  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Carnival Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CCL   PA1436583006

CARNIVAL CORPORATION

(CCL)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:56:18 2023-01-11 pm EST
9.855 USD   +1.81%
02:52pCarnival boasts P&O's strongest booking day in wave period
AN
01/10Carnival Set to Report Another Loss in Fiscal 2023, Morgan Stanley Says
MT
01/10Mary McCartney Celebrating 100 Years of Photography on the Ocean Waves; Cunard Calls on Guests to Share Magical Moments for Centennial Sea Views Exhibition
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Carnival boasts P&O's strongest booking day in wave period

01/11/2023 | 02:52pm EST
Carnival PLC - Miami, Florida-based cruise line - Reports that P&O Cruises has seen its strongest booking day in its history during the 'wave period'. Says four of its five biggest booking days ever fall in the wave period of 2023. The wave season is a three-month period from January 1 to March 31 when cruise lines historically book the largest number of cabins.

Current stock price: 706.39 pence

12-month change: down 52%

By Heather Rydings, Alliance News senior economics reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Analyst Recommendations on CARNIVAL CORPORATION
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 12 344 M - -
Net income 2022 -5 581 M - -
Net Debt 2022 29 749 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -2,05x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 12 041 M 12 041 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,39x
EV / Sales 2023 1,98x
Nbr of Employees 40 000
Free-Float 70,1%
Chart CARNIVAL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Carnival Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CARNIVAL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 9,68 $
Average target price 11,03 $
Spread / Average Target 14,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Josh Weinstein President & Chief Executive Officer
David Bernstein Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Micky Meir Arison Chairman
Gregory A. Sullivan Chief Information Officer
Richard Brilliant Chief Risk & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CARNIVAL CORPORATION20.10%12 005
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.2.44%48 481
HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC.2.15%35 013
ROYAL CARIBBEAN GROUP15.90%15 038
H WORLD GROUP LIMITED3.25%14 028
INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC9.49%11 039