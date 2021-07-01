Carnarvon Petroleum : Progress continues in the Bedout Basin

The exploration potential in the Bedout Basin acreage continues to be matured, with new seismic data indicating unique favourable geological features and 12 main plays with multi-billion boe potential.

A new seismic survey covering approximately 1,600 km2, that included the Dorado field and surrounding prospects, was recently completed.

A second seismic survey is in progress that will cover the hydrocarbon migration pathways from interpreted source kitchens, which have only been assessed by 2D seismic to date, into our WA-436-P permit. This area is substantial and has the potential to host a large number of Dorado like prospects.

Our partners, Santos have taken delivery of the Noble 'Tom Prosser' jack-up drilling rig which will be mobilised to the Bedout Basin after completion of their existing drilling operations on a number of their other permits.

We look forward to an exciting year ahead for the Bedout Basin, with Dorado FEED progressing, the Apus and Pavo exploration drilling campaign and the maturation of further prospects following processing and interpretation of the Archer and Keraudren Extension 3D's.