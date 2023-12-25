Carnival Jubilee, Carnival Cruise Line's new flagship and the first brand-new cruise ship to debut in Galveston, is fixin' to show its first guests some Texas-sized fun! The ship's team welcomed its first guests, more than 6,000 people, on board this morning for an unforgettable inaugural cruise over the Christmas holiday. The ship's official launch puts a bow on what has been an exciting year of growth for the company proudly known as America's Cruise Line.

Carnival President Christine Duffy welcomed guests to board the newest Fun Ship from the Galveston Wharves' Terminal 25, which recently underwent a $53-million enhancement project in preparation for the ship's arrival. Carnival Jubilee continues an exciting growth period, which brought significant capacity expansion this year. As the fifth of six ships to join the Carnival fleet in less than three years, the ship is an integral part of the company's overall growth strategy and its commitment to Galveston - one of its top homeports.

"This is the start of a new era for us here in Galveston. This stunning ship not only brings together our best offerings, from thrilling entertainment like the BOLT roller coaster to delicious dining options like Emeril's Bistro, it also expands our capacity - allowing us to deliver the quintessential Carnival fun to more people sailing from Texas," said Duffy. "We'll have more celebrating to do in the coming months, but for now, we'll let our skilled team take the reins and bring to life the special holiday season cruises they've been preparing to deliver to our guests."

The first guests on board Carnival Jubilee will be surrounded by festivities, with the Christmas holiday celebrated as the ship sails on a week-long Western Caribbean itinerary. Next week, another group of guests will board the ship and ring in the New Year for the ship's second cruise. Carnival Jubilee sails week-long cruises year-round and visits some of the most popular destinations in the western Caribbean, including Mahogany Bay, as well as Costa Maya and Cozumel, Mexico.

Unique Experiences Complement Big Fun from Bow-to-Stern

Carnival Jubilee is home to six themed areas filled with a mix of exciting dining, beverage and entertainment options, and two unique zones serve as an homage to the ocean in different ways. Currents uses design and technology to create an immersive "underwater" experience for guests. This is where guests find renowned chef, and Carnival's Chief Culinary Officer, Emeril Lagasse's newest restaurant at sea, Emeril's Bistro 717, which specializes in seafood options. The Shores invites guests to escape to a whimsical "boardwalk" setting that's home to Rudi's Seagrill by chef Rudi Sodamin and many other guest favorites, such as the popular Italian specialty restaurant Cucina del Capitano.

Meanwhile, Big Chicken from Carnival's Chief Fun Officer Shaquille O'Neill as well as Guy's Burger Joint and Guy's Pig & Anchor Smokehouse and Brewhouse from chef Guy Fieri are also featured among the many other dining options. The ship also shares several features already popular aboard sister ships Mardi Gras and Celebration, including Excel-class innovations such as the top-deck rollercoaster, BOLT: The Ultimate SeaCoaster, and the impressive atrium that spans three decks to offer magnificent sea views during the day and doubles as an incredible entertainment venue at night.

Carnival Jubilee will be the Carnival's most-connected ship, as the first cruise ship in North America to provide its guests with 5G capability along with enhanced satellite internet service availability. The vessel is also the first cruise ship in Galveston to utilize Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG). Carnival Jubilee joins Carnival Breeze and Carnival Dream at the port as part of a four-ship deployment plan that will be complete when Carnival Miracle repositions to Galveston next fall.

