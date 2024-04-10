Carnival Corporation & plc - Voting Results of 2024 Annual Meetings Of Shareholders

The annual meeting of shareholders of Carnival Corporation & plc were held on April 5, 2024 (the "Annual Meetings"). On all matters which came before the Annual Meetings, holders of Carnival Corporation common stock and Carnival plc ordinary shares were entitled to one vote for each share held. Proxies for 838,421,288 shares, representing 66.28% of shares entitled to vote at the Annual Meetings, were received in connection with the Annual Meetings.

The matters which were submitted to Carnival Corporation's and Carnival plc's shareholders for approval at the Annual Meetings and the tabulation of the votes with respect to each such matter were as follows:

Proposal

For

Against

Abstain

Broker Non-Votes

1.

To re-elect Micky Arison as a Director of Carnival Corporation and as a

609,201,360

26,253,109

1,313,785

201,653,034

Director of Carnival plc.

2

To re-elect Sir Jonathon Band as a Director of Carnival Corporation and

611,997,409

22,568,935

2,201,910

201,653,034

as a Director of Carnival plc.

3.

To re-elect Jason Glen Cahilly as a Director of Carnival Corporation and

628,565,264

6,743,432

1,459,558

201,653,034

as a Director of Carnival plc.

4.

To elect Nelda J. Connors as a Director of Carnival Corporation and as a

597,815,696

37,464,945

1,487,613

201,653,034

Director of Carnival plc.

5.

To re-elect Helen Deeble as a Director of Carnival Corporation and as a

628,402,045

6,960,083

1,406,126

201,653,034

Director of Carnival plc.

6.

To re-elect Jeffrey J. Gearhart as a Director of Carnival Corporation and

630,405,863

4,888,596

1,473,795

201,653,034

as a Director of Carnival plc.

7.

To re-elect Katie Lahey as a Director of Carnival Corporation and as a

625,389,028

9,971,096

1,408,129

201,653,034

Director of Carnival plc.

8.

To re-elect Sara Mathew as a Director of Carnival Corporation and as a

630,109,689

5,207,601

1,450,963

201,653,034

Director of Carnival plc.

9.

To re-elect Stuart Subotnick as a Director of Carnival Corporation and as

597,597,072

37,686,172

1,485,009

201,653,034

a Director of Carnival plc.

10.

To re-elect Laura Weil as a Director of Carnival Corporation and as a

605,953,167

29,392,742

1,422,344

201,653,034

Director of Carnival plc.

11

To re-elect Josh Weinstein as a Director of Carnival Corporation and as

622,256,537

13,089,551

1,422,166

201,653,034

a Director of Carnival plc.

12.

To re-elect Randy Weisenburger as a Director of Carnival Corporation

597,520,738

37,798,385

1,449,131

201,653,034

and as a Director of Carnival plc.

13.

To hold a (non-binding) advisory vote to approve executive

615,132,160

19,873,699

1,762,394

201,653,034

compensation.

14.

To hold a (non-binding) advisory vote to approve the Carnival plc

616,873,377

17,759,162

2,135,714

201,653,034

Directors' Remuneration Report.

15.

To appoint Deloitte LLP as independent auditor of Carnival plc and to

ratify the selection of Deloitte & Touche LLP as the independent

830,351,973

4,791,658

3,277,656

0

registered public accounting firm of Carnival Corporation.

16.

To authorize the Audit Committee of Carnival plc to determine the

828,617,609

5,840,565

3,963,113

0

remuneration of the independent auditor of Carnival plc.

17.

To receive the accounts and reports of the Directors and auditor of

827,165,577

2,812,738

8,442,972

0

Carnival plc for the year ended November 30, 2023.

18.

To approve the giving of authority for the allotment of new shares by

785,855,016

48,028,425

4,537,846

0

Carnival plc.

19.

To approve, subject to Proposal 18 passing, the disapplication of pre-

emption rights in relation to the allotment of new shares and sale of

810,122,513

22,685,131

5,613,643

0

treasury shares by Carnival plc.

20.

To approve a general authority for Carnival plc to buy back Carnival plc

827,543,713

6,395,976

4,481,598

0

ordinary shares in the open market.

21.

To approve the Carnival plc 2024 Employee Share Plan.

622,388,403

13,228,941

1,150,909

201,653,034

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Carnival Corporation published this content on 10 April 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 April 2024 15:04:04 UTC.