June 26 (Reuters) - Carnival said on Monday it expects a smaller annual loss compared with its earlier outlook, as it benefits from higher ticket prices and a steady demand for cruises.

The company now expects adjusted annual loss per share between 8 cents and 20 cents, compared with its earlier forecast of a loss per share of 28 cents to 44 cents. (Reporting by Juveria Tabassum and Ananya Mariam Rajesh in Bengaluru Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)