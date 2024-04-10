Carnival Corporation & plc - Voting Results of 2024 Annual Meetings Of Shareholders
The annual meeting of shareholders of Carnival Corporation & plc were held on April 5, 2024 (the "Annual Meetings"). On all matters which came before the Annual Meetings, holders of Carnival Corporation common stock and Carnival plc ordinary shares were entitled to one vote for each share held. Proxies for 838,421,288 shares, representing 66.28% of shares entitled to vote at the Annual Meetings, were received in connection with the Annual Meetings.
The matters which were submitted to Carnival Corporation's and Carnival plc's shareholders for approval at the Annual Meetings and the tabulation of the votes with respect to each such matter were as follows:
Proposal
For
Against
Abstain
Broker Non-Votes
1.
To re-elect Micky Arison as a Director of Carnival Corporation and as a
609,201,360
26,253,109
1,313,785
201,653,034
Director of Carnival plc.
2
To re-elect Sir Jonathon Band as a Director of Carnival Corporation and
611,997,409
22,568,935
2,201,910
201,653,034
as a Director of Carnival plc.
3.
To re-elect Jason Glen Cahilly as a Director of Carnival Corporation and
628,565,264
6,743,432
1,459,558
201,653,034
as a Director of Carnival plc.
4.
To elect Nelda J. Connors as a Director of Carnival Corporation and as a
597,815,696
37,464,945
1,487,613
201,653,034
Director of Carnival plc.
5.
To re-elect Helen Deeble as a Director of Carnival Corporation and as a
628,402,045
6,960,083
1,406,126
201,653,034
Director of Carnival plc.
6.
To re-elect Jeffrey J. Gearhart as a Director of Carnival Corporation and
630,405,863
4,888,596
1,473,795
201,653,034
as a Director of Carnival plc.
7.
To re-elect Katie Lahey as a Director of Carnival Corporation and as a
625,389,028
9,971,096
1,408,129
201,653,034
Director of Carnival plc.
8.
To re-elect Sara Mathew as a Director of Carnival Corporation and as a
630,109,689
5,207,601
1,450,963
201,653,034
Director of Carnival plc.
9.
To re-elect Stuart Subotnick as a Director of Carnival Corporation and as
597,597,072
37,686,172
1,485,009
201,653,034
a Director of Carnival plc.
10.
To re-elect Laura Weil as a Director of Carnival Corporation and as a
605,953,167
29,392,742
1,422,344
201,653,034
Director of Carnival plc.
11
To re-elect Josh Weinstein as a Director of Carnival Corporation and as
622,256,537
13,089,551
1,422,166
201,653,034
a Director of Carnival plc.
12.
To re-elect Randy Weisenburger as a Director of Carnival Corporation
597,520,738
37,798,385
1,449,131
201,653,034
and as a Director of Carnival plc.
13.
To hold a (non-binding) advisory vote to approve executive
615,132,160
19,873,699
1,762,394
201,653,034
compensation.
14.
To hold a (non-binding) advisory vote to approve the Carnival plc
616,873,377
17,759,162
2,135,714
201,653,034
Directors' Remuneration Report.
15.
To appoint Deloitte LLP as independent auditor of Carnival plc and to
ratify the selection of Deloitte & Touche LLP as the independent
830,351,973
4,791,658
3,277,656
0
registered public accounting firm of Carnival Corporation.
16.
To authorize the Audit Committee of Carnival plc to determine the
828,617,609
5,840,565
3,963,113
0
remuneration of the independent auditor of Carnival plc.
17.
To receive the accounts and reports of the Directors and auditor of
827,165,577
2,812,738
8,442,972
0
Carnival plc for the year ended November 30, 2023.
18.
To approve the giving of authority for the allotment of new shares by
785,855,016
48,028,425
4,537,846
0
Carnival plc.
19.
To approve, subject to Proposal 18 passing, the disapplication of pre-
emption rights in relation to the allotment of new shares and sale of
810,122,513
22,685,131
5,613,643
0
treasury shares by Carnival plc.
20.
To approve a general authority for Carnival plc to buy back Carnival plc
827,543,713
6,395,976
4,481,598
0
ordinary shares in the open market.
21.
To approve the Carnival plc 2024 Employee Share Plan.
622,388,403
13,228,941
1,150,909
201,653,034
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Carnival Corporation published this content on 10 April 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 April 2024 15:04:04 UTC.