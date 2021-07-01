Carnarvon Petroleum : Insights from Australia's premier O&G event

Last month, Perth played host to the largest and premier oil and gas event on the annual calendar.

After the unexpected hiatus last year due to the pandemic, it was satisfying to see the industry have an opportunity to come together again for the APPEA 2021 conference and exhibition - an initiative organised by the peak national body that represents Australia's upstream oil and gas exploration and production industry.

This year saw the week-long showcase consist of industry think tanks and presentations from the heads of energy majors and political ministries. Hundreds of delegates also met to discuss everything from sharing insights on upcoming projects, to how operators are looking to restart exploration.

High on the agenda was Santos' approval of its $4.7b Barossa gas project in the Timor Sea, as well as the looming decision for Woodside Petroleum and whether it will sanction its $16b Scarborough offshore project.

However, the most dominant topic, which is not necessarily surprising given the acceleration of interest among media and communities, was around the rapidly emerging world of renewable energy and how the industry can be an effective part of the global energy transition.

At Carnarvon, we continue to tackle this situation proactively. Most of you would have seen last October when we released our inaugural Sustainability Report. And we look forward to progressing the relevant parts of this strategy and making new announcements in the near future.

From a CVN perspective, our dedicated team enjoyed a productive week, with our booth attracting interest from many delegates in attendance. In particular, there was strong interest to hear the plans for the Buffalo and Dorado developments. The booth also allowed the team an opportunity to discuss the exploration opportunities we have available for farm-in. A 360-experience video of our presence at APPEA can be found on YouTube (click here)

Given the impact of Covid this week in Perth - on reflection, it made the timing of APPEA and the opportunity to come together even more valuable.