Carnival Corporation & plc - Voting Results of 2024 Annual Meetings Of Shareholders

The annual meeting of shareholders of Carnival Corporation & plc were held on April 5, 2024 (the "Annual Meetings"). On all matters which came before the Annual Meetings, holders of Carnival Corporation common stock and Carnival plc ordinary shares were entitled to one vote for each share held. Proxies for 838,421,288 shares, representing 66.28% of shares entitled to vote at the Annual Meetings, were received in connection with the Annual Meetings.

The matters which were submitted to Carnival Corporation's and Carnival plc's shareholders for approval at the Annual Meetings and the tabulation of the votes with respect to each such matter were as follows: