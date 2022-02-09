Carnavale Resources : Proposed issue of securities - CAV
02/09/2022 | 05:59pm EST
Proposed issue of securities
Announcement Summary
Entity name
CARNAVALE RESOURCES LIMITED
Announcement Type
New announcement
Date of this announcement
10/2/2022
The Proposed issue is:
A placement or other type of issue
Total number of +securities proposed to be issued for a placement or other type of issue
Maximum Number of
ASX +security code
+Security description
+securities to be issued
New class-code to be
Unlisted options exercisable at $0.016, expiring on 31 July
120,000,000
confirmed
2023.
CAV
ORDINARY FULLY PAID
240,000,000
Proposed +issue date
16/2/2022
Proposed issue of securities
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of +Entity
CARNAVALE RESOURCES LIMITED
We (the entity named above) give ASX the following information about a proposed issue of +securities and, if ASX agrees to +quote any of the +securities (including any rights) on a +deferred settlement basis, we agree to the matters set out in Appendix 3B of the ASX Listing Rules.
If the +securities are being offered under a +disclosure document or +PDS and are intended to be quoted on ASX, we also apply for quotation of all of the +securities that may be issued under the +disclosure document or +PDS on the terms set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules (on the understanding that once the final number of +securities issued under the +disclosure document or +PDS is known, in accordance with Listing Rule 3.10.3C, we will complete and lodge with ASX an Appendix 2A online form notifying ASX of their issue and applying for their quotation).
1.2
Registered Number Type
Registration Number
ACN
119450243
1.3
ASX issuer code
CAV
The announcement isNew announcement
Date of this announcement
10/2/2022
1.6 The Proposed issue is:
A placement or other type of issue
Proposed issue of securities
Proposed issue of securities
Part 7 - Details of proposed placement or other issue

Part 7A - Conditions
Part 7A - Conditions
7A.1 Do any external approvals need to be obtained or other conditions satisfied before the placement or other
type of issue can proceed on an unconditional basis?
Yes
7A.1a Conditions
Approval/Condition
Date for determination
Is the date estimated or
** Approval
+Security holder approval
31/3/2022
actual?
received/condition met?
Estimated
No
Comments
CAV is undertaking a capital raising in two tranches. A Placement comprising 203,636,364 fully paid ordinary shares and
101,818,182 free attaching options (exercise price 1.6 cents, expiring 31 July 2023) will be completed under the
Company's existing placement capacity under Listing Rules 7.1 and Listing Rule 7.1A. Additionally a further Placement
