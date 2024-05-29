AIDA Evolution: AIDAdiva will be the first Sphinx ship to be modernized in early 2025

May 29, 2024

With AIDA Evolution, the cruise company AIDA Cruises is launching the largest fleet modernization program in the company's history. AIDAdiva will be the first ship to go to the Chantier Naval shipyard in Marseille, France. From February 3 to March 22, 2025, extensive modernization work will be carried out in the guest areas. In addition, technical equipment and systems will be updated.

Unique guest experience: new interiors and services

During the seven-week dry dock period, AIDAdiva will be redesigned and enhanced, while also incorporating popular concepts from the latest AIDA generation. All staterooms will be re-decorated. In addition, the number of suites will be increased. For the first time in this class of ships, exclusive areas and services will be created.

In terms of culinary delights, guests can look forward to an even greater variety of restaurants and more service offers. Popular signature bars will be added to the bar offerings. The distinctive Theatrium will be refurbished with inviting seating and a harmonious color concept. Especially for families with children, new activity areas will be introduced.

"The desires of our guests constantly inspire us to rethink cruising and take existing concepts to the next level. The ships of the Sphinx series made cruise history with their innovative space concept and design. We want to build on that with our AIDA Evolution program. Our guests can look forward to an even greater variety of experiences, service and comfort on board," says Felix Eichhorn, President of AIDA Cruises.

Summer Program 2025: Italy & Malta and Baltic Sea & Norway

Following the dry dock period, AIDAdiva will sail three itineraries from Rome/Civitavecchia to Italy and Malta starting March 23, 2025. Destinations include Valletta, Siracusa or Catania, Palermo, Naples and Olbia. AIDAdiva will then head to its summer home port of Warnemünde, Germany, from where the most beautiful destinations in the Baltic Sea region and Norway will be on offer.

XXL Adventure: World Cruise 2025/2026

Packed with unique highlights, the cruise ship AIDAdiva will embark on its first world cruise from November 10, 2025 to March 18, 2026. This XXL adventure will be the longest world cruise in the company's history, lasting 128 days. Departing from Hamburg, the itinerary will include four continents and 28 countries. For the first time on an AIDA World Cruise, the east and west coasts of the USA as well as Japan will be included in the itinerary. Another highlight: New Year's Eve will be celebrated in Hawaii! A total of 53 ports will be called - more than ever before.

New standards in ship design

The ships of the Sphinx series were commissioned between 2007 and 2013. With their innovative, open space concept and design, they have decisively contributed to the unique AIDA feeling. Following AIDAdiva, the modernization of AIDAluna and AIDAbella will take place in the fall of 2025 and in the spring of 2026 respectively.

For more details on the AIDA Evolution modernization program and the planned innovations visit aida.de/evolution. Further information and bookings at travel agencies, the AIDA Customer Center on +49 381 202 707 07 or aida.de.

Rostock, May 29, 2024