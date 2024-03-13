SEABOURN NAMES MIKE FULKERSON CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER

SEATTLE, March 13, 2024 - Seabourn, the leader in ultra-luxury cruising and expedition travel, has named Mike Fulkerson its new vice president and chief marketing officer. In this role, he will oversee overall marketing strategy, brand management and performance, and public relations and communications. Fulkerson brings more than 20 years of hospitality, wellness, and consumer marketing experience. He will report to Natalya Leahy, president of Seabourn.

"Seabourn is a special brand with a rich history that truly defined the ultra-luxury cruising market. I am very excited that Mike joins our team to help us further support and build upon the success of our amazing global brand. Mike is a proven global marketing leader with a wealth of knowledge and experience in luxury, hospitality, and globally well-renowned consumer brands," said Leahy. "We are excited to welcome Mike to the Seabourn family and look forward to the great things we will do together for Seabourn."

Most recently, Mike was the chief marketing officer for Canyon Ranch, where he led all marketing strategy to position Canyon Ranch as a true luxury brand; built a team focused on performance marketing, demand generation, and brand development; and introduced products such as the Canyon Ranch Club and the brand's first digital app.

Prior to that, Mike worked for Marriott International as the Asia Pacific vice president of marketing based in Hong Kong. He provided strategic marketing leadership for more than 20 countries, 21 brands, and over 700 hotels in the region. He has also held various global and regional leadership roles with Mattel and Activision.

Mike holds a Master of Business Administration from Vanderbilt University's Owen Graduate School of Management and a Bachelor of Science from the University of the South. He currently resides in San Diego.

For more details about Seabourn, or to explore the worldwide selection of Seabourn cruising options, contact a professional travel advisor, call Seabourn at 1-800-929-9391 or visit www.seabourn.com.

About Seabourn:

Seabourn represents the pinnacle of ultra-luxury ocean and expedition travel and operates a suite of seven modern ships. The all-inclusive, boutique ships offer all-suite accommodations with oceanfront views; award-winning dining; complimentary premium spirits and fine wines available at all times; renowned service provided by an industry-leading crew; a relaxed, sociable atmosphere that makes guests feel at home; a pedigree in expedition travel through the Ventures by Seabourn program and two new ultra-luxury purpose-built expedition ships, including Seabourn Venture that launched in 2022 and Seabourn Pursuit in 2023. Seabourn takes travelers to every continent on the globe, visiting more than 400 ports including marquee cities and lesser-known ports and hideaways. Guests of Seabourn experience extraordinary offerings and programs, including partnerships with leading entertainers, dining, personal health and wellbeing, and engaging speakers.

Seabourn is a brand of Carnival Corporation and plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL and NYSE: CUK).

