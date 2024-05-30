CARNIVAL LEGEND BEGINS EUROPE SEASON SPORTING SEVERAL ENHANCEMENTS

New Heroes Tribute Bar, Seaside Theater Among Additions Completed During Dry Dock

MIAMI, May 30, 2024 - With a dry dock just completed ahead of today's embarkation in Barcelona, Spain, Carnival Legend is beginning the European summer sailing season with several additional offerings, new spaces and updates to many of the public areas.

The major enhancements include a new Heroes Tribute Bar & Lounge, which serves as a gathering place for the many active-duty military and veterans that sail with Carnival. Currently on 13 Carnival ships, Heroes Tribute Bars showcase authentic military mementos, and this newest addition on Carnival Legend features the army boots of Deshauna Barber, godmother of Carnival Horizon and a captain in the United States Army Reserve.

Also new on board Carnival Legend are Chef's Table, Dreams Studio and a dedicated space for Carnival Adventures. In addition, the ship's steakhouse has been refreshed and re-named Fahrenheit 555, the casino has been expanded and the spa rebranded as a Cloud 9 Spa and Fitness Center, which has proven to be popular across the Carnival fleet. The ship's retail shops were also refreshed and on the top deck, a new mini golf course was installed. For younger cruisers, the youth program's Circle C and Camp Ocean spaces have been updated as well.

Over the next four months, Carnival Legend will sail a series of 16 cruises in Europe. In addition to Barcelona, the ship is set to depart from Dover (London), UK and Civitavecchia (Rome), Italy for a variety of sailings that include visits to beautiful destinations across Spain and Portugal, the UK and Iceland, Italy and Greece. In October, Carnival Legend will sail a transatlantic Carnival Journeys cruise to its new homeport of Tampa, Fla. Next year, Carnival Legend's sister ship Carnival Miracle will sail the cruise line's Europe season and add Lisbon, Portugal as a departure point. To see European sailings currently open for sale, click here.

For additional information on Carnival Cruise Line and to book a cruise vacation, call 1-800-CARNIVAL , visit www.carnival.com, or contact your favorite travel advisor or online travel site.

