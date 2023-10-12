Carnival Corporation is the world's No. 1 cruise ship line. The group operates Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, Seabourn, Cunard, AIDA Cruises, Costa Cruises, P&O Cruises and P&O Cruises Australia. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - sale of cruises (98.5%). Net sales break down by source of income between sales of tickets (58.6%) and sales of on-board services (41.4%); - other (1.5%): sale of trips to Alaska through Holland America Princess Alaska Tours. As of November 2022, Carnival Corporation had a fleet of 91 ships with a total capacity of 253,760 berths. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: North America (64.6%), Europe (32.2%), Australia and Asia (2.6%) and other (0.6%).