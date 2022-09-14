Advanced search
    CCL   PA1436583006

CARNIVAL CORPORATION

(CCL)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:42 2022-09-14 pm EDT
10.44 USD   +1.90%
PU
PU
11:11aEuropean ADRs Move Slightly Higher in Wednesday Trading
MT
Carnival & : CELEBRATION SUCCESSFULLY COMPLETES SEA TRIALS AHEAD OF DEBUT AT PORTMIAMI IN NOVEMBER

09/14/2022 | 01:30pm EDT
MIAMI - Sept.14, 2022 - Carnival Cruise Line's newest ship, Carnival Celebration, is one more milestone closer to her highly-anticipated debut in her homeport of PortMiami after successfully completing sea trials in the Baltic Sea.

Carnival Celebration set sail on her first round of sea trials Monday, September 5, from Meyer Turku shipyard in Finland, the same shipyard where Celebration's sister ship, Mardi Gras, was built. Carnival Celebration had a full contingent of officers, technicians and engineers on board to thoroughly test the ship's technical, mechanical and navigational systems.

"During her sea trials, Carnival Celebration underwent several tests, which are meant to determine the ship's capability and her performance. We've done many maneuvering tests, such as endurance tests, steering tests, speed tests and thrusters tests. The ship performed wonderfully, and shortly, we will get her out and start cruising," said Capt. Vincenzo Alcaras.

Carnival Celebration's arrival to Miami will continue the cruise line's 50th birthday celebration. The ship will feature several unique zones, including 820 Biscayne - a tribute to Miami, where Carnival Cruise Line was born, showcasing styles and flavors of the 305.

Celebration will also include many of the features that made Mardi Gras one of the most anticipated cruise ships, including BOLT: Ultimate Sea Coaster, the first roller coaster at sea, an atrium spanning three decks and guest-favorites like Guy's Pig & Anchor Smokehouse, and Shaquille O'Neal's Big Chicken restaurant.

Following an inaugural 6-day voyage to the Eastern Caribbean, Carnival Celebration will launch year-round, seven-day cruises to the Eastern and Western Caribbean from PortMiami beginning Nov. 21. The week-long voyages will visit destinations like San Juan, Puerto Rico, Cozumel, Mexico and Grand Turk.

For additional information on Carnival Cruise Line and to book a cruise vacation on Carnival Celebration now, call 1-800-CARNIVAL, visit www.carnival.com, or contact your favorite travel advisor or online travel site.
###

ABOUT CARNIVAL CRUISE LINE
Carnival Cruise Line, part of Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL; NYSE: CUK), is proud to be known as America's Cruise Line, for carrying more Americans and serving more U.S. homeports than any other. Since its founding in 1972, Carnival has continually revolutionized the cruise sector, making a cruise vacation an affordable and popular option for millions of guests. Carnival operates from 14 U.S. and two Australian homeports and employs more than 40,000 team members representing 120 nationalities. Carnival is in the process of an exciting period of growth as it welcomes five new ships to its fleet from 2022 to 2024, including Carnival Celebration, which arrives to Miami in November 2022, the culmination of Carnival's 50th birthday festivities.

MEDIA CONTACT:media@carnival.com

Disclaimer

Carnival plc published this content on 14 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 September 2022 17:29:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
