COSTA CRUISES LAUNCHES COSTA VOYAGES: A NEW WAY TO EXPERIENCE LONG-TERM CRUISES

Unique itineraries, exceptional gastronomic experiences, unprecedented entertainment, and partnerships with world-renowned brands await guests of the new Costa Voyages, starting from September 2023.

Genoa, July 7, 2023- Costa Cruises presents Costa Voyages, a new cruise experience designed to uniquely explore extended itineraries, in which the experience of travelling towards wonderful destinations meets the best of gastronomy and never before seen onboard entertainment.

Starting from September 2023, in a single cruise ranging from 10 to 14 days, guests will have the opportunity to embark on a journey to exclusive destinations during the best seasons of the year, namely autumn and spring, to explore them in the utmost comfort. The proposed travel experiences include the wild Canary Islands, the myriad facets of Turkey, between East and West, the mystery of the Egyptian pyramids, the stunning nature of the Azores, the mystical land of Israel, Morocco, the various cultures of Northern Europe, spanning from Normandy to the warm destinations of Spain.

While sailing through these wonderful destinations, guests will have the opportunity to savor exceptional gastronomic experiences. Starting with 14 new desserts created in collaboration with the Master of pastry chefs, Iginio Massari: a fusion of top-quality ingredients and new technologies in the pastry industry. In all the main restaurants on each cruise, guests will be able to choose, during three different dinners, a new, exclusive menu included in the fare and devised by three world-renowned chefs who represent the gastronomic excellence on board Costa ships: Bruno Barbieri, Hélène Darroze, and Ángel León. Costa Voyages will also provide the opportunity to toast with the captain during a memorable dinner. Also waiting for guests on board will be the Banquet Night Party, a buffet that is a true work of art, accompanied by incredible ice sculptures carved by master ice sculptors, and a live DJ set.

While on vacation with Costa Voyages, there will be no room for boredom as the entertainment will be extraordinary, thanks in part to dedicated partnerships. Rolling Stone, the reference point for music in the world, will come aboard Costa ships to offer an exclusive musical show. Meanwhile, Canon, the Japanese brand representing global excellence in photography and technological innovation, will engage guests in dedicated photography sessions, where they will learn how to capture unforgettable memories of their vacation.

But that's not all! Costa Voyages can also count on the collaboration with the Italian Bridge Federation, providing a full immersion into the world of the famous card game. In the presence of experienced players from the federation, skilled guests will have the opportunity to compete in a tournament, while dedicated workshops will be available for beginners to learn all the secrets of the game.

For those who love glamour, Costa Voyages will offer three elegant evenings on board. The first is a gala night at the Grand Bar, where guests can dance with the ship's officers. The second is the Fashion Night, a fashion show where guests will be the stars, competing on the red carpet of the Grand Bar in a battle of style, followed by a DJ set. The third is the Glamour Night, a dance competition in between tango, waltz, rumba and cha-cha-cha, allowing guests to showcase the skills learned from the onboard dance masters during the day. Formal attire will be required for these special evenings.

Furthermore, Costa Voyages will organize games inspired by the 1960s and 1990s, such as "Double interview" for couples, "Musichiere" and "C-Music" with quizzes, challenges and musical auctions.

Additionally, there will be a variety of workshops and creative labs for guests to enjoy. Finally, guests will have the opportunity to experience the thrill of a guided tour, discovering the behind-the-scenes areas of the ship, including the galleys, the bridge, the crew bar, and other spaces.

UNIQUE ITINERARIES FOR UNFORGETTABLE EXPERIENCES

Costa Voyages cruises are available from September to November 2023, from April to June 2024, and from September to November 2024, aboard six ships of the fleet: Costa Favolosa, Costa Fortuna, Costa Firenze, Costa Fascinosa, Costa Pacifica, Costa Diadema. To ensure an unforgettable experience even during port calls, the tours include guides who are carefully selected and certified by Costa.

In 2023 aboard Costa Pacifica, and in 2024 aboard Costa Fortuna, guests will have the opportunity to explore Egypt and the Holy Land, embarking on a journey of mystery and mysticism. Organized tours will take guests to the Egyptian Museum, the pyramids of Cheops, Chefren, and Mycerinus, the great pyramids of Giza, in a discovery of the enigmas of the Sphinx and the secrets of papyrus production, from plant to sheet. Tours will also take guests to visit the holy sites in Jerusalem, including the Cenacle and the tomb of King David, all along the Via Dolorosa to the Basilica of the Holy Sepulcher and the Wailing Wall. With Costa Fortuna also it will also be possible to visit Bethlehem, the birthplace of Christianity.

Morocco will be featured in 2023 by Costa Favolosa and in 2024 by both Costa Favolosa and Costa Fortuna. Between scented souks and fascinating medinas, in Casablanca two new tours will be available, allowing guests to immerse themselves in Moroccan traditions. Guests will be able to visit the majestic Hassan I Mosque, with a 6,000 m2 hammam adorned with mosaics and captivating scents, followed by a delicious lunch at Rick's Café, where the movie Casablanca was filmed. In Tangier, guests will be able to explore the markets of the white city and savor the flavors of Moroccan cuisine.

For the nature lovers, there's nothing better than the Canary Islands, available on Costa Firenze and Costa Fortuna in 2023, and Costa Diadema in 2024. Among the tours, a must-see is trekking in Lanzarote, exploring impressive stretches of solidified lava and volcanic cones with vibrant colors in the Timanfaya National Park. In Santa Cruz de Tenerife, guests can venture into the depths of the earth in the Cueva del Viento, Europe's most extensive lava tunnel, with 18 km of labyrinthine underground galleries formed 27,000 years ago!

Portugal will be offered by Costa Firenze, Costa Fortuna, Costa Favolosa, and Costa Fascinosa in 2023, in addition to Costa Diadema in 2024.The tours include an exploration into the unique traditions of Madeira, like descending mountains in the traditional wicker baskets, called "cestinhos", exploring the old city of Lisbon aboard a tuk-tuk or go on a whale-watching excursion along the "whale route" with a marine biologist. In 2024, Costa Fascinosa will sail towards the Azores, where guests can search for the secret ingredient of the famous purple volcanic tea and enjoy a lunch with "cozido das Furnas," a mix of meats cooked in pots buried underground.

Turkey will be the destination for Costa Fortuna in both 2023 and 2024. Guests will have the opportunity to experience Istanbul from four perspectives: on foot, by tram, by metro, and by boat, immersing themselves in the city's culture and daily life. In Izmir, they can discover Turkish rituals and then take a stroll through the village of Alaçati, which blends the East and the West.

Costa Firenze, Costa Fascinosa, Costa Diadema, and Costa Favolosa will offer a wide selection of cruises that combine the North and South of Europe into a single vacation, visiting charming destinations such as Copenhagen, Le Havre, from which guests will travel to explore Normandy and Mont Saint-Michel, the picturesque UNESCO World Heritage island, Cadiz, La Coruna, from where it will be possible to reach Santiago de Compostela, and Lisbon.

Costa Fortuna will also sail to experience the best of the Balearic Islands and the Greek islands, from the most famous to the lesser-known ones, exploring remote beaches and picturesque villages. Among the tours, highlights include a boat trip to the Blue Caves of Zante, a visit to the labyrinthine Palace of Knossos in Crete, and a bike tour in Palma de Mallorca.

You can book one of the wonderful Costa Voyages cruises on the Costa Cruises websitewww.costacruise.comor at your travel agency.

