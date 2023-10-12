Carnival Corporation & plc Notification of Transactions of Directors/PDMRs

October 12, 2023

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Randall J. Weisenburger

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Director

b)

Initial notification/ Amendment

Initial Notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Carnival Corporation

b)

Legal Entity Identifier

F1OF2ZSX47CR0BCWA982

4

Details of the transaction

a)

Description of the financial

Common stock with a nominal value of US$0.01 per share

instrument, type of instrument

CUSIP: 143658300

Identification code

b)

Nature of the transaction

Open market acquisition of shares.

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

$12.8275

200

$12.8300

51400

$12.8400

700

$12.8500

2491

$12.8550

800

$12.8600

8133

$12.8650

3371

$12.8700

5805

$12.8750

3900

$12.8800

1706

$12.8850

360

$12.8900

3305

$12.8950

400

$12.9000

100

$12.9100

130

$12.9150

2870

$12.9200

3100

$12.9250

2894

$12.9300

3400

$12.9350

6500

$12.9400

2300

$12.9550

1700

$12.9600

4407

$12.9650

2463

$12.9700

5969

$12.9750

17378

d)

e)

f)

$12.9800

19612

$12.9850

15425

$12.9875

2500

$12.9900

11036

$12.9950

16059

$12.9975

2115

$13.0000

37220

$13.0050

3055

$13.0100

3652

$13.0150

7531

$13.0200

5150

$13.0225

300

$13.0250

4876

$13.0300

900

$13.0350

100

$13.0400

4100

$13.0450

100

$13.0500

6834

$13.0600

6148

$13.0650

413

$13.0700

7375

$13.0750

3227

$13.0800

3700

$13.0850

7878

$13.0900

5495

$13.1000

6387

$13.1100

5864

$13.1150

2393

$13.1200

5838

$13.2600

4800

$13.2700

3200

$13.2750

1298

$13.2800

9637

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

350,000

- Price

$12.9851 (avg.)

Date of the transaction

October 10, 2023

Place of the transaction

NYSE

Doreen S. Furnari

Company Secretary Carnival Corporation & plc 3655 NW 87th Avenue MLGL-815

Miami, FL 33178

T: 305.599.2600

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Carnival Corporation published this content on 12 October 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 October 2023 15:46:06 UTC.