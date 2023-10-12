Carnival Corporation & plc Notification of Transactions of Directors/PDMRs
October 12, 2023
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
Randall J. Weisenburger
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Director
b)
Initial notification/ Amendment
Initial Notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Carnival Corporation
b)
Legal Entity Identifier
F1OF2ZSX47CR0BCWA982
4
Details of the transaction
a)
Description of the financial
Common stock with a nominal value of US$0.01 per share
instrument, type of instrument
CUSIP: 143658300
Identification code
b)
Nature of the transaction
Open market acquisition of shares.
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
$12.8275
200
$12.8300
51400
$12.8400
700
$12.8500
2491
$12.8550
800
$12.8600
8133
$12.8650
3371
$12.8700
5805
$12.8750
3900
$12.8800
1706
$12.8850
360
$12.8900
3305
$12.8950
400
$12.9000
100
$12.9100
130
$12.9150
2870
$12.9200
3100
$12.9250
2894
$12.9300
3400
$12.9350
6500
$12.9400
2300
$12.9550
1700
$12.9600
4407
$12.9650
2463
$12.9700
5969
$12.9750
17378
d)
e)
f)
$12.9800
19612
$12.9850
15425
$12.9875
2500
$12.9900
11036
$12.9950
16059
$12.9975
2115
$13.0000
37220
$13.0050
3055
$13.0100
3652
$13.0150
7531
$13.0200
5150
$13.0225
300
$13.0250
4876
$13.0300
900
$13.0350
100
$13.0400
4100
$13.0450
100
$13.0500
6834
$13.0600
6148
$13.0650
413
$13.0700
7375
$13.0750
3227
$13.0800
3700
$13.0850
7878
$13.0900
5495
$13.1000
6387
$13.1100
5864
$13.1150
2393
$13.1200
5838
$13.2600
4800
$13.2700
3200
$13.2750
1298
$13.2800
9637
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
350,000
- Price
$12.9851 (avg.)
Date of the transaction
October 10, 2023
Place of the transaction
NYSE
