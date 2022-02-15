Carnival : & plc 2022 Notice of Annual Meetings and Proxy Statement

Our decision to accelerate the exit of 19 ships as part of our fleet optimization strategy resulted in a more efficient fleet overall and lowered our planned capacity growth to approximately 2.5% compounded annually from 2019 through 2025, down from 4.5% annually pre-COVID-19. We achieved a unit cost benefit from the removal of these less efficient ships from our fleet which will grow from the delivery of the larger and more efficient ships.

Upon returning to full operations, nearly 15% of our capacity will consist of these recently delivered, larger and more efficient ships which we believe will expedite our return to profitability and improve our return on invested capital. In addition, this roster of new ships is expected to drive additional enthusiasm around our restart plans.

As of January 13, 2022, we are operating the only six cruise ships in the world currently powered by liquefied natural gas ("LNG"), which are 20% more carbon efficient. Upon returning to full cruise operations, our LNG efforts, our fleet optimization strategy and other innovative efforts to drive energy efficiency are forecasted to deliver a 10% reduction in unit fuel consumption on an annualized basis compared to 2019, a significant achievement on our path to decarbonization.

Furthermore, we are focused on advancing our six critical sustainability focus areas- climate action; circular economy; good health and well-being; sustainable tourism; biodiversity and conservation; and diversity, equity and inclusion. Among these priorities, we are committed to continuing our reduction of carbon emissions and aspire to achieve net carbon-neutral ship operations by 2050, while minimizing the use of carbon offsets. While there is currently no clear path to zero carbon emissions in our industry, we are working to be part of the solution. To achieve the aspiration of net zero carbon emissions, we are partnering with key organizations to help identify and scale new technologies. We have and expect to continue to demonstrate leadership in executing carbon reduction strategies. We believe our scale will support our effort to lead the industry in climate action. Our carbon emissions reduction efforts include improvements in energy efficiency, integrating alternative fuels and investing in new technologies such as batteries and fuel cells.

Throughout the pause and the gradual resumption of guest cruise operations, we have been proactively managing to resume guest cruise operations as an even stronger and more efficient operating company to maximize cash generation and to deliver strong returns on invested capital. Once we return to full guest operations, our cash flow will be the primary driver to our return to an investment grade credit rating over time, creating greater shareholder value.

Sincerely,

MICKY ARISON

Chair of the Boards of Directors

February 15, 2022