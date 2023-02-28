Carnival & : PLC 2023 - Notice of Annual Meetings and Proxy Statement

To deliver unforgettable happiness to our guests by providing extraordinary cruise vacations, while honoring the integrity of every ocean we sail, place we visit and life we touch.

As the global leader in the cruise industry, we will lead the way in innovative and sustainable cruising to deliver memorable vacations and build borderless connections.

With our global corporate headquarters in Miami and several regional headquarters around the world, we are the only company in the world to be included in both the S&P 500 index in the U.S. and the FTSE 250 index in the UK.

We believe cruising offers a broad range of products and services to suit vacationing guests of many ages, backgrounds and interests. Each brand in our portfolio meets the needs of a unique set of consumer psychographics and vacation needs which allows us to penetrate large addressable customer segments.

The uneven reopening of cruise travel around the world following the effects of COVID-19 and the impact the invasion of Ukraine has had on European countries have had a material impact on our results of operations. While all of our brands are on an upward trajectory, the pace of the recovery has trailed for those brands most heavily exposed to these factors as the impacts have weighed on consumer confidence in those regions resulting in greater uncertainty and closer-in booking patterns. To mitigate these impacts, we have made strategic deployment decisions to increase our closer-to-home and shorter duration itineraries to help reduce the friction of air travel, lower the overall cost of our vacations and facilitate a closer-in booking environment. We believe these decisions have positioned us well to attract more new-to-cruise guests and make us even more of a value proposition compared to land-based alternatives. Additionally, based on the evolving nature of COVID-19 and our ongoing collaboration with local and national public health

Revenue in the fourth quarter of 2022 was $3.8 billion, which was 80% of 2019 levels. This was better than the third quarter of 2022 which was 66% of 2019 levels, an improvement of 14 percentage points.

Occupancy in the fourth quarter of 2022 was 19 percentage points below 2019 levels. This was better than the first quarter of 2022 which was 50 percentage points below 2019 levels. We achieved this on growing capacity as we returned another 35% of our fleet to service in 2022, reaching 99% of our 2019 capacity levels during the fourth quarter.

For our cruise segments, revenue per passenger cruise day ("PCD") for the fourth quarter of 2022 increased 0.5% compared to a strong 2019, overcoming the dilutive impact of future cruise credits ("FCCs") and fluctuations in foreign currency. This was better than the third quarter of 2022 which decreased 4.1% compared to 2019.

Throughout 2022, we progressed on an upward trajectory as we continued to close the gap to 2019, our most recent full year of guest cruise operations, and believe we are gaining momentum on our return to profitability.

Letter to Shareholders from our Chief Executive Officer

authorities, our brands responsibly relaxed their COVID-19 related protocols aligning towards land-based vacation alternatives and strengthening our competitiveness.

To help support our growth, drive overall revenue generation, elevate awareness and consideration and enhance demand for both the near- and long-term, we have significantly increased our advertising activities, including a nearly 20% increase in our investment during the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to the fourth quarter of 2019. Our brands are utilizing pricing philosophies to maximize revenue and are sharing best practices across brands. Having been in pause status for nearly

two years, we are also rebuilding demand by providing our guests with extraordinary cruise vacations, which we believe will increase the likelihood of our guests recommending our cruise vacations. In addition, we have a renewed focus on our travel agent partner relationships and a growing sales force. While building back demand and enhancing our revenue management tools and strategies, we are working to optimize the combination of occupancy levels with ticket and onboard prices to deliver revenue growth in the near-term while maintaining price integrity for the long-term. We are also not losing sight of our expense base as we have worked through our restart and continue to absorb and mitigate the impacts of the high inflationary environment we have all been living in.

During 2022, we continued to focus on minimizing our environmental impact and achieved a 2% reduction in carbon intensity compared to 2019 (11% reduction for ships in guest cruise operations), a 30% reduction in food waste compared to 2019 and used 290 million fewer single use items compared to 2018. We announced the rollout of Service Power Packages, global fleet upgrades, which will improve energy and fuel efficiency and support our sustainability goals, and announced the expansion of Air Lubrication Systems, which are expected to generate savings in fuel consumption and reductions in carbon emissions. Additionally, AIDA Cruises and Holland America Line achieved milestones in their decarbonization strategies piloting the use of a blend of marine biofuel. These investments, along with our fleet optimization and itinerary reviews, are expected to drive a 15% reduction in fuel consumption per available lower berth days ("ALBD") in 2023, along with a 15% reduction in carbon emissions per ALBD on an annualized basis, both as compared to 2019.

Our fleet optimization efforts included welcoming stunning new flagships for six of our brands including Carnival Celebration, AIDAcosma, Costa Toscana, Discovery Princess and Arvia, as well as our first luxury expedition ship, Seabourn Venture. All of these ships were purpose-built to generate higher returns. In addition, we announced the removal of additional ships from our fleet, bringing the cumulative number of smaller-less efficient ships to be removed from our fleet since the pause to 26. Once completed, these efforts will result in nearly a quarter of our fleet consisting of newly delivered, larger, more efficient ships. We also announced Carnival Fun Italian Style™, a new concept for Carnival Cruise Line's North American guests which will debut in the spring of 2023 with Costa Venezia followed by Costa Firenze in the spring of 2024. Additionally, during 2022, Costa Luminosa was transferred to Carnival Cruise Line and began guest operations as Carnival Luminosa.