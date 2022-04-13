Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Carnival Corporation
  News
  Summary
    CCL   PA1436583006

CARNIVAL CORPORATION

(CCL)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  04/13 05:29:28 pm EDT
19.65 USD   +6.13%
05:15pCARNIVAL : 2022 Carnival Corporation & plc Voting Results
PU
05:02pCARNIVAL CORP : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
05:02pCARNIVAL PLC : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
Carnival : 2022 Carnival Corporation & plc Voting Results

04/13/2022 | 05:15pm EDT
Carnival Corporation & plc

Voting Results of 2022 Annual Shareholders Meetings

The annual meetings of shareholders of Carnival Corporation & plc were held on April 8, 2022 (the "Annual Meetings"). On all matters which came before the Annual Meetings, holders of Carnival Corporation common stock and Carnival plc ordinary shares were entitled to one vote for each share held. Proxies for 738,221,752 shares entitled to vote were received in connection with the Annual Meetings.

The matters which were submitted to Carnival Corporation's and Carnival plc's shareholders for approval at the Annual Meetings and the tabulation of the votes with respect to each such matter were as follows:

Proposal

For

Against

Abstain

Broker Non-Votes

1

To re-elect Micky Arison as a Director of Carnival Corporation and as a Director of Carnival plc.

503,213,554

28,168,992

1,424,036

205,415,170

2

To re-elect Sir Jonathon Band as a Director of Carnival Corporation and as a Director of Carnival plc.

488,225,876

43,066,019

1,514,687

205,415,170

3

To re-elect Jason Glen Cahilly as a Director of Carnival Corporation and as a Director of Carnival plc.

519,593,090

5,935,140

7,278,352

205,415,170

4

To re-elect Helen Deeble as a Director of Carnival Corporation and as a Director of Carnival plc.

485,746,315

45,541,845

1,518,422

205,415,170

5

To re-elect Arnold W. Donald as a Director of Carnival Corporation and as a Director of Carnival plc.

519,845,474

11,495,510

1,465,598

205,415,170

6

To re-elect Jeffery J. Gearhart as a Director of Carnival Corporation and as a Director of Carnival plc.

526,462,082

4,751,516

1,592,984

205,415,170

7

To re-elect Richard J. Glasier as a Director of Carnival Corporation and as a Director of Carnival plc.

423,057,235

102,410,497

7,338,850

205,415,170

8

To re-elect Katie Lahey as a Director of Carnival Coporation and as a Director of Carnival plc.

520,663,984

10,616,746

1,525,852

205,415,170

9

To re-elect Sir John Parker as a Director of Carnival Corporation and as a Director of Carnival plc.

460,911,725

64,587,462

7,307,395

205,415,170

10

To re-elect Stuart Subotnick as a Director of Carnival Corporation and as a Director of Carnival plc.

447,319,270

78,159,875

7,327,437

205,415,170

11

To re-elect Laura Weil as a Director of Carnival Corporation and as a Director of Carnival plc.

457,009,247

68,543,563

7,253,772

205,415,170

12

To re-elect Randall J. Weisenburger as a Director of Carnival Corporation and as a Director of Carnival plc.

426,301,322

104,925,146

1,580,114

205,415,170

13

To hold a (non-binding) advisory vote to approve executive compensation (in accordance with the legal requirements applicable to U.S. companies).

339,182,673

191,681,061

1,942,848

205,415,170

14

To hold a (non-binding) advisory vote to approve the Carnival plc Directors' Remuneration Report (in accordance with legal requirements applicable to UK companies).

340,527,875

190,231,874

2,046,833

205,415,170

15

To re-appoint the UK firm of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as independent auditors of Carnival plc and to ratify the selection of the U.S. firm of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as the independent registered public accounting firm of Carnival Corporation.

710,598,947

25,101,446

2,521,359

0

16

To authorize the Audit Committee of Carnival plc to determine the remuneration of the independent auditors of Carnival plc (in accordance with legal requirements applicable to UK companies).

727,454,264

7,852,401

2,915,087

0

17

To receive the UK accounts and reports of the Directors and auditors of Carnival plc for the year ended November 30, 2022 (in accordance with legal requirements applicable to UK companies).

724,051,272

8,037,551

6,132,929

0

18

To approve the giving of authority for the allotment of new shares by Carnival plc (in accordance with customary practice for UK companies).

697,346,401

36,507,244

4,368,107

0

19

To approve the disapplication of pre-emption rights in relation to the allotment of new shares by Carnival plc (in accordance with customary practice for UK companies).

720,379,980

12,471,308

5,370,464

0

20

To approve a general authority for Carnival plc to buy back Carnival plc ordinary shares in the open market (in accordance with legal requirements applicable to UK companies desiring to implement share buy back programs).

719,055,635

15,622,361

3,543,756

0

Disclaimer

Carnival Corporation published this content on 13 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 April 2022 21:14:38 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
