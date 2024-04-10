CARNIVAL CRUISE LINE AND EFFY JEWELRY ENHANCE SHOPPING EXPERIENCE AND INTRODUCE NEW TECHNOLOGY FOR CARNIVAL FIRENZE'S DEBUT

Carnival Expands Effy Partnership Fleetwide and Further Elevates Shopping Experience

MIAMI, April 10, 2024 - Carnival Cruise Line and Effy Jewelry are set to introduce first-at-sea technology on board Carnival Firenze when the ship launches later this month. Guests will have a fun, new way to shop the latest Effy designs with a digital kiosk that puts more than 100 rings at their fingertips.

To enhance the shopping experience, guests will use the new kiosk to browse through an extensive selection of rings to find what interests them and then instantly see how each piece will look on their hand. Once guests scan an image of their hand, the kiosk, through artificial reality technology, helps to quickly and easily "try on" rings virtually. Carnival Firenze will introduce this feature into the fleet, and guests will see the kiosk inside Effy spaces aboard additional ships soon.

"Showcasing Effy's timeless pieces in this way, leveraging technology, creates a truly innovative and personal shopping experience for our guests. Our guests love Effy jewelry, and this new virtual component gives them the ability to quickly visualize how several perfectly sized pieces will look in a fraction of the time it might take to try on multiple items throughout the store. The kiosk puts beautiful designs right at their fingertips," said Luis Terife, Carnival's vice president of onboard guest commerce.

As the 27th ship in the fleet, Carnival Firenze's debut from Long Beach, Calif. also marks the launch of the fleet's 27th Effy Jewelry store, with the two brands recently completing a fleetwide expansion. In addition to new store installations, Carnival and Effy have also collaborated on other enhancements across the fleet. Last month, Carnival Vista returned to service, after a dry dock project, with an all-new, larger Effy store that offers guests a more elevated in-store experience. Similar upgrades are planned for other ships. For diamond enthusiasts, Carnival and Effy have worked together to create special VIP cruises.

"We are thrilled to launch our first digital kiosk on Carnival Firenze. Our focus with this initiative was to create a fun interactive in-store experience that allow our customers to access product beyond the footprint of the store," said Bobby Hematian, president of Effy Jewelry. "We are grateful to Carnival for the continuous support in cruise retail innovation. Our partnership, over the years, has been driven by a shared passion in travel, family, FUN and, of course, jewelry! I am excited to see how our teams partner in this next evolution of retail experiences!"

Carnival Firenze, inspired by the beautiful city of Florence, Italy, is the newest addition to the Carnival fleet and the second ship to feature Carnival Fun Italian Style. It will sail from Long Beach year-round beginning April 25, 2024, cruising to popular Mexican destinations and offering a variety of itinerary lengths.

ABOUT CARNIVAL CRUISE LINE

Carnival Cruise Line, part of Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL; NYSE: CUK), is the first cruise line to sail over 100 million guests and is proud to be known as America's Cruise Line, for carrying more Americans and serving more U.S. homeports than any other. Since its founding in 1972, Carnival has continually revolutionized the cruise industry and popularized the cruise vacation as an affordable and fun travel option. Carnival operates from 14 U.S. and two Australian homeports as well as seasonally from Europe and employs more than 48,000 team members representing 120 nationalities. Carnival's fleet of 27 ships reflects an exciting, continued period of growth with two new additional Excel-class ships scheduled to be delivered in 2027 and 2028. Carnival's next new guest offering will be the all-new exclusive destination, Celebration Key, set to debut on Grand Bahama in summer 2025.

MEDIA CONTACT:media@carnival.com

ABOUT EFFY JEWELRY

Established in 1979 by renowned jewelry designer Effy Hematian, Effy Jewelry is one of today's most critically acclaimed and highly visible jewelry companies. Effy's founder was credited with being the "king of color," his passion for vibrant, hue-filled collections can be seen in all of Effy Jewelry's pieces, crafted right in the heart of New York. Effy Jewelry is celebrated for its passion for excellence, exceptional quality craftsmanship, entrepreneurial leadership in the travel and cruise industries, and devotion to family. It's through these pillars, passion, craftsmanship, travel, and family that the whole of the business is built. Effy Jewelry is available on effyjewelry.com and in over 2,600 retail locations worldwide.