Carnival : 2022 Carnival Corporation & plc Voting Results

The annual meetings of shareholders of Carnival Corporation & plc were held on April 8, 2022 (the "Annual Meetings"). On all matters which came before the Annual Meetings, holders of Carnival Corporation common stock and Carnival plc ordinary shares were entitled to one vote for each share held. Proxies for 738,221,752 shares entitled to vote were received in connection with the Annual Meetings.

The matters which were submitted to Carnival Corporation's and Carnival plc's shareholders for approval at the Annual Meetings and the tabulation of the votes with respect to each such matter were as follows: