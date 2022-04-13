Carnival : 2022 Carnival Corporation & plc Voting Results

Voting Results of 2022 Annual Shareholders Meetings
The annual meetings of shareholders of Carnival Corporation & plc were held on April 8, 2022 (the "Annual Meetings"). On all matters which came before the Annual Meetings, holders of Carnival Corporation common stock and Carnival plc ordinary shares were entitled to one vote for each share held. Proxies for 738,221,752 shares entitled to vote were received in connection with the Annual Meetings.
The matters which were submitted to Carnival Corporation's and Carnival plc's shareholders for approval at the Annual Meetings and the tabulation of the votes with respect to each such matter were as follows:
Proposal
For
Against
Abstain
Broker Non-Votes
1
To re-elect Micky Arison as a Director of Carnival Corporation and as a Director of Carnival plc.
503,213,554
28,168,992
1,424,036
205,415,170
2
To re-elect Sir Jonathon Band as a Director of Carnival Corporation and as a Director of Carnival plc.
488,225,876
43,066,019
1,514,687
205,415,170
3
To re-elect Jason Glen Cahilly as a Director of Carnival Corporation and as a Director of Carnival plc.
519,593,090
5,935,140
7,278,352
205,415,170
4
To re-elect Helen Deeble as a Director of Carnival Corporation and as a Director of Carnival plc.
485,746,315
45,541,845
1,518,422
205,415,170
5
To re-elect Arnold W. Donald as a Director of Carnival Corporation and as a Director of Carnival plc.
519,845,474
11,495,510
1,465,598
205,415,170
6
To re-elect Jeffery J. Gearhart as a Director of Carnival Corporation and as a Director of Carnival plc.
526,462,082
4,751,516
1,592,984
205,415,170
7
To re-elect Richard J. Glasier as a Director of Carnival Corporation and as a Director of Carnival plc.
423,057,235
102,410,497
7,338,850
205,415,170
8
To re-elect Katie Lahey as a Director of Carnival Coporation and as a Director of Carnival plc.
520,663,984
10,616,746
1,525,852
205,415,170
9
To re-elect Sir John Parker as a Director of Carnival Corporation and as a Director of Carnival plc.
460,911,725
64,587,462
7,307,395
205,415,170
10
To re-elect Stuart Subotnick as a Director of Carnival Corporation and as a Director of Carnival plc.
447,319,270
78,159,875
7,327,437
205,415,170
11
To re-elect Laura Weil as a Director of Carnival Corporation and as a Director of Carnival plc.
457,009,247
68,543,563
7,253,772
205,415,170
12
To re-elect Randall J. Weisenburger as a Director of Carnival Corporation and as a Director of Carnival plc.
426,301,322
104,925,146
1,580,114
205,415,170
13
To hold a (non-binding) advisory vote to approve executive compensation (in accordance with the legal requirements applicable to U.S. companies).
339,182,673
191,681,061
1,942,848
205,415,170
14
To hold a (non-binding) advisory vote to approve the Carnival plc Directors' Remuneration Report (in accordance with legal requirements applicable to UK companies).
340,527,875
190,231,874
2,046,833
205,415,170
15
To re-appoint the UK firm of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as independent auditors of Carnival plc and to ratify the selection of the U.S. firm of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as the independent registered public accounting firm of Carnival Corporation.
710,598,947
25,101,446
2,521,359
0
16
To authorize the Audit Committee of Carnival plc to determine the remuneration of the independent auditors of Carnival plc (in accordance with legal requirements applicable to UK companies).
727,454,264
7,852,401
2,915,087
0
17
To receive the UK accounts and reports of the Directors and auditors of Carnival plc for the year ended November 30, 2022 (in accordance with legal requirements applicable to UK companies).
724,051,272
8,037,551
6,132,929
0
18
To approve the giving of authority for the allotment of new shares by Carnival plc (in accordance with customary practice for UK companies).
697,346,401
36,507,244
4,368,107
0
19
To approve the disapplication of pre-emption rights in relation to the allotment of new shares by Carnival plc (in accordance with customary practice for UK companies).
720,379,980
12,471,308
5,370,464
0
20
To approve a general authority for Carnival plc to buy back Carnival plc ordinary shares in the open market (in accordance with legal requirements applicable to UK companies desiring to implement share buy back programs).
Carnival Corporation published this content on 13 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 April 2022 21:14:38 UTC.