Carnival agrees fresh credit facility, names new President at Seabourn

(Alliance News) - Carnival PLC on Thursday announced a new USD2.1 billion multi-currency revolving credit facility replacing its existing arrangement upon its maturity in August 2024.

The new agreement has an initial term of one year with two, mutual one-year extension options and can be increased to an aggregate of USD2.9 billion.

Chief Financial Officer David Bernstein said: "The successful transaction is a direct reflection of our strong bank relationships and confidence in our continuing return to strong profitability."

Separately, the British-American cruise operator named Natalya Leahy as President of the group's ultra-luxury cruise line division Seabourn succeeding Josh Leibowitz.

Leahy was most recently chief operating officer for Holland America Group serving Princess, Holland America Line, Seabourn, P&O Australia and land operations.

Shares in Carnival closed 0.7% lower at 778.07 pence in London on Thursday.

