gas exploration entity quarterly cash flow report Name of entity ABN 60 002 688 851 Quarter ended ("current quarter") 31 DECEMBER 2020

1.1 Receipts from customers

1.2 Payments for (a) exploration & evaluation (b) development (c) production (d) staff costs (e) administration and corporate costs

1.3 Dividends received (see note 3)

1.4 Interest received

1.5 Interest and other costs of finance paid

1.6 Income taxes paid

1.7 Government grants and tax incentives

1.8 Other (provide details if material)

1.9 Net cash from / (used in) operating activities - - (243) (829) - - (234) (751) - - (515) (1,397) - 149 - 346 - - - - - - - (1,079) - (2,395)

2. Cash flows from investing activities

2.1 Payments to acquire or for: (a) entities (b) tenements (c) property, plant and equipment (d) exploration & evaluation (e) investments

- - (60) (3,999) - - (79) (4,302) (f) other non-current assets - - - - 2.2 Proceeds from the disposal of: (a) entities (b) tenements (c) property, plant and equipment (d) investments (e) other non-current assets

2.3 Cash flows from loans to other entities

2.4 Dividends received (see note 3)

2.5 Other (provide details if material)

2.6 Net cash from / (used in) investing activities - - - - - - - - (4,059) - - - - - - - - (4,381)

3. Cash flows from financing activities

3.1 Proceeds from issues of equity securities (excluding convertible debt securities)

3.2 Proceeds from issue of convertible debt securities

3.3 Proceeds from exercise of options

3.4 Transaction costs related to issues of equity securities or convertible debt securities

3.5 Proceeds from borrowings

3.6 Repayment of borrowings

3.7 Transaction costs related to loans and borrowings

3.8 Dividends paid

3.9 Other (provide details if material)

3.10 Net cash from / (used in) financing activities - - 594 - - - - - (25) 569 - - 594 - - - - - (109) 485

4.1 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

4.2 Net cash from / (used in) operating activities (item 1.9 above)

4.3 Net cash from / (used in) investing activities (item 2.6 above)

4.4 Net cash from / (used in) financing activities (item 3.10 above) 111,281 113,632 (1,079) (2,395) (4,059) (4,381) 569 485 5. Reconciliation of cash and cash equivalents at the end of the quarter (as shown in the consolidated statement of cash flows) to the related items in the accounts

5.1 Bank balances

5.2 Call deposits

5.3 Bank overdrafts

5.4 Other (provide details)

5.5 Cash and cash equivalents at end of quarter (should equal item 4.6 above) Current quarter $A'000 Previous quarter $A'000 20,047 33,605 85,716 77,676 - - 105,763 - - 111,281

6. Payments to related parties of the entity and their associates

6.1 Aggregate amount of payments to related parties and their associates included in item 1

6.2 Aggregate amount of payments to related parties and their associates included in item 2 Current quarter $A'000 Note: if any amounts are shown in items 6.1 or 6.2, your quarterly activity report must include a description of, and an explanation for, such payments. 292 - 7. Financing facilities Note: the term "facility' includes all forms of financing arrangements available to the entity. Add notes as necessary for an understanding of the sources of finance available to the entity. 7.1 7.2 7.3 7.4 Loan facilities Credit standby arrangements Other (please specify) Total financing facilities Total facility Amount drawn at amount at quarter quarter end end $A'000 $A'000 - - - - Unused financing facilities available at quarter end 7.5 7.6 - - - - - Include in the box below a description of each facility above, including the lender, interest rate, maturity date and whether it is secured or unsecured. If any additional financing facilities have been entered into or are proposed to be entered into after quarter end, include a note providing details of those facilities as well. 8.4 8.5 8.6 Cash and cash equivalents at quarter end (item 4.6) Unused finance facilities available at quarter end (item 7.5) Total available funding (item 8.4 + item 8.5) 105,763 - 105,763 8.7 Estimated quarters of funding available (item 8.6 divided by item 8.3) 20.8 Note: if the entity has reported positive relevant outgoings (ie a net cash inflow) in item 8.3, answer item 8.7 as "N/A". Otherwise, a figure for the estimated quarters of funding available must be included in item 8.7. 8.8 If item 8.7 is less than 2 quarters, please provide answers to the following questions: 8.8.1 Does the entity expect that it will continue to have the current level of net operating cash flows for the time being and, if not, why not? Answer: n/a 8.8.2 Has the entity taken any steps, or does it propose to take any steps, to raise further cash to fund its operations and, if so, what are those steps and how likely does it believe that they will be successful? Answer: n/a 8.8.3 Does the entity expect to be able to continue its operations and to meet its business objectives and, if so, on what basis? Answer: n/a Note: where item 8.7 is less than 2 quarters, all of questions 8.8.1, 8.8.2 and 8.8.3 above must be answered. Compliance statement 1 This statement has been prepared in accordance with accounting standards and policies which comply with Listing Rule 19.11A. 2 This statement gives a true and fair view of the matters disclosed. Date: 27 January 2021 Authorised by: By the Board (Name of body or officer authorising release - see note 4) Notes 1. This quarterly cash flow report and the accompanying activity report provide a basis for informing the market about the entity's activities for the past quarter, how they have been financed and the effect this has had on its cash position. An entity that wishes to disclose additional information over and above the minimum required under the Listing Rules is encouraged to do so.

2. If this quarterly cash flow report has been prepared in accordance with Australian Accounting Standards, the definitions in, and provisions of, AASB 6: Exploration for and Evaluation of Mineral Resources and AASB 107: Statement of Cash Flows apply to this report. If this quarterly cash flow report has been prepared in accordance with other accounting standards agreed by ASX pursuant to Listing Rule 19.11A, the corresponding equivalent standards apply to this report.

3. Dividends received may be classified either as cash flows from operating activities or cash flows from investing activities, depending on the accounting policy of the entity.

4. If this report has been authorised for release to the market by your board of directors, you can insert here: "By the board". If it has been authorised for release to the market by a committee of your board of directors, you can insert here: "By the [name of board committee - eg Audit and Risk Committee]". If it has been authorised for release to the market by a disclosure committee, you can insert here: "By the Disclosure Committee".

5. If this report has been authorised for release to the market by your board of directors and you wish to hold yourself out as complying with recommendation 4.2 of the ASX Corporate Governance Council's Corporate Governance Principles and Recommendations, the board should have received a declaration from its CEO and CFO that, in their opinion, the financial records of the entity have been properly maintained, that this report complies with the appropriate accounting standards and gives a true and fair view of the cash flows of the entity, and that their opinion has been formed on the basis of a sound system of risk management and internal control which is operating effectively. Attachments Original document

