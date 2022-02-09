Log in
Carnavale Resources : Proposed issue of securities - CAV

02/09/2022 | 05:59pm EST
Proposed issue of securities

Announcement Summary

For personal use only

Entity name

CARNAVALE RESOURCES LIMITED

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

10/2/2022

The Proposed issue is:

A placement or other type of issue

Total number of +securities proposed to be issued for a placement or other type of issue

Maximum Number of

ASX +security code

+Security description

+securities to be issued

New class-code to be

Unlisted options exercisable at $0.016, expiring on 31 July

120,000,000

confirmed

2023.

CAV

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

240,000,000

Proposed +issue date

16/2/2022

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Proposed issue of securities

1 / 7

Proposed issue of securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of +Entity

CARNAVALE RESOURCES LIMITED

We (the entity named above) give ASX the following information about a proposed issue of +securities and, if ASX agrees to +quote any of the +securities (including any rights) on a +deferred settlement basis, we agree to the matters set out in Appendix 3B of the ASX Listing Rules.

If the +securities are being offered under a +disclosure document or +PDS and are intended to be quoted on ASX, we also apply for quotation of all of the +securities that may be issued under the +disclosure document or +PDS on the terms set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules (on the understanding that once the final number of +securities issued under the +disclosure document or +PDS is known, in accordance with Listing Rule 3.10.3C, we will complete and lodge with ASX an Appendix 2A online form notifying ASX of their issue and applying for their quotation).

1.2

Registered Number Type

Registration Number

ACN

119450243

1.3

ASX issuer code

CAV

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

10/2/2022

1.6 The Proposed issue is:

A placement or other type of issue

Proposed issue of securities

2 / 7

Proposed issue of securities

Part 7 - Details of proposed placement or other issue

only

Part 7A - Conditions

7A.1 Do any external approvals need to be obtained or other conditions satisfied before the placement or other

type of issue can proceed on an unconditional basis?

Yes

use

7A.1a Conditions

Approval/Condition

Date for determination

Is the date estimated or

** Approval

+Security holder approval

31/3/2022

actual?

received/condition met?

Estimated

No

Comments

CAV is undertaking a capital raising in two tranches. A Placement comprising 203,636,364 fully paid ordinary shares and

personal

101,818,182 free attaching options (exercise price 1.6 cents, expiring 31 July 2023) will be completed under the

Company's existing placement capacity under Listing Rules 7.1 and Listing Rule 7.1A. Additionally a further Placement

Existing class

(Director Placement) comprising 36,363,636 fully paid ordinary shares and 18,181,818 free attaching options (exercise

price 1.6 cents, expiring 31 July 2023) to Directors of

the Company and their related parties, will be subject to shareholder approval pursuant to Listing Rule 10.

Part 7B - Issue details

Is the proposed security a 'New

Will the proposed issue of this

class' (+securities in a class that is

+security include an offer of

not yet quoted or recorded by ASX)

attaching +securities?

or an 'Existing class' (additional

Yes

securities in a class that is already

For

quoted or recorded by ASX)?

Details of +securities proposed to be issued

ASX +security code and description

CAV : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Number of +securities proposed to be issued 240,000,000

Offer price details

Proposed issue of securities

3 / 7

Proposed issue of securities

Are the +securities proposed to be issued being issued for a cash consideration?

Yes

In what currency is the cash consideration being paid?

What is the issue price per +security?

AUD - Australian Dollar

AUD 0.01100

only

Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with

the existing issued +securities in that class?

use

Yes

Attaching +Security

Is the proposed attaching security a 'New class' (+securities in a class that is not yet quoted or recorded by ASX)

or an 'Existing class' (additional +securities in a class that is already quoted or recorded by ASX)?

New class

Attaching +Security - New class (+securities in a class that is not yet quoted or recorded by ASX)

personal

Details of attaching +securities proposed to be issued

ISIN Code (if Issuer is a foreign company and +securities are non CDIs)

Have you received confirmation from ASX that the terms

Will the entity be seeking quotation of the 'new' class o

of the proposed +securities are appropriate and

+securities on ASX?

equitable under listing rule 6.1?

No

No

ASX +security code

+Security description

New class-code to be confirmed

Unlisted options exercisable at $0.016, expiring on 31 July

2023.

+Security type

For

Options

Number of +securities proposed to be issued

120,000,000

Offer price details

Are the +securities proposed to be issued being issued for a cash consideration?

No

Proposed issue of securities

4 / 7

Proposed issue of securities

Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities

Free attaching options, to be issued on the basis of 1 option for every 2 shares subscribed for under the placement offer of shares.

Please provide an estimate of the AUD equivalent of the consideration being provided for the +securities

only

Will all the +securities issued in this class rank equally in all respects from their issue date?

Yes

Options details

use

+Security currency

AUD - Australian Dollar

Exercise price

Expiry date

AUD 0.0160

31/7/2023

personal

Details of the type of +security that will be issued if the option is exercised

CAV : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Number of securities that will be issued if the option is exercised

One fully paid ordinary share (ASX: CAV)

Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX setting out the material terms of the +securities

proposed to be issued or provide the information by separate announcement.

Part 7C - Timetable

For

7C.1 Proposed +issue date

16/2/2022

Part 7D - Listing Rule requirements

7D.1 Has the entity obtained, or is it obtaining, +security holder approval for the entire issue under listing rule 7.1? No

7D.1b Are any of the +securities proposed to be issued without +security holder approval using the entity's 15% placement capacity under listing rule 7.1?

Proposed issue of securities

5 / 7

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Carnavale Resources Limited published this content on 09 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 February 2022 22:58:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
