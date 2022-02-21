CARNIVAL MIRACLE SETS SAIL FROM LONG BEACH ON FIRST OF LINE'S 50TH BIRTHDAY SAILABRATIONS CRUISES

LONG BEACH, Calif., Feb. 21, 2022 - As part of Carnival Cruise Line's year-long 50th birthday celebrations, Carnival Miracle departed the Port of Long Beach yesterday, marking the first of 17 Sailabrations cruises. The commemorative birthday sailings run through March 10, 2022 and feature at-sea ship meetups, special entertainment and programming. Carnival Miracle welcomed approximately 2,000 guests during embarkation to a birthday party complete with music and décor. Once on board, the fun continued with a 50th Birthday Bash Sailaway Party.

Carnival Miracle's 14-day Sailabrations cruise stops in Honolulu, Maui, Kona, Hilo, and Ensenada. On March 5, Carnival Miracle will meet up with Carnival Radiance in Baja, Mexico, outside of Ensenada, to host one of history's biggest birthday parties at sea.

"As we kick-off our year-long 50th Birthday celebration, we are thrilled that Carnival Miracle is the first to set sail on our special Sailabrations cruises," said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line. "We're ready to show our guests the celebration of a lifetime with unique entertainment experiences and exciting limited-time offerings." Carnival restarted operations from Long Beach in August 2021 and will have its entire fleet back in service by this summer. The line is the leader in cruising from the West Coast, with three ships: Carnival Miracle, Carnival Panorama and Carnival Radiance departing from the Port of Long Beach.

Fun Facts from Carnival's 50 Years:

Carnival has been a presence on the West Coast for about 40 years, operating week-long cruises from Southern California in the 1980s and introducing short cruises in the mid-1990s.

Carnival Corporation acquired the Long Beach Cruise Terminal, including a portion of the geodesic dome - once home to Howard Hughes' Spruce Goose - in 2003. In 2018, Carnival Corporation purchased the remaining portion of the dome and dramatically expanded the facility with significant upgrades. The expansion more than doubled the size of the terminal to 146,000 square feet.

For additional information on Carnival's Sailabrations voyages visit: www.carnival.com/sailabration. For more information on Carnival Cruise Line and to book a cruise vacation, call 1-800-CARNIVAL, visit www.carnival.com, or contact your favorite travel advisor or online travel site.

ABOUT CARNIVAL CRUISE LINE

Carnival Cruise Line, part of Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL; NYSE: CUK), is proud to be known as America's Cruise Line with a total of 24 ships, sailing from 14 U.S. homeports and employing more than 40,000 team members from 120 nationalities. Carnival's newest ship, Mardi Gras, featuring the first roller coaster at sea and the first in the Americas powered by eco-friendly Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG), sailed from Port Canaveral, Fla., July 31, 2021. As part of its 50th Birthday festivities, Carnival Celebration, sister ship to Mardi Gras, is scheduled to debut in late 2022 from PortMiami, as well as Carnival Jubilee from Galveston in 2023.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Cate Kelly

cate@ldww.co