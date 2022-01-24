Carnavale Resources : Nickel Projects Exploration Update

Results from the VTEM survey are indicative of conductive cover and paleochannels. Detailed Heli VTEM survey completed. Barracuda PGE-Ni-Cu Project Ground EM survey is planned to commence in the March quarter, targeting nickel sulphide conductors and any priority EM conductors to be subsequently drill tested. Passive seismic program underway over soil anomalies to determine depth of cover to assist EM program design. 5 copper / nickel in soil anomalies identified by UFF soil sampling along 10km of the prospective ultramafic / mafic sequence. Ardea Resources Ltd (ASX: ARL or Ardea) new nickel sulphide discovery at Emu Lake* highlights the prospective nature of the same ultramafic/mafic sequence along strike into CAV's Grey Dam project. Grey Dam Nickel Sulphide Project (Grey Dam) Exploration Update - Nickel Projects 25 th Jan 2022 ASX ANNOUNCEMENT onlyCarnavale Resources Limited (ASX: CAV) is pleased to provide an update on exploration at our nickel projects in Western Australia. usepersonalCEO Humphrey Hale commented: "The five copper and nickel anomalies at Grey Dam are encouraging and provide an initial focus for the lanned EM surveys along this prospective sequence. This northern mafic / ultramafic sequence has never been systematically explored within the project areas due to the transported cover. The UFF soils have been able to look through the transported cover and the Forpassive seismic data aims to delineate the thickness of cover prior and help in planning EM survey configuration. Importantly, the recent nickel sulphide discovery at Emu Lake, by Ardea, confirms the ultramafic / mafic sequence CAV is targeting is prospective for Kambalda style copper nickel sulphide mineralisation." *Ardea Resources Ltd ASX release 14th Jan 2022 "Emu Lake Nickel Sulphide Discovery confirmed with 2.72m at 5.42% Ni"

Grey Dam Nickel Sulphide Project.

Figure 1: Grey Dam Nickel Project soil anomalies and the Ardea Resources Ltd Emu Lake Nickel Sulphide Project underlain by the regional magnetics. CAV has commenced a passive seismic survey (survey) at Grey Dam to determine the depth of cover associated with 5 nickel / copper soil anomalies identified by the earlier UFF soil sampling program. The survey will be followed up by a ground EM survey aiming to delineate direct drilling targets. The mafic / 2

ultramafic sequence at Grey Dam is located immediately along strike and is the same geological sequence that hosts the new Kambalda style, nickel sulphide Emu Lake discovery recently reported by Ardea. (Figure 1). The new Emu Lake discovery demonstrates the nickel sulphide fertility of the mafic ultramafic sequence.

Figure 2: Log Additive Indices Ni+Cu (LAI_NiCu) on domained UFF soils The northern area of the Grey Dam Project is covered by transported sheetwash and alluvial material (Figure 2) that has deterred previous explorers from investigating this terrain as it was difficult to explore the area using traditional soil sampling techniques. UFF soil sampling is a sensitive new exploration technique that is being evaluated by CSIRO and explorers to successfully target mineralisation under areas of cover. The Company completed a program of UFF soil sampling over the majority of the interpreted mafic / ultramafic sequence in the northern part of the tenement package (Figure 2) on a 100m by 200m grid. A total of 964 soil samples were collected. The aim of the UFF soil sampling program was to define a geochemical response that help CAV economically vector exploration into target zones that have the potential to host Kambalda style nickel sulphides under cover. Refer ASX release dated 12 October 2021, "5 New Nickel / Copper anomalies located at the Grey Dam Nickel Sulphide Project". 3

Figure 3: Location of passive seismic lines and tenement outlines at Grey Dam Nickel Project area. The detailed UFF soil sampling program has successfully delineated five discrete geochemical anomalies under transported cover (Figure 2). The anomalies are defined by the log additive indices of nickel and copper assays that have been levelled with regard to the regolith domain. Levelling the data against the 4