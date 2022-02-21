Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Carnival Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CCL   PA1436583006

CARNIVAL CORPORATION

(CCL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Carnival & : MIRACLE SETS SAIL FROM LONG BEACH ON FIRST OF LINE'S 50TH BIRTHDAY SAILABRATIONS CRUISES

02/21/2022 | 10:51am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CARNIVAL MIRACLE SETS SAIL FROM LONG BEACH ON FIRST OF LINE'S 50TH BIRTHDAY SAILABRATIONS CRUISES



LONG BEACH, Calif., Feb. 21, 2022 - As part of Carnival Cruise Line's year-long 50th birthday celebrations, Carnival Miracle departed the Port of Long Beach yesterday, marking the first of 17 Sailabrations cruises. The commemorative birthday sailings run through March 10, 2022 and feature at-sea ship meetups, special entertainment and programming. Carnival Miracle welcomed approximately 2,000 guests during embarkation to a birthday party complete with music and décor. Once on board, the fun continued with a 50th Birthday Bash Sailaway Party.

Carnival Miracle's 14-day Sailabrations cruise stops in Honolulu, Maui, Kona, Hilo, and Ensenada. On March 5, Carnival Miracle will meet up with Carnival Radiance in Baja, Mexico, outside of Ensenada, to host one of history's biggest birthday parties at sea.

"As we kick-off our year-long 50th Birthday celebration, we are thrilled that Carnival Miracle is the first to set sail on our special Sailabrations cruises," said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line. "We're ready to show our guests the celebration of a lifetime with unique entertainment experiences and exciting limited-time offerings." Carnival restarted operations from Long Beach in August 2021 and will have its entire fleet back in service by this summer. The line is the leader in cruising from the West Coast, with three ships: Carnival Miracle, Carnival Panorama and Carnival Radiance departing from the Port of Long Beach.

Fun Facts from Carnival's 50 Years:

Carnival has been a presence on the West Coast for about 40 years, operating week-long cruises from Southern California in the 1980s and introducing short cruises in the mid-1990s.

Carnival Corporation acquired the Long Beach Cruise Terminal, including a portion of the geodesic dome - once home to Howard Hughes' Spruce Goose - in 2003. In 2018, Carnival Corporation purchased the remaining portion of the dome and dramatically expanded the facility with significant upgrades. The expansion more than doubled the size of the terminal to 146,000 square feet.

For additional information on Carnival's Sailabrations voyages visit: www.carnival.com/sailabration. For more information on Carnival Cruise Line and to book a cruise vacation, call 1-800-CARNIVAL, visit www.carnival.com, or contact your favorite travel advisor or online travel site.

ABOUT CARNIVAL CRUISE LINE
Carnival Cruise Line, part of Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL; NYSE: CUK), is proud to be known as America's Cruise Line with a total of 24 ships, sailing from 14 U.S. homeports and employing more than 40,000 team members from 120 nationalities. Carnival's newest ship, Mardi Gras, featuring the first roller coaster at sea and the first in the Americas powered by eco-friendly Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG), sailed from Port Canaveral, Fla., July 31, 2021. As part of its 50th Birthday festivities, Carnival Celebration, sister ship to Mardi Gras, is scheduled to debut in late 2022 from PortMiami, as well as Carnival Jubilee from Galveston in 2023.

MEDIA CONTACT:
Cate Kelly
cate@ldww.co

Disclaimer

Carnival plc published this content on 21 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2022 15:50:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about CARNIVAL CORPORATION
10:51aCARNIVAL & : Miracle sets sail from long beach on first of line's 50th birthday sailabrati..
PU
08:17aHolland America Line Brings Alaska Cruise and Denali/Yukon Adventures Back to Seattle w..
AQ
04:20aCarnival Cruise Line will participate in CDC Cruise updates; Provides updates to Guests
AQ
02/18Seabourn to Participate in CDC's Updated Program for Cruise Ships; Provides Updates to ..
AQ
02/18Holland America Line to Participate in CDC's Updated Program for Cruise Ships; Provides..
AQ
02/18CARNIVAL : Cruise Line will participate in CDC Cruise updates; Provides updates to Guests
PU
02/18CARNIVAL : Princess Cruises Confirms Participation in CDC Program through March 31
PU
02/17European ADRs Move Sharply Lower in Thursday Trading
MT
02/17Carnival Corporation Purchase of Shares
AQ
02/17STRONG SUMMER BOOKINGS : AIDA Cruises sees high demand for cruises at the start of the yea..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CARNIVAL CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 16 173 M - -
Net income 2022 -1 148 M - -
Net Debt 2022 28 020 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -16,6x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 24 902 M 24 902 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,27x
EV / Sales 2023 2,35x
Nbr of Employees 40 000
Free-Float -
Chart CARNIVAL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Carnival Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CARNIVAL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 22,17 $
Average target price 27,07 $
Spread / Average Target 22,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Arnold W. Donald President, CEO, Director & Chief Climate Officer
David Bernstein Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Micky Meir Arison Chairman
Gregory A. Sullivan Chief Information Officer
Josh Weinstein Chief Operations Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CARNIVAL CORPORATION10.19%24 902
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.5.86%57 078
HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC.-3.58%41 985
ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD8.83%21 326
HUAZHU GROUP LIMITED17.19%14 298
INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC4.04%12 267