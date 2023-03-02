Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Carnival Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CCL   PA1436583006

CARNIVAL CORPORATION

(CCL)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:17:42 2023-03-02 pm EST
10.75 USD   +1.46%
02:54pCarnival agrees fresh credit facility, names new President at Seabourn
AN
01:59pCarnival to Expand European Seasonal Offering in 2024
MT
10:51aHOLLAND AMERICA GROUP'S NATALYA LEAHY APPOINTED PRESIDENT OF SEABOURN; Josh Leibowitz departing to pursue new opportunities
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Carnival agrees fresh credit facility, names new President at Seabourn

03/02/2023 | 02:54pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - Carnival PLC on Thursday announced a new USD2.1 billion multi-currency revolving credit facility replacing its existing arrangement upon its maturity in August 2024.

The new agreement has an initial term of one year with two, mutual one-year extension options and can be increased to an aggregate of USD2.9 billion.

Chief Financial Officer David Bernstein said: "The successful transaction is a direct reflection of our strong bank relationships and confidence in our continuing return to strong profitability."

Separately, the British-American cruise operator named Natalya Leahy as President of the group's ultra-luxury cruise line division Seabourn succeeding Josh Leibowitz.

Leahy was most recently chief operating officer for Holland America Group serving Princess, Holland America Line, Seabourn, P&O Australia and land operations.

Shares in Carnival closed 0.7% lower at 778.07 pence in London on Thursday.

By Jeremy Cutler, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved

All news about CARNIVAL CORPORATION
02:54pCarnival agrees fresh credit facility, names new President at Seabourn
AN
01:59pCarnival to Expand European Seasonal Offering in 2024
MT
10:51aHOLLAND AMERICA GROUP'S NATALYA LEAHY APPOINTED PRESIDENT OF SEABOURN; Josh Leibowitz d..
AQ
10:31aCunard Announces 2025 Winter Program
PR
03/01Holland america group's natalya leahy appointed president of seabourn
PR
03/01Carnival Arranges $2.1 Billion Multicurrency Revolver
MT
03/01Carnival Secures $2 Billion Multi-currency Revolving Credit Facility
MT
03/01Carnival Corp : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financial..
AQ
03/01Carnival Plc : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financial ..
AQ
02/28Rising Bank Stocks Not Enough to Counter Lower European Equities
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CARNIVAL CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 20 939 M - -
Net income 2023 -37,1 M - -
Net Debt 2023 30 149 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -135x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 13 146 M 13 146 M -
EV / Sales 2023 2,07x
EV / Sales 2024 1,84x
Nbr of Employees 87 000
Free-Float 70,1%
Chart CARNIVAL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Carnival Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CARNIVAL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 10,59 $
Average target price 11,47 $
Spread / Average Target 8,29%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Josh Weinstein President, CEO, Director & Chief Climate Officer
David Bernstein Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Micky Meir Arison Chairman
Richard Brilliant Chief Risk & Compliance Officer
Stuart Subotnick Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CARNIVAL CORPORATION31.39%13 167
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.13.67%52 208
HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC.15.15%38 769
ROYAL CARIBBEAN GROUP42.91%18 258
H WORLD GROUP LIMITED17.85%15 916
HYATT HOTELS CORPORATION29.68%12 463