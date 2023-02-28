Carnival : 2022 Annual Report

The Carnival plc Annual Report comprises the Strategic Report, Carnival plc consolidated Group and Company Financial Statements, the DLC Financial Statements and certain parts of the Proxy Statement, including its Annexes (the "Proxy Statement").
The Directors consider that, within the Carnival Corporation and Carnival plc dual listed company ("DLC") arrangement, the most appropriate presentation of Carnival plc's results and financial position is by reference to the Carnival Corporation & plc U.S. GAAP consolidated financial statements ("DLC Financial Statements").
Accordingly, the DLC Financial Statements are included as part of the Carnival plc Annual Report.
Cautionary Note Concerning Factors That May Affect Future Results
Some of the statements, estimates or projections contained in this document are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions with respect to us, including some statements concerning future results, operations, outlooks, plans, goals, reputation, cash flows, liquidity and other events which have not yet occurred. These statements are intended to qualify for the safe harbors from liability provided by Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical facts are statements that could be deemed forward-looking. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections about our business and the industry in which we operate and the beliefs and assumptions of our management. We have tried, whenever possible, to identify these statements by using words like "will," "may," "could," "should," "would," "believe," "depends," "expect," "goal," "aspiration," "anticipate," "forecast," "project," "future," "intend," "plan," "estimate," "target," "indicate," "outlook," and similar expressions of future intent or the negative of such terms.
Forward-looking statements include those statements that relate to our outlook and financial position including, but not limited to, statements regarding:
•
Pricing
• Liquidity and credit ratings
•
Booking levels
• Adjusted earnings per share
•
Occupancy
•
Adjusted EBITDA
• Interest, tax and fuel expenses
• Adjusted Net Income (Loss)
•
Currency exchange rates
•
Estimates of ship depreciable lives and
• Goodwill, ship and trademark fair values
residual values
Because forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, there are many factors that could cause our actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied in this Strategic Report. This Strategic Report contains important cautionary statements and a discussion of the known factors that we consider could materially affect the accuracy of our forward-looking statements and adversely affect our business, results of operations and financial position. Additionally, many of these risks and uncertainties are currently, and in the future may continue to be, amplified by our substantial debt balance as a result of the pause of our guest cruise operations. It is not possible to predict or identify all such risks. There may be additional risks that we consider immaterial or which are unknown.
Forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as a prediction of actual results. Subject to any continuing obligations under applicable law or any relevant stock exchange rules, we expressly disclaim any obligation to disseminate, after the date of this document, any updates or revisions to any such forward- looking statements to reflect any change in expectations or events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statements are based. Forward-looking and other statements in this document may also address our sustainability progress, plans, and goals (including climate change- and environmental-related matters). In addition, historical, current, and forward-looking sustainability- and climate-related statements may be based on standards and tools for measuring progress that are still developing, internal controls and processes that continue to evolve, and assumptions and predictions that are subject to change in the future and may not be generally shared.
Strategic Report
The Directors consider that within the DLC arrangement, the most appropriate presentation of Carnival plc's business strategy is by reference to the consolidated strategy of Carnival Corporation & plc. Accordingly, this Strategic Report presents the required strategy and business review for Carnival Corporation & plc in order to satisfy reporting requirements of the Companies Act 2006.
CARNIVAL PLC ANNUAL REPORT
PAGE NO.
Strategic Report
Executive Overview
1
1. Business
2
A. Overview
2
I. Summary
2
II. Mission (Purpose), Vision, Values and Priorities
2
B. Global Cruise Industry
4
I. Overview
4
II. Passenger Capacity by Ocean Going Vessels
4
C. Our Global Cruise Business
5
I. Segment Information
5
II. Passengers Carried
5
III. Ships Under Contract for Construction
6
IV. Cruise Brands
7
V. Principal Source Geographic Areas
9
VI. Cruise Programs
9
VII. Cruise Pricing and Payment Terms
9
VIII. Seasonality
10
IX. Onboard and Other Revenues
10
X. Marketing Activities
10
XI. Sales Channels
11
XII. Human Capital Management and Employees
11
XIII. Port Destinations and Private Islands
13
XIV. Ethics and Compliance
13
XV. Sustainability and Environmental Impact
13
XVI. Information Technology
29
XVII. Supply Chain
30
XVIII. Insurance
30
XIX. Governmental Regulations
31
XX. Taxation
38
XXI. Trademarks and Other Intellectual Property
39
XXII. Competition
39
D. Website Access to Carnival Corporation & plc SEC Reports
39
E. Industry and Market Data
39
F. Properties
40
G. Legal Proceedings
40
H. Executive Officers and Corporate Governance
40
I. Dividends
41
J. Repurchase Authorizations
41
2. Business Review
42
3. Internal Control and Risk Assessment
50
CARNIVAL PLC ANNUAL REPORT
PAGE NO.
4. Risk Management and/or Mitigation of Principal and Emerging Risks
52
5. Going Concern Confirmation and Viability Statement
64
6. Non-Financial Information Statement
67
7. Section 172(1) Statement
68
Carnival plc Financial Statements for the year ended November 30, 2022
Carnival plc Directors' Remuneration Report - Part I
39
Carnival plc Directors' Remuneration Report - Part II
B-1
Carnival plc Corporate Governance Report
C-1
The Carnival plc Annual Report has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism in European Single Electronic Format ("ESEF") and is available for inspection at data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism and will be included in the Annual Meeting materials available to the Carnival plc shareholders. Only the Carnival plc Annual Report in ESEF is the official version for the purposes of the ESEF Regulation. The Form 10-K is not set forth within this document but is available for viewing at www.carnivalcorp.com or www.carnivalplc.com.
2022 Executive Overview
During 2022, we completed a monumental 18-month journey marking our full return to guest cruise operations. Over the past 18 months we have:
Returned 90 ships to service
Re-boardedover 100,000 team members to our ships
Restarted our unmatched portfolio of eight private island and port destinations
Restarted our unrivaled land-based footprint in Alaska and the Yukon
Welcomed back nearly nine million guests
Throughout 2022, we progressed on an upward trajectory as we continued to close the gap to 2019, our most recent full year of guest cruise operations, and believe we are gaining momentum on our return to profitability.
For our cruise segments, revenue per passenger cruise day ("PCD") for the fourth quarter of 2022 increased 0.5% compared to a strong 2019, overcoming the dilutive impact of future cruise credits ("FCCs") and fluctuations in foreign currency. This was better than the third quarter of 2022 which decreased 4.1% compared to 2019.
Occupancy in the fourth quarter of 2022 was 19 percentage points below 2019 levels, this was better than the first quarter of 2022 which was 50 percentage points below 2019 levels. We achieved this on growing capacity as we returned another 35% of our fleet to service in 2022, reaching 99% of our 2019 capacity levels during the fourth quarter.
Revenue in the fourth quarter of 2022 was $3.8 billion, which was 80% of 2019 levels. This was better than the third quarter of 2022 which was 66% of 2019 levels, an improvement of 14 percentage points.
The uneven reopening of cruise travel around the world following the effects of COVID-19 and the impact the invasion of Ukraine has had on European countries have had a material impact on our results of operations. While all of our brands are on an upward trajectory, the pace of the recovery has trailed for those brands most heavily exposed to these factors as the impacts have weighed on consumer confidence in those regions resulting in greater uncertainty and closer-in booking patterns. To mitigate these impacts, we have made strategic deployment decisions to increase our closer-to-home and shorter duration itineraries to help reduce the friction of air travel, lower the overall cost of our vacations and facilitate a closer-in booking environment. We believe these decisions have positioned us well to attract more new-to-cruise guests and make us even more of a value proposition compared to land-based alternatives. Additionally, based on the evolving nature of COVID-19 and our ongoing collaboration with local and national public health authorities, our brands responsibly relaxed their COVID-19 related protocols aligning towards land-based vacation alternatives and strengthening our competitiveness.
To help support our growth, drive overall revenue generation, elevate awareness and consideration and enhance demand for both the near- and long-term, we have significantly increased our advertising activities, including a nearly 20% increase in our investment during the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to the fourth quarter of 2019. Our brands are utilizing pricing philosophies to maximize revenue and are sharing best practices across brands. Having been in pause status for nearly two years, we are also rebuilding demand by providing our guests with extraordinary cruise vacations, which we believe will increase the likelihood of our guests recommending our cruise vacations. In addition, we have a renewed focus on our travel agent partner relationships and a growing sales force. While building back demand and enhancing our revenue management tools and strategies, we are working to optimize the combination of occupancy levels with ticket and onboard prices to deliver revenue growth in the near-term while maintaining price integrity for the long-term. We are also not losing sight of our expense base as we have worked through our restart and continue to absorb and mitigate the impacts of the high inflationary environment we have all been living in.
During 2022, we continued to focus on minimizing our environmental impact and achieved a 2% reduction in carbon intensity compared to 2019 (11% reduction for ships in guest cruise operations), a 30% reduction in food waste compared to 2019 and used 290 million fewer single use items compared to 2018. We announced the rollout of Service Power Packages, global fleet upgrades which will improve energy and fuel efficiency and support our sustainability goals and announced the expansion of Air Lubrication Systems, which are expected to generate savings in fuel consumption and reductions in carbon emissions. Additionally, AIDA Cruises and Holland America Line achieved milestones in their decarbonization strategies piloting the use of a blend of marine biofuel. These investments, along with the company's fleet optimization and itinerary
Carnival Corporation published this content on 28 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 February 2023 14:40:54 UTC.