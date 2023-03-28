Carnival & : P&O Cruises announces multi-million pound investment in Arcadia and Aurora

P&O Cruises announces multi-million pound investment in Arcadia and Aurora

P&O Cruises has today announced that it will be updating guest areas on its adults only ships, Arcadia and Aurora.

The changes, which are due to be completed by May 2023, will include new balcony furniture, new chairs in cabins, as well as new furniture on the ship's open deck areas. On Arcadia, the Neptune Pool will also see considerable investment with new lounge chairs, sofas, tables and armchairs. Arcadia's wider refit will take place in November 2024 and Aurora's is scheduled for April 2025.

P&O Cruises president Paul Ludlow said: "Arcadia and Aurora are two of our most beloved ships in the fleet offering guests a more intimate experience in stylish surroundings. After a busy season hosting guests on longer duration itineraries and world cruises, we will be making sure that both ships look their absolute finest ahead of the summer season."

Southampton to Sydney, 46-night fly/cruise on Arcadia from £5,279pp



P&O Cruises is offering a 46 night fly/cruise on Arcadia (JMP) from £5,279 per person for an inside cabin. Departing January 6, 2024, the price includes return flights from Sydney, full board meals and entertainment. Departing from Southampton, ports of call are Freeport (Bahamas), Port Everglades (USA), Oranjestad (Aruba), Panama Canal, Puerto Quetzal (Guatemala), Manzanillo (Mexico), Honolulu (USA), Apia (Samoa Islands), Nuku Alofa (Tonga), Auckland (New Zealand), Tauranga (New Zealand), Bay of Islands (New Zealand) and Sydney (Australia).

USA and Canada, 30-night cruise on Aurora from £2,299pp

P&O Cruises is offering a 30-night cruise on Aurora (R318) from £2,299 per person for an inside cabin. Departing September 3, 2023, the price includes full board meals and entertainment. Departing from and returning to Southampton, ports of call are Sydney (Nova Scotia, Canada), Iles de la Madeleine (Canada), Charlottetown (Canada), Boston (USA), Newport (USA), New York (USA), Portland (USA), Bar Harbor (USA), Halifax (Canada) and St John's NF (Canada).



British Isles, 14-night cruise on Arcadia from £1,199pp



P&O Cruises is offering a 14-night cruise on Arcadia (J308) from £1,199 per person for an inside cabin. Departing July 6, 2023, the price includes full board meals and entertainment. Departing from and returning to Southampton, ports of call are Belfast, Killybegs, Stornoway, Lerwick, Invergordon, Kirkwall, Greenock, and Holyhead.

The recently announced ship visits programme will include time on board Arcadia on August 29, 2023. The visit will enable agents to experience everything Arcadia has to offer, including a tour of the cabins, entertainment venues, dining, as well as a three-course meal in one of the restaurants on board. Find out more at Shine Rewards Club



P&O Cruises is Britain's favourite cruise line, welcoming guests to experience holidays with a blend of discovery, choice, relaxation and exceptional service catered towards British tastes. The fleet of seven ships each have their own appeal from family friendly or exclusively for adults.

With over 200 destinations worldwide, P&O Cruises Itineraries are carefully curated to inspire discovery, and are varied to suit newcomers and experienced guests alike. With a wide choice of holidays from two days to three months there is something for everyone.

Arvia joined the P&O Cruises fleet in December 2022 as its second LNG-powered, Excel-class ship offering a Caribbean maiden season of fly-cruise holidays from homeport Barbados.

Arvia, meaning "from the seashore," is an innovative and future-focused ship and the latest evolution in the P&O Cruises experience, embodying the newest trends in travel, dining and entertainment to offer varied and contemporary holidays.

The ship boasts a unique SkyDome with a retractable glass roof and 16 guest decks, and will feature the first Altitude Skywalk high ropes experience, the tropical-themed Altitude Minigolf, the Altitude Splash Valley aquazone, an outdoor Sports Arena, swim-up bar and infinity pool. It will also offer guests several new dining options such as Green & Co feat. Mizuhana, Ocean Studios cinema, extensive shopping, and the Oasis Spa and Health Club.

British Travel Awards Winner 21/22 - Best Cruise Line for Family Holidays.

Cruise Critic Editors' Picks Awards Winner 2022 - Best for Families.

The company is part of Carnival Corporation & PLC (NYSE/LSE: CCL; NYSE:CUK).



