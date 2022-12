Carnival & : Cruise Line Unveils New Details for Venezia

Carnival Cruise Line unveiled today new details about what guests can expect when they board the next ship to join the fleet, Carnival Venezia. Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line, was joined by Carnival's Director of New Build Product Development Glenn Aprile for a live virtual preview of the ship from acclaimed Italian restaurant Il Mulino in New York's Greenwich Village, which underscored the ship's Italian flair from the city where it will operate year-round. To watch a recording of the live event, click here.

"Carnival Fun Italian Style is a new take on our recipe for creating memorable Carnival cruises, but certainly, fun will still be at the heart of everything we do on board. Guests will feel right at home on Carnival Venezia, with our friendly team members and many familiar venues and experiences on board, but the addition of several creative new concepts from dining and beverage to entertainment will surely offer some new favorites and further enhance the ship's Italian theming," said Duffy.

The ship brings many beautiful and unique spaces into the Carnival fleet. When guests first board Carnival Venezia, they will be immediately surrounded by Italian architectural design inside the atrium, which is modeled after Venice's main public square, the Piazza San Marco. The ship also features an elegant theater, Teatro Rosso, which will provide a beautiful backdrop for popular Carnival entertainment and new programming, along with many other stylish and immersive spaces. Carnival Venezia's outdoor spaces feature Italian touches as well and some first-in-fleet features, with a Lido deck modeled after the Italian Riviera that boasts a retractable roof, so the pool can still be enjoyed when the ship departs and returns to New York in colder months.

Carnival has also been planning many new spaces and will be making updates across the ship, such as adding mini-bars and standard American power outlets to the staterooms, so guests feel at home on board. On the top deck, Carnival Venezia will have a serenity area, an adults-only retreat, featuring lounging furniture, sun beds and two whirlpools. The Serenity area will also include a new bar featuring spritzes.

Carnival is also introducing a new concept, Terrazza staterooms, which are similar to the Havana staterooms on other Carnival ships. Located on decks 5-9 aft, Terrazza staterooms include interior, balconies (many with aft-facing views) and the special Terrazza Cabanas, which feature private patios complete with plush loungers, a hammock and direct lanai access to Terrazza Carnevale. The special Terrazza staterooms offer exclusive access to Terrazza Carnevale, an outdoor terraced deck featuring two whirlpools, a bar and tranquil lounging space to take in breathtaking views. Guests staying in the 77 Terrazza staterooms have exclusive perks including:

Exclusive access to Carnevale Lounge in the morning with complimentary continental breakfast;

Terrazza-branded robes and towels

Specially-curated brunch on select sea days with a complimentary Spritz or Mimosa

An exclusive sail-away event in Terrazza Carnevale with live music

Eat, Drink and Enjoy the Flavors of Italy

Guests will find signature Carnival restaurants and bars on board Carnival Venezia, including the steakhouse Fahrenheit 555, Bonsai Sushi & Teppanyaki and the Chef's Table, along with Lido Marketplace, Seafood Shack and Pizzeria del Capitano, Piano Bar 88 and Heroes Tribute Lounge. In addition, many Carnival mainstays will offer special Italian menu items on board - for example, gelato will join the popular coffee and snack options at Java Blue Café. Guests will also find delightful beverage and food offerings throughout the ship at several new or updated restaurant and bar concepts, including:

Dining Venues Guy's Burger Joint - Italian flavors and ingredients add new flavors to Guy Fieri's famous burgers. Along with classic American burgers and fries, new menu items will feature an Italian twist, such as a pepperoni pizza burger and the Big Mozz - a burger smothered in melted mozzarella cheese. La Strada Grill - Taste the best grilled Italian street food and sandwiches. Tomodoro - Mexitalian fusion creations feature ingredients such as Italian meatballs and Sicilian chicken alongside traditional Mexican tacos and burritos, for breakfast and lunch. Canal Grande and Marco Polo Restaurants - Both restaurants feature delicious three-course meals in spaces surrounded by elegant Italian sculptures and architectural designs, including a real-life Venetian gondola in one of them. Special Italian dishes will be featured, including favorites from Carnival's signature Cucina del Capitano Italian restaurant. New Specialty Italian Restaurant - In addition to the Italian dishes offered in the main dining rooms, an all-new dining concept is being created and more details will be shared soon.

Bars and Lounges Amari - Similar to what Carnival guests know and love at Alchemy bars across the fleet, expertly crafted cocktails feature a variety of Italian liqueurs and bitters and are skillfully prepared by professional mixologists for an elevated and interactive experience. This is an elevated and interactive cocktail experience with drinks such as negroni, americano, Amalfi martini and sbagliato. Select Alchemy cocktails will also be served. Frizzante - A variety of bubbly drinks, from prosecco to spritzes and bellinis are served along with Italian beer. Authentic Italian coffees and biscotti will be served here throughout the day. Carnevale Bar & Lounge - Tasty cocktails are served in a lounge inspired by the elegance of Venetian masquerades during Carnevale and features beautiful scenes of Carnivale di Venezia on LED screens, complete with live music, fine Italian wines and classic cocktails in a relaxing atmosphere with a cool vibe. Gondola Lounge - Inspired by the famous Venetian canals, this space features a large stage with a dance floor as well as comfortable seating to enjoy live entertainment. This lounge opens to the outside on either side for a breezy stroll around the lanai. Rococó - Refreshing frozen drinks, from colorful layered creations with unique Italian flavors such as limoncello and bellini to classic frozen cocktails, including margaritas, daiquiris and piña coladas, are served out of a fun and cheeky bar described as "Baroque Goes Pop."



Experience Italian-Inspired Entertainment and Activities Along with 'Fun Ship' Favorites

Guests can also expect the high-energy entertainment they know and love fleetwide on board Carnival Venezia. The ship will be the first in the fleet to feature the exciting new show "Color My World," following its debut on Carnival Celebration last month. It's an Indie rock and pop love story that combines different mediums of art to create a visually stunning experience. Some of the other entertainment and activity offerings include:

Parties and Gatherings Captain's Venetian Toast - Carnival Venezia's captain greets guests in true Venetian style, while live music fills the atrium and the cast members don Venetian costumes. Guests are encouraged to wear Venetian masks as well. Italian Street Party - Little Italy meets Lido for a street party featuring rotating entertainment at the mainstage including live music and Italian-themed performances while competitions such as spaghetti and gelato eating contests keep everyone entertained.

Playlist Productions Broadway Beats - Show connecting the audience to the ship's homeport with a larger-than-life journey through New York City. Vintage Pop - Modern musical with a '20s spin tying in with New York's prohibition era. Epic Rock - Concert featuring rock staples from artists like Journey, Aerosmith and Bon Jovi.

Youth and Family Activities Camp Ocean and Club O2 - Children, teens and families can experience different regions of Italy through arts & crafts, games, and themed activities, including gondola racing, Futbol challenges, Italian hopscotch and more. Sports, Games and Attractions - In addition to popular options in SportsSquare, such as basketball and pickleball, families can also choose activities with an Italian twist, including bocce ball and foosball. Guests will also find other familiar top-deck favorites including a ropes course, mini golf, jogging track, outdoor fitness equipment and a water park featuring three waterslides - one open and two enclosed - with a splash park for younger kids.



Carnival Venezia will operate a wide range of sailing options from New York's Manhattan Terminal, with 10 different cruise durations and 22 unique itineraries featuring visits to 25 ports across 14 countries beginning June 15, 2023. To see current sailings now open for Carnival Venezia, visit Carnival.com.

In 2024, Carnival Cruise Line will welcome a second 'Carnival Fun Italian Style' ship, when Carnival Firenze™ joins the fleet, scheduled to sail year-round from Long Beach, Calif. Both ships were originally built for Carnival Corp. sister-brand Costa Cruises and debuted in 2019 and 2020 respectively.

