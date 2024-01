Jan 26 (Reuters) - Cruise operator Carnival on Friday joined the list of companies flagging a potential hit to their operations following attacks on ships in the Red Sea by the Iran-backed Houthis.

"We believe that the instability in the Red Sea region currently impacting shipping could have an impact on our results of operations," Carnival said in a regulatory filing. (Reporting by Juveria Tabassum in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)