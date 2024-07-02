AIDA Evolution: Extensive Modernization for Two More Sphinx Ships from the End of 2025

AIDA Cruises is forging ahead with modernizing its fleet: After AIDAdiva, the shipyard schedules for the next two Sphinx-class ships have now been set.

As part of AIDA Evolution, the largest fleet modernization program in the company's history, the first three ships of the Sphinx series will be extensively modernized by 2026. The first ship to be modernized will be AIDAdiva, which will enter the Chantier Naval shipyard in Marseille, France, from February 3 to March 22, 2025. The dry dock periods for the next two ships have now also been scheduled: AIDAluna will be in the shipyard from October 22 to December 10, 2025, followed by AIDAbella from January 21 to March 11, 2026.

Unique guest experience: completely new interior design and services

During the seven-week dry dock overhaul, the focus will be on upgrading the ship's technology and providing an even greater variety of experiences, services and comfort. Popular concepts from the latest AIDA generation will also be brought on board. All guest staterooms will receive a new look. In addition, the number of suites will be increased. Exclusive areas and services will be created for the first time in this ship class. On the culinary side, guests can look forward to an even greater variety of restaurants and even better service. Popular signature bars will be added to the bar offerings. The distinctive Theatrium will be redesigned with inviting seating and a harmonious color scheme. New activity areas will be created specifically for families with children.

Setting standards in ship design

The ships in the Sphinx series will enter service between 2007 and 2013. Their innovative and open space concept and design have significantly shaped the AIDA experience. With AIDA Evolution, these ships are now undergoing a comprehensive modernization. For more details on the modernization program and planned innovations, please visit aida.de/evolution.

Rostock, July 2, 2024