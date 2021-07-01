Log in
    CVN   AU000000CVN8

CARNARVON PETROLEUM LIMITED

(CVN)
End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 06/30
0.25 AUD   -1.96%
CARNARVON PETROLEUM  : Jack-up rig agreed for Buffalo
PU
CARNARVON PETROLEUM  : Our part in the global energy transition
PU
CARNARVON PETROLEUM  : Progress continues in the Bedout Basin
PU
Carnarvon Petroleum : Dorado launches FEED

07/01/2021 | 05:04am EDT
We were extremely pleased to announce a significant update on Dorado this week, along with our joint venture (JV) partner Santos.

The decision to launch the Front-End Engineering and Design (FEED) has us on track to build the first development in the Bedout Sub-basin, offshore Western Australia.

As has been well documented, Dorado is a world-class oil resource, located in a shallow-water setting, with an initial oil production potential of 75,000 - 100,000 bbl/d gross.

Notable in the Dorado reservoirs is the very low levels of CO2 at approximately 1.5 per cent.

Commencing FEED is a significant milestone for Carnarvon and one we expect on the pathway to deliver strong returns for our shareholders.

Carnarvon Petroleum Limited published this content on 01 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 July 2021 09:03:21 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -7,75 M -5,80 M -5,80 M
Net cash 2021 89,2 M 66,7 M 66,7 M
P/E ratio 2021 -143x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 391 M 293 M 293 M
EV / Sales 2021 -
EV / Sales 2022 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 86,3%
Technical analysis trends CARNARVON PETROLEUM LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBullish
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 0,25 AUD
Average target price 0,35 AUD
Spread / Average Target 41,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Adrian C. Cook Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Thomson Naude CFO, Joint Co-Secretary & Head-Investor Relations
William Arthur Foster Chairman
Philip Paul Huizenga Chief Operating Officer
Peter Moore Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CARNARVON PETROLEUM LIMITED-16.67%297
CONOCOPHILLIPS52.29%82 733
CNOOC LIMITED22.98%52 923
EOG RESOURCES, INC.67.32%51 153
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED46.16%43 709
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY42.70%40 294