Carnival : 2021 Annual Report

Strategic Report
The Directors consider that within the DLC arrangement, the most appropriate presentation of Carnival plc's business strategy is by reference to the consolidated strategy of Carnival Corporation & plc. Accordingly, this Strategic Report presents the required strategy and business review for the combined group in order to satisfy reporting requirements of the Companies Act 2006.
2021 Executive Overview
During 2021, Carnival Corporation & plc focused on resuming operations as quickly as practical in a way that served the best interests of public health, while at the same time demonstrating prudent stewardship of capital. In addition, we believe that we have positioned the Company well on the path to profitability and established effective protocols for COVID-19. We achieved all of this while reinforcing our commitment to compliance, environmental protection and the health, safety and well-being of our guests, the people in the communities we touch and serve, and our shipboard and shoreside employees.
In 2021, we achieved key milestones related to our return to service including:
Ending the year with 50 ships in guest cruise operations compared to one ship in 2020
Returning over 65,000 crew members to our ships
Carrying over 1.2 million guests indicating fundamental strength in demand for cruise vacations
Delivering an exceptional guest experience with historically high net promoter scores
We ended the year with $9.4 billion of liquidity including cash, short-term investments and borrowings available under our revolving credit facility, and $3.5 billion of customer deposits, an increase of $1.3 billion from 2020. To date, through our debt management efforts, we refinanced over $9 billion, reducing our future annual interest by approximately $400 million per year and extending maturities, optimizing our debt maturity profile.
As of January 13, 2022, eight of our nine cruise brands, or 67% of capacity, had resumed guest cruise operations. We expect to have our full fleet back in operation for our summer season where we historically generate the largest share of our operating income.
Carnival Corporation & plc achieved important milestones during our return to service and broadened our commitment to Environmental, Social and Governance ("ESG") goals with the introduction of our 2030 sustainability goals and 2050 aspirations. We also achieved many operational milestones:
Reopened our eight owned and operated private destinations and port facilities which have been visited by over half of our guests since the restart:
Princess Cay
Amber Cove
Half Moon Cay
Cozumel
Grand Turk
• Santa Cruz De Tenerife
Mahogany Bay
Barcelona
• Welcomed seven new more efficient ships across our brands:
Strategic Report
Carnival Cruise Line'sMardi Gras, powered by liquefied natural gas ("LNG")
P&O UK'sIona, powered by LNG
Costa Toscana, powered by LNG
AIDAcosma, powered by LNG
Holland America Line'sRotterdam
Costa Firenze
Enchanted Princess
Our decision to accelerate the exit of 19 ships as part of our fleet optimization strategy resulted in a more efficient fleet overall and lowered our planned capacity growth to approximately 2.5% compounded annually from 2019 through 2025, down from 4.5% annually pre-COVID-19. We achieved a unit cost benefit from the removal of these less efficient ships from our fleet which will grow from the delivery of the larger and more efficient ships.
Upon returning to full operations, nearly 15% of our capacity will consist of these recently delivered, larger and more efficient ships which we believe will expedite our return to profitability and improve our return on invested capital. In addition, this roster of new ships is expected to drive additional enthusiasm around our restart plans.
As of January 13, 2022, we are operating the only six cruise ships in the world currently powered by LNG, which are 20% more carbon efficient. Upon returning to full cruise operations, our LNG efforts, our fleet optimization strategy and other innovative efforts to drive energy efficiency, are forecasted to deliver a
10% reduction in unit fuel consumption on an annualized basis compared to 2019, a significant achievement on our path to decarbonization.
Furthermore, the Company is focused on advancing its six critical sustainability focus areas - climate action; circular economy; good health and well-being; sustainable tourism; biodiversity and conservation; and diversity, equity and inclusion. Among these priorities, the Company is committed to continuing its reduction of carbon emissions and aspires to achieve net carbon-neutral ship operations by 2050, while minimizing the use of carbon offsets. While there is currently no clear path to zero carbon emissions in our industry, we are working to be part of the solution. To achieve the aspiration of net zero carbon emissions, the Company is partnering with key organizations to help identify and scale new technologies. We have and expect to continue to demonstrate leadership in executing carbon reduction strategies. The Company believes its scale will support its effort to lead the industry in climate action. The Company's carbon emissions reduction efforts include improvements in energy efficiency, integrating alternative fuels and investing in new technologies such as batteries and fuel cells.
Throughout the pause and the gradual resumption of guest cruise operations, we have been proactively managing to resume guest cruise operations as an even stronger and more efficient operating company to maximize cash generation and to deliver strong returns on invested capital. Once we return to full guest operations, our cash flow will be the primary driver to our return to an investment grade credit rating over time, creating greater shareholder value.
1. Business.
Overview
Summary
Carnival Corporation was incorporated in Panama in 1974 and Carnival plc was incorporated in England and Wales in 2000. Carnival Corporation and Carnival plc operate a dual listed company ("DLC"), whereby the businesses of Carnival Corporation and Carnival plc are combined through a number of contracts and through provisions in Carnival Corporation's Articles of Incorporation and By-Laws and Carnival plc's Articles of Association. The two companies operate as if they are a single economic enterprise with a single senior executive management team and identical Boards of Directors, but each has retained its separate legal identity. Carnival Corporation and Carnival plc are both public companies with separate stock exchange listings and their own shareholders. Together with their consolidated subsidiaries, Carnival Corporation and Carnival plc are referred to collectively in this Strategic Report as "Carnival Corporation & plc," "our," "us" and "we." We are one of the world's largest leisure travel companies with operations in North America, Australia, Europe and Asia.
Recent Developments
Resumption of Guest Cruise Operations
In the face of the global impact of COVID-19, we paused our guest cruise operations in mid-March 2020. As of January 13, 2022, eight of our nine brands, or 67% of capacity, had resumed guest cruise operations as part of our gradual return to service. We expect to have our full fleet back in operation for our summer season where we historically generate the largest share of our operating income. Since the beginning of our fiscal year, we have experienced an impact on bookings for our near-term sailings, including higher cancellations resulting from an increase in pre-travel positive test results and challenges in the availability of timely pre-travel tests. In addition, in the last few weeks we have seen a dampening of the booking activity for the second half of 2022 relative to 2019. Despite the disruption caused by Omicron to the airlines and other forms of travel, we expect to be able to successfully operate over 96% of our previously disclosed available lower berth days ("ALBD's") in the first quarter of 2022.
We have worked closely with health and medical experts globally and nationally, as well as with authorities in destination countries, to put in place comprehensive health and safety protocols for protection against and mitigation of COVID-19 across the entire cruise experience for all of our nine brands. This includes cross- industry learnings and best practices based on the proven health and safety record of industry-wide sailings, and input from top scientists and public health, epidemiological and policy experts. Protocols have been
