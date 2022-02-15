Carnival : 2021 Annual Report

As of January 13, 2022, we are operating the only six cruise ships in the world currently powered by LNG, which are 20% more carbon efficient. Upon returning to full cruise operations, our LNG efforts, our fleet optimization strategy and other innovative efforts to drive energy efficiency, are forecasted to deliver a

10% reduction in unit fuel consumption on an annualized basis compared to 2019, a significant achievement on our path to decarbonization.

Furthermore, the Company is focused on advancing its six critical sustainability focus areas - climate action; circular economy; good health and well-being; sustainable tourism; biodiversity and conservation; and diversity, equity and inclusion. Among these priorities, the Company is committed to continuing its reduction of carbon emissions and aspires to achieve net carbon-neutral ship operations by 2050, while minimizing the use of carbon offsets. While there is currently no clear path to zero carbon emissions in our industry, we are working to be part of the solution. To achieve the aspiration of net zero carbon emissions, the Company is partnering with key organizations to help identify and scale new technologies. We have and expect to continue to demonstrate leadership in executing carbon reduction strategies. The Company believes its scale will support its effort to lead the industry in climate action. The Company's carbon emissions reduction efforts include improvements in energy efficiency, integrating alternative fuels and investing in new technologies such as batteries and fuel cells.

Throughout the pause and the gradual resumption of guest cruise operations, we have been proactively managing to resume guest cruise operations as an even stronger and more efficient operating company to maximize cash generation and to deliver strong returns on invested capital. Once we return to full guest operations, our cash flow will be the primary driver to our return to an investment grade credit rating over time, creating greater shareholder value.

1. Business.

Overview

Summary

Carnival Corporation was incorporated in Panama in 1974 and Carnival plc was incorporated in England and Wales in 2000. Carnival Corporation and Carnival plc operate a dual listed company ("DLC"), whereby the businesses of Carnival Corporation and Carnival plc are combined through a number of contracts and through provisions in Carnival Corporation's Articles of Incorporation and By-Laws and Carnival plc's Articles of Association. The two companies operate as if they are a single economic enterprise with a single senior executive management team and identical Boards of Directors, but each has retained its separate legal identity. Carnival Corporation and Carnival plc are both public companies with separate stock exchange listings and their own shareholders. Together with their consolidated subsidiaries, Carnival Corporation and Carnival plc are referred to collectively in this Strategic Report as "Carnival Corporation & plc," "our," "us" and "we." We are one of the world's largest leisure travel companies with operations in North America, Australia, Europe and Asia.

Recent Developments

Resumption of Guest Cruise Operations

In the face of the global impact of COVID-19, we paused our guest cruise operations in mid-March 2020. As of January 13, 2022, eight of our nine brands, or 67% of capacity, had resumed guest cruise operations as part of our gradual return to service. We expect to have our full fleet back in operation for our summer season where we historically generate the largest share of our operating income. Since the beginning of our fiscal year, we have experienced an impact on bookings for our near-term sailings, including higher cancellations resulting from an increase in pre-travel positive test results and challenges in the availability of timely pre-travel tests. In addition, in the last few weeks we have seen a dampening of the booking activity for the second half of 2022 relative to 2019. Despite the disruption caused by Omicron to the airlines and other forms of travel, we expect to be able to successfully operate over 96% of our previously disclosed available lower berth days ("ALBD's") in the first quarter of 2022.

We have worked closely with health and medical experts globally and nationally, as well as with authorities in destination countries, to put in place comprehensive health and safety protocols for protection against and mitigation of COVID-19 across the entire cruise experience for all of our nine brands. This includes cross- industry learnings and best practices based on the proven health and safety record of industry-wide sailings, and input from top scientists and public health, epidemiological and policy experts. Protocols have been