    CAV   AU000000CAV5

CARNAVALE RESOURCES LIMITED

(CAV)
Carnavale Resources : Notification regarding unquoted securities - CAV

02/14/2022 | 03:03am EST
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Announcement Summary

For personal use only

Entity name

CARNAVALE RESOURCES LIMITED

Date of this announcement

Monday February 14, 2022

The +securities the subject of this notification are:

Other

Total number of +securities to be issued/transferred

Total number of

ASX +security

+securities to be

code

Security description

issued/transferred

Issue date

New class - code

Unlisted options exercisable at $0.016, expiring on

29,000,000

14/02/2022

to be confirmed

31 July 2023.

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

1 / 7

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of entity

CARNAVALE RESOURCES LIMITED

We (the entity named above) give notice of the issue, conversion or payment up of the following unquoted +securities.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ACN

119450243

1.3

ASX issuer code

CAV

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

14/2/2022

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

2 / 7

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 2 - Issue details

For personal use only

2.1 The +securities the subject of this notification are: Other

Please specify

Issue of unlisted incentive options to technical and administrative staff and consultants.

2.2a This notification is given in relation to an issue of +securities in a class which is not quoted on ASX and which:

does not have an existing ASX security code ("new class")

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

3 / 7

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 3C - number and type of +securities the subject of this notification (new class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

only

New +securities

ASX +security code

+Security description

New class - code to be confirmed

Unlisted options exercisable at $0.016, expiring on 31 July

2023.

+Security type

ISIN code

use

Options

Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued

14/2/2022

Will all the +securities issued in this class rank equally in all respects from their issue date?

personal

Yes

Have you received confirmation from ASX that the terms of the +securities are appropriate and equitable under

listing rule 6.1?

No

Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX setting out the material terms of the +securities being

issued.

Options Details

+Security currency

Exercise price

Expiry date

AUD - Australian Dollar

AUD 0.01600000

31/7/2023

Details of the existing class of +security that will be issued upon exercise or conversion of this new class of

For

company option

Other

Description

CAV : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

4 / 7

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Please provide any further information needed to understand the circumstances in which you are notifying the issue of these +securities to ASX, including why the issue of the +securities has not been previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B

N/A.

Issue details

only

Number of +securities

29,000,000

Were the +securities issued for a cash consideration?

use

No

Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities

Nil.

Purpose of the issue

Other

personalFor

Additional Details

Issue of incentive options to technical and administrative staff and consultants.

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

5 / 7

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Carnavale Resources Limited published this content on 14 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 February 2022 08:02:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 0,01 M 0,01 M 0,01 M
Net income 2021 -1,49 M -1,07 M -1,07 M
Net cash 2021 3,53 M 2,53 M 2,53 M
P/E ratio 2021 -8,15x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 29,7 M 21,3 M 21,3 M
EV / Sales 2020 116x
EV / Sales 2021 1 012x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 59,6%
Managers and Directors
Humphrey W. Hale Chief Executive Officer
Ronald Norbert Gajewski Non-Executive Chairman
Rhett Boudewyn Brans Independent Non-Executive Director
Andrew Francis Beckwith Non-Executive Director
Paul Mario Jurman Secretary
