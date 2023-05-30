Carnival & : COSTA CRUISES TAKES ITS GUESTS TO DISCOVER THE WONDERS OF THE LA SCOLCA® ESTATE

COSTA CRUISES TAKES ITS GUESTS TO DISCOVER THE WONDERS OF THE LA SCOLCA® ESTATE

Beginning in June, during Costa Toscana's call in Genoa, cruise guests will be able to enjoy a unique experience among the vineyards of the historic LA SCOLCA estate, famous for its Gavi DOCG since 1919 and in particular for the famous "Gavi dei Gavi" Etichetta nera.

Genoa, 30 May 2023 - Costa Cruises and La Scolca present a new partnership in the name of Italian excellence. Starting in June, guests arriving every Friday in Genoa onboard Costa Toscana, the company's flagship, will be able to enjoy a truly unique experience at La Scolca® Estate, in Gavi (Alessandria, Piedmont region).

The tour program, limited in number, includes a guided tour of the winery's beautiful Cortese vineyards. An experience made of colors, harmony, scents, traditions and flavors: the famous Gavi DOCG wines were invented right here, over a hundred years ago. La Scolca, with its Ancient Tower, is nestled in this wonderful setting. Here, in the lounge terrace with a panoramic view of the vineyards, guests will be able to taste three of La Scolca's iconic Gavi wines, as well as savor some typical local products. In addition, during the tour it will be possible to purchase La Scolca® wines at a special price including the possibility of shipping the bottles directly to home.

"I am particularly proud of this collaboration," says Cav. Chiara Soldati, owner&ceo of La Scolca, "between two brands that, in their respective segments, represent an excellence of authentic Italian hospitality and lifestyle that is internationally recognized. A lifestyle and a hospitality model that we wanted to make more and more attentive to sustainability also by acquiring important quality certifications. I am delighted to be able to welcome Costa Toscana guests, from all the countries of the world, often from the same almost 60 in which our wines are known and appreciated, and to be able to introduce them to our history, our wines and our roots. I am sure that this discovery of our territory will help to leave a deep and unforgettable memory in all those who choose to visit La Scolca."

"The partnership with La Scolca is very important for us. In addition to being the union of two historic Italian companies that share the same vision, this partnership is the perfect example of the value tourism and the discovery of local excellence that we want to promote with our ships in Italy and in all the countries around the world that we visit. Our cruises uniquely embrace land and sea, allowing for unforgettable experiences and to get to know the destinations in an authentic, exciting way, as our guests will be able to do during the tours at La Scolca."-said Giuseppe Carino, Vice President Guest Experience & Onboard Revenues of Costa Cruises.

Entered into service on March 5, 2022, Costa Toscana is a true traveling "smart city," powered by liquefied natural gas, the currently most advanced technology in the maritime industry for lowering emissions, which Costa was the first in the world to introduce into the cruise industry. The interiors are the result of an extraordinary creative design, curated by Adam D. Tihany, created to enhance and bring to life the colors and atmosphere of this wonderful Italian region in a single location. Furniture, lighting, fabrics and accessories are all "Made in Italy," created by 15 partners highly representative of Italian excellence. The onboard offer is perfectly integrated in this extraordinary context: from the Solemio Spa, to the areas dedicated to entertainment; from the thematic bars, in collaboration with great Italian and international brands, to the 21 restaurants and areas dedicated to the "food experience," including the Archipelago restaurant, which offers menus created by three great chefs: Bruno Barbieri, Hélène Darroze and Ángel León, to explore destinations also through food.

