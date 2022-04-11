Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Carnival Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CCL   PA1436583006

CARNIVAL CORPORATION

(CCL)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  04/11 10:19:11 am EDT
18.75 USD   +2.21%
10:01aCARNIVAL : Results of Annual General Meeting and Extension of the Stock Swap Program
PU
09:51aCARNIVAL : The exceptional athlete Kristina Vogel christens AIDAcosma in Hamburg
PU
08:47aHolland America Line - First Cruise Ship Set to Return to Canada as Country Reopens Cruising After Two-Year Absence
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Carnival : Results of Annual General Meeting and Extension of the Stock Swap Program

04/11/2022 | 10:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Results of Annual General Meeting and Extension of the Stock Swap Program



MIAMI (April 11, 2022) - Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL; NYSE: CUK) held its annual shareholders' meetings last week in Miami, Florida, and has announced that all of the resolutions recommended by the Boards of Directors were passed at the annual general meetings.

The advisory votes to approve Executive Compensation and the Carnival plc Directors' Remuneration Report (Resolutions 13 and 14) were each passed with support of approximately 64% of the votes cast. The Boards of Directors are committed to open and transparent dialogue with shareholders and will continue to engage with them, in particular to understand the views and concerns of those shareholders who voted against these resolutions. In accordance with the UK Corporate Governance Code, we will publish an update on this engagement no later than October 7, 2022.

The results of the polls conducted at the annual general meetings will be available on the Carnival Corporation & plc website at www.carnivalcorp.com and www.carnivalplc.com.

As a result of the shareholders approving the Carnival plc general share buy back authority (Resolution 20), Carnival Corporation & plc also announce an extension of the Stock Swap Program (as described below) until April 30, 2023, under the same terms as previously announced.

The Stock Swap Program allows us to realize a net cash benefit when Carnival Corporation common stock is trading at a premium to the price of Carnival plc ordinary shares. Under the Stock Swap Program, we may elect to offer and sell shares of Carnival Corporation common stock at prevailing market prices in ordinary brokers' transactions and purchase an equivalent number of Carnival plc ordinary shares in the UK market. Under the Stock Swap Program effective June 2021, the Boards of Directors authorized the sale of up to $500 million of shares of Carnival Corporation common stock in the U.S. market and the purchase of an equivalent number of Carnival plc ordinary shares and use the remaining net proceeds, if any, for general corporate purposes.

As previously announced on June 28, 2021 and January 31, 2022, Carnival Corporation & plc announced that Carnival Corporation had filed a prospectus supplement with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the "Commission"), under which it may offer and sell shares of its common stock through its agent, BofA Securities, Inc. (the "Agent"), having an aggregate offering price of up to $500 million, from time to time through an "at-the-market" equity offering program (the "Offering").

All Carnival plc ordinary shares purchased under the Stock Swap Purchase Program will be held by Carnival Corporation in accordance with the terms of the articles of association of Carnival plc and will carry no voting rights for so long as they are held by Carnival Corporation or its subsidiaries. None of the purchased Carnival plc ordinary shares will be cancelled or held as treasury shares.

The Offering has been registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, pursuant to a registration statement on Form S-3 (File Nos. 333-252433 and 333-252433-01) filed by Carnival Corporation and Carnival plc with the Commission on January 26, 2021. The terms of the Offering are described in the prospectus dated January 26, 2021, as supplemented by the prospectus supplement dated June 28, 2021.

All Carnival plc ordinary shares purchased under the Stock Swap Purchase Program will be held by Carnival Corporation in accordance with the terms of the articles of association of Carnival plc and will carry no voting rights for so long as they are held by Carnival Corporation or its subsidiaries. None of the purchased Carnival plc ordinary shares will be cancelled or held as treasury shares.

This announcement shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any Carnival Corporation common stock under the Selling Agreement (as defined below) nor shall there be any sale of such Carnival Corporation common stock in any state in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state. In connection with the Offering, on June 28, 2021, Carnival Corporation and Carnival plc entered into a selling agreement (the "Selling Agreement") with the Agent. The Selling Agreement contains customary representations, covenants and indemnification provisions. A copy of the Selling Agreement is attached as Exhibit 1.1 to the Current Report on Form 8-K filed by Carnival Corporation and Carnival plc with the Commission on June 28, 2021, and the descriptions of the material terms of the Selling Agreement in this Announcement are qualified in their entirety by reference to such Exhibit.

PJT Partners continues serving as independent financial advisor to Carnival Corporation and Carnival plc.

A copy of the prospectus supplement is available for inspection at www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM. A copy of the prospectus supplement and the Current Report is also available in the Investor Relations section of the Carnival Corporation & plc website at wwww.carnivalcorp.com or www.carnivalplc.com, within SEC Filings under the Financial Information section.

Disclaimer

Carnival Corporation published this content on 11 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 April 2022 14:00:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about CARNIVAL CORPORATION
10:01aCARNIVAL : Results of Annual General Meeting and Extension of the Stock Swap Program
PU
09:51aCARNIVAL : The exceptional athlete Kristina Vogel christens AIDAcosma in Hamburg
PU
08:47aHolland America Line - First Cruise Ship Set to Return to Canada as Country Reopens Cru..
AQ
08:47aCarnival plc - BLOCK LISTING RETURN
AQ
04/08Carnival's Holland America Line Set to Return to Canada Cruise After Two-Year Halt Due ..
MT
04/08CARNIVAL : P&o cruises australia confirms flagship pacific explorer will arrive home in sy..
PU
04/07CARNIVAL : Seabourn encore is setting sail this summer to the sun-kissed eastern mediterra..
PU
04/07European ADRs Move Lower in Thursday Trading
MT
04/07CARNIVAL : Costa cruises restart from genoa with costa firenze
PU
04/07Cunard and Julien's Auctions Partner on Worldwide Exclusive Exhibition Preview of Prope..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CARNIVAL CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 14 652 M - -
Net income 2022 -2 306 M - -
Net Debt 2022 29 794 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -9,16x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 20 653 M 20 653 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,44x
EV / Sales 2023 2,23x
Nbr of Employees 40 000
Free-Float 67,2%
Chart CARNIVAL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Carnival Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CARNIVAL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 18,34 $
Average target price 23,71 $
Spread / Average Target 29,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Arnold W. Donald President, CEO, Director & Chief Climate Officer
David Bernstein Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Micky Meir Arison Chairman
Gregory A. Sullivan Chief Information Officer
Josh Weinstein Chief Operations Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CARNIVAL CORPORATION-8.85%20 653
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.-0.84%53 624
HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC.-6.74%40 621
ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD1.25%19 855
INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC2.95%11 737
HUAZHU GROUP LIMITED-13.66%10 534