Carnarvon Petroleum : Dorado launches FEED

We were extremely pleased to announce a significant update on Dorado this week, along with our joint venture (JV) partner Santos.
The decision to launch the Front-End Engineering and Design (FEED) has us on track to build the first development in the Bedout Sub-basin, offshore Western Australia.
As has been well documented, Dorado is a world-class oil resource, located in a shallow-water setting, with an initial oil production potential of 75,000 - 100,000 bbl/d gross.
Notable in the Dorado reservoirs is the very low levels of CO2 at approximately 1.5 per cent.
Commencing FEED is a significant milestone for Carnarvon and one we expect on the pathway to deliver strong returns for our shareholders.
Disclaimer
Carnarvon Petroleum Limited published this content on 01 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 July 2021 09:03:21 UTC.