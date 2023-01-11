Carnival boasts P&O's strongest booking day in wave period

Carnival PLC - Miami, Florida-based cruise line - Reports that P&O Cruises has seen its strongest booking day in its history during the 'wave period'. Says four of its five biggest booking days ever fall in the wave period of 2023. The wave season is a three-month period from January 1 to March 31 when cruise lines historically book the largest number of cabins.

Current stock price: 706.39 pence

12-month change: down 52%

By Heather Rydings, Alliance News senior economics reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.