    CCL   PA1436583006

CARNIVAL CORPORATION

(CCL)
22.285 USD   +4.33%
Carnival : & plc 2022 Notice of Annual Meetings and Proxy Statement

02/15/2022 | 09:17am EST
2022

NOTICE OF ANNUAL MEETINGS OF SHAREHOLDERS AND PROXY STATEMENT

OUR COMPANY

Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE: CCL and CUK;

LSE: CCL), one of the world's largest leisure travel companies, provides travelers around the globe with extraordinary vacations at an exceptional value.

Together, our nine brands comprise the world's largest cruise company, totaling 243,200 lower berths. A total of 11 new ships are scheduled to be delivered to our brands through 2025.

Our nine cruise line brands offer a broad range of vacation options for millions of guests with a wide variety of leisure-time activities that accommodate people from multiple backgrounds, cultures and languages.

With our global corporate headquarters in Miami and several regional headquarters around the world, we are the only company in the world to be included in both the S&P 500 index in the U.S. and the FTSE 250 index in the UK.

OUR VISION STATEMENT

At Carnival Corporation & plc, our highest responsibility and top priority is compliance, environmental protection and the health, safety and well-being of our guests, the people in the communities we touch and serve, and our shipboard and shoreside employees. On this foundation, we aspire to deliver unmatched joyful vacations for our guests, always exceeding their expectations and in doing so driving outstanding shareholder value. We are committed to a positive and just corporate culture, based on inclusion and the power of diversity. We operate with integrity, trust and respect for each other-communicating, coordinating and collaborating while seeking candor, openness and transparency at all times. And we aspire to be an exemplary corporate citizen leaving the people and the places we touch even better.

Carnival Place

Carnival House

3655 N.W. 87th Avenue

100 Harbour Parade

Miami, Florida 33178-2428

Southampton SO15 1ST

United States

United Kingdom

Letter to Shareholders from the Chair

MICKY ARISON

Chair of the Boards

Dear Fellow Shareholders,

During 2021, we were focused on resuming operations as quickly as practical in a way that served the best interests of public health, while at the same time demonstrating prudent stewardship of capital. In addition, we believe that we have positioned ourselves well on the path to profitability and established effective protocols for COVID-19. We achieved all of this while reinforcing our commitment to compliance, environmental protection and the health, safety and well-being of our guests, the people in the communities we touch and serve, and our shipboard and shoreside employees.

In 2021, we achieved key milestones related to our return to service including:

  • Ending the year with 50 ships in guest cruise operations compared to one ship in 2020
  • Returning over 65,000 crew members to our ships
  • Carrying over 1.2 million guests indicating fundamental strength in demand for cruise vacations
  • Delivering an exceptional guest experience with historically high net promoter scores

We ended the year with $9.4 billion of liquidity including cash, short-term investments and borrowings available under our revolving credit facility, and $3.5 billion of customer deposits, an increase of $1.3 billion from 2020. To date, through our debt management efforts, we refinanced over $9 billion, reducing our future annual interest by approximately $400 million per year and extending maturities, optimizing our debt maturity profile.

As of January 13, 2022, eight of our nine cruise brands, representing 67% of our capacity, had resumed guest cruise operations. We expect to have our full fleet back in operation for our summer season where we historically generate the largest share of our operating income.

We achieved important milestones during our return to service and broadened our commitment to environmental, social and governance goals with the introduction of our 2030 sustainability goals and 2050 aspirations. We also achieved many operational milestones, including reopening our eight owned and operated private destinations and port facilities which have been visited by over half of our guests since the restart and welcoming seven new more efficient ships across our brands.

Letter to Shareholders from the Chair

Our decision to accelerate the exit of 19 ships as part of our fleet optimization strategy resulted in a more efficient fleet overall and lowered our planned capacity growth to approximately 2.5% compounded annually from 2019 through 2025, down from 4.5% annually pre-COVID-19. We achieved a unit cost benefit from the removal of these less efficient ships from our fleet which will grow from the delivery of the larger and more efficient ships.

Upon returning to full operations, nearly 15% of our capacity will consist of these recently delivered, larger and more efficient ships which we believe will expedite our return to profitability and improve our return on invested capital. In addition, this roster of new ships is expected to drive additional enthusiasm around our restart plans.

As of January 13, 2022, we are operating the only six cruise ships in the world currently powered by liquefied natural gas ("LNG"), which are 20% more carbon efficient. Upon returning to full cruise operations, our LNG efforts, our fleet optimization strategy and other innovative efforts to drive energy efficiency are forecasted to deliver a 10% reduction in unit fuel consumption on an annualized basis compared to 2019, a significant achievement on our path to decarbonization.

Furthermore, we are focused on advancing our six critical sustainability focus areas- climate action; circular economy; good health and well-being; sustainable tourism; biodiversity and conservation; and diversity, equity and inclusion. Among these priorities, we are committed to continuing our reduction of carbon emissions and aspire to achieve net carbon-neutral ship operations by 2050, while minimizing the use of carbon offsets. While there is currently no clear path to zero carbon emissions in our industry, we are working to be part of the solution. To achieve the aspiration of net zero carbon emissions, we are partnering with key organizations to help identify and scale new technologies. We have and expect to continue to demonstrate leadership in executing carbon reduction strategies. We believe our scale will support our effort to lead the industry in climate action. Our carbon emissions reduction efforts include improvements in energy efficiency, integrating alternative fuels and investing in new technologies such as batteries and fuel cells.

Throughout the pause and the gradual resumption of guest cruise operations, we have been proactively managing to resume guest cruise operations as an even stronger and more efficient operating company to maximize cash generation and to deliver strong returns on invested capital. Once we return to full guest operations, our cash flow will be the primary driver to our return to an investment grade credit rating over time, creating greater shareholder value.

Sincerely,

MICKY ARISON

Chair of the Boards of Directors

February 15, 2022

Table of Contents

  1. INFORMATION ABOUT ATTENDING THE ANNUAL MEETINGS
  1. VOTING INFORMATION
  2. NOTICE OF 2022 ANNUAL MEETING OF CARNIVAL CORPORATION SHAREHOLDERS
  1. NOTICE OF 2022 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF CARNIVAL PLC SHAREHOLDERS

1 PROXY SUMMARY

  1. GOVERNANCE AND BOARD MATTERS
  1. Proposals 1-12―Re-Election of Directors
  1. Governance
  2. Nominations of Directors
  1. 2022 Nominees for Re-Election to the Boards
  1. Board and Committee Governance
  1. Non-ExecutiveDirector Compensation
  1. Related Person Transactions

34 SHARE OWNERSHIP

34 Share Ownership of Certain Beneficial Owners and Management

38 COMPENSATION

  1. Proposal 13―Advisory (Non-Binding) Vote to Approve Executive Compensation
  2. Proposal 14―Advisory (Non-Binding) Vote to Approve the Carnival plc Directors' Remuneration Report
  3. Compensation Discussion and Analysis and Carnival plc Directors' Remuneration Report (Part I)

55 Report of the Compensation Committees

  1. Compensation Committee Interlocks and Insider Participation
  2. Compensation Tables

63 Potential Payments Upon Termination or Change of Control

68 U.S. CEO Pay Ratio

69 AUDIT MATTERS

69 Proposal 15―Re-Appointment of the Independent Auditors of Carnival plc and Ratification of the Selection of Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm of Carnival Corporation

  1. Proposal 16―Authorization to Determine the Remuneration of the Independent Auditors of Carnival plc
  2. Report of the Audit Committees
  1. Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm
  2. OTHER PROPOSALS
  1. Proposal 17―Receipt of Accounts and Reports of Carnival plc
  2. Proposal 18―Approval of the Grant of Authority to Allot New Carnival plc Shares

74 Proposal 19―Approval of the Disapplication of Pre-Emption Rights Applicable to the Allotment of New Carnival plc Shares

77 Proposal 20―Approval of a General Authority to Buy Back Carnival plc Ordinary Shares

79 QUESTIONS AND ANSWERS

79 Questions Applicable to All Shareholders

86 Questions Specific to Shareholders of Carnival Corporation

90 Questions Specific to Shareholders of Carnival plc

A-1 ANNEX A―CARNIVAL PLC DIRECTORS' REPORT

B-1 ANNEX B―CARNIVAL PLC DIRECTORS' REMUNERATION REPORT (PART II)

C-1 ANNEX C―CARNIVAL PLC CORPORATE GOVERNANCE REPORT

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Carnival Corporation published this content on 15 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 February 2022 14:16:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
