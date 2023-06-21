Carnival & : Trendsetter AIDA offers new vegan gastronomy experience on board

Trendsetter AIDA offers new vegan gastronomy experience on board

With Soulkitchen, AIDA Cruises expands restaurant variety and sets new standards for healthy eating

AIDA Cruises is known for culinary highlights on board its ships. With a wide selection of up to 17 restaurants on board, AIDA already offers its guests the greatest variety of taste experiences. The restaurants on board the AIDA ships are characterized by a mix of regional and international cuisine: from the buffet restaurant with a wide range of dishes to small snacks for in between to the gourmet restaurant with upscale cuisine, there is something for every taste. The specialty restaurants, which present selected styles of cuisine, are also particularly popular. The culinary offerings of AIDA Cruises have always included a diverse selection of vegan dishes, which are marked with green signs in the buffet restaurants, for example.

More and more people are opting to do without meat and animal products. Following this trend, AIDA Cruises 2023 is expanding its range for this conscious form of nutrition and is now adding a new restaurant attraction to its culinary offering: the Soulkitchen. From June 24, 2023, guests on AIDAnova, AIDAperla and AIDAprima will be able to enjoy sustainable dishes made from fresh and primarily plant-based ingredients in the new à la carte restaurant. With this new high-quality restaurant concept, which is unique on the high seas, the German market leader confirms its innovative character and its pioneering role for the guest experience on board.

"We are proud to create another trendy offering with Soulkitchen and are also responding to the increased demand from our guests. With our modern and sustainable concept, we not only want to promote healthy eating, but also create a special experience," says Rene Thiersch, Senior Manager Culinary Operation at AIDA Cruises. As co-creator, project manager and former Executive Chef of the ships, the opening of Soulkitchen is a special AIDA moment for him. "We were able to implement the conversion and re-design on board smoothly during ongoing operations thanks to the good planning preparation and the well-coordinated crew," adds Thiersch, who privately likes to cook seasonal food and enjoy it without wasting.

Soulkitchen is another hotspot for breakfast and dinner on board. The new restaurant offers guests an all-around healthy start to the day. A lovely selection of vegan treats is served at your seat in a tranquil atmosphere. From butter to cheeses to cold cuts, everything here is plant-based - even the "salmon" slices! Homemade spreads, overnight oats, banana bread, fresh fruit and crunchy vegetables complete the nutritionally conscious treat. In addition, guests can choose from Fairtrade coffee, organic tea, fresh orange juice or a fruity smoothie as desired. In the evenings, between 18:00 and 21:00, Soulkitchen serves daily changing, creative as well as delicious 3-course menus. The menu offers a variety of vegan and plant-based meat and seafood alternatives, such as coconut lemongrass soup, almond barley risotto with sautéed herb apples, and a trio of crème brûlée. Non-alcoholic wines and spirits are also available.

The show kitchen at the center of the restaurant offers guests a special experience: they can be there live when the various culinary delights are prepared before their eyes. The modernly interpreted plant-based cuisine promises a diverse selection of dishes that are not only sustainable but also convincing in terms of taste.

An AIDA vacation not only offers guests a unique travel experience, but also the opportunity to learn from the pros. Between meals, guests can look forward to cooking classes and workshops at Soulkitchen. The Soulkitchen seminars thereby offer a "firework of aromas", where noble oils, essences, herbs and aromatic spices can be sniffed and tasted. All dates for the cooking courses and workshops can be found in the travel planner on myAIDA.

In the à la carte and specialty restaurants on board the AIDA fleet, the range was already expanded last year to include new vegan starters, main courses and desserts, such as steaks, schnitzel or burgers on a purely plant-based basis. At the gourmet breakfast, too, guests have been able to choose from a variety of delicious plant-based specialties, vegan creams and spreads from onboard production, and other offerings since the end of 2022. Since March 2023, the market restaurant on AIDAcosma, AIDAperla, AIDAprima and AIDAnova has another 15 new vegan dishes to choose from at the buffet. Also the vegan offer on board the Sphinx ships was extended in the same period by 20 new courts as well as a new concept day introduced, with which the conscious nourishing form is considered explicitly. All restaurants are prepared for allergies or food intolerances. Only gluten- and lactose-free dishes are offered at the Schonkostbar.

AIDA Cruises continuously evaluates its gourmet offerings, analyzes guest feedback, and monitors trends for an optimized guest experience on board. Soulkitchen now adds another facet to the culinary offerings on board AIDA ships and sets an example for modern and sustainable plant-based cuisine.

Rostock, June 21, 2023