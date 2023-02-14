Carnival & : Guests Share in Special Valentine's Day Vow Renewals As Chief Fun Officer Shaquille O'Neal Virtually Officiates

All 24 Carnival Ships Welcome Couples to Join Carnival's Largest Vow Renewal at Sea

This Valentine's Day, thousands of couples are symbolically renewing their vows, while sailing on Carnival Cruise Line voyages, during special onboard ceremonies virtually officiated by Chief Fun Officer Shaquille O'Neal. Altogether, the fleetwide event will mark Carnival's largest-ever Vow Renewal at Sea.

Across Carnival's fleet, couples are taking part in onboard ceremonies while the ships are at sea and docked in beautiful destinations, including Nassau; Puerto Vallarta, Cozumel; Grand Turk; and St. Maarten.

An onboard reception follows each ceremony, with a DJ, dancing and a champagne toast honoring the newly renewed couples and wishing love and happiness for all.

Carnival gives thousands of guests each year the opportunity to make memories that last a lifetime with unique ceremonies at sea through the cruise line's Weddings by Carnival program. Packages range from intimate ceremonies to larger celebrations with family and friends. For more information, click here.

"Our wedding and vow renewal offerings are expansive, and our dedicated team of professional planners can help handle every detail with care, from the music and decor to the dessert. Guests can choose ceremonies at sea, in port at beautiful destinations, or even at the ship's homeport ahead of their cruise so friends and family who aren't sailing can attend the event," said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line.

The Valentine's Day vow renewal ceremonies lead a series of fun activities planned for guests to enjoy the holiday on board, from special trivia to Dive-In Movies and the ever-popular Love & Marriage show hosted by each ship's cruise director.