Carnavale Resources : Notification regarding unquoted securities - CAV

Announcement Summary
Entity name
CARNAVALE RESOURCES LIMITED
Date of this announcement
Monday February 14, 2022
The +securities the subject of this notification are:
Other
Total number of +securities to be issued/transferred
Total number of
ASX +security
+securities to be
code
Security description
issued/transferred
Issue date
New class - code
Unlisted options exercisable at $0.016, expiring on
29,000,000
14/02/2022
to be confirmed
31 July 2023.
Refer to next page for full details of the announcement
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of entity
CARNAVALE RESOURCES LIMITED
We (the entity named above) give notice of the issue, conversion or payment up of the following unquoted +securities.
1.2
Registered number type
Registration number
ACN
119450243
1.3
ASX issuer code
CAV
The announcement isNew announcement
Date of this announcement
14/2/2022
Part 2 - Issue details
2.1 The +securities the subject of this notification are: Other
Please specify
Issue of unlisted incentive options to technical and administrative staff and consultants.
2.2a This notification is given in relation to an issue of +securities in a class which is not quoted on ASX and which:
does not have an existing ASX security code ("new class")
Part 3C - number and type of +securities the subject of this notification (new class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B
New +securities
ASX +security code
+Security description
New class - code to be confirmed
Unlisted options exercisable at $0.016, expiring on 31 July
2023.
+Security type
ISIN code
use
Options
Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued
14/2/2022
Will all the +securities issued in this class rank equally in all respects from their issue date?
Yes
Have you received confirmation from ASX that the terms of the +securities are appropriate and equitable under
listing rule 6.1?
No
Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX setting out the material terms of the +securities being
issued.
Options Details
+Security currency
Exercise price
Expiry date
AUD - Australian Dollar
AUD 0.01600000
31/7/2023
Details of the existing class of +security that will be issued upon exercise or conversion of this new class of
company option
Other
Description
CAV : ORDINARY FULLY PAID
Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification
Please provide any further information needed to understand the circumstances in which you are notifying the issue of these +securities to ASX, including why the issue of the +securities has not been previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B
N/A.
Issue details
Number of +securities
29,000,000
Were the +securities issued for a cash consideration?
use
No
Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities
Nil.
Purpose of the issue
Other
Additional Details
Issue of incentive options to technical and administrative staff and consultants.
Carnavale Resources Limited published this content on 14 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 February 2022 08:02:03 UTC.