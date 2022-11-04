Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Carnival Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CCL   PA1436583006

CARNIVAL CORPORATION

(CCL)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:09 2022-11-04 am EDT
9.215 USD   +4.36%
10:34aIN BRIEF: Carnival CEO Donald to resign from board after two decades
AN
11/03European ADRs Regain Some Early Losses on Thursday
MT
11/03Carnival Corp : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

IN BRIEF: Carnival CEO Donald to resign from board after two decades

11/04/2022 | 10:34am EDT
Carnival PLC - Miami, Florida-based cruise operator - On Thursday said President & Chief Executive Officer Arnold Donald is stepping down from the board of directors after more than two decades, effective November 30.

Donald turned over both roles earlier in the year to colleague Josh Weinstein, who was promoted from chief operations officer. Donald will provide consultation services to Carnival from December 1, 2022 to February 25, 2025, for compensation of USD1 million per year, alongside health coverage for him and his spouse.

Outgoing CEO Arnold Donald says: "I feel the time is right for me to step aside, making room for others to enjoy the experience of contributing their leadership to our company while providing me increased flexibility to contribute outside of Carnival Corporation."

Current stock price: 721.60 pence, up 3.5% on Friday

12-month change: down 53%

By Holly Beveridge; hollybeveridge@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Limited. All Rights Reserved.

Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 12 383 M - -
Net income 2022 -5 524 M - -
Net Debt 2022 29 849 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -1,88x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 10 960 M 10 960 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,30x
EV / Sales 2023 1,89x
Nbr of Employees 40 000
Free-Float 70,2%
Chart CARNIVAL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Carnival Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CARNIVAL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 8,83 $
Average target price 12,02 $
Spread / Average Target 36,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Josh Weinstein President & Chief Executive Officer
David Bernstein Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Micky Meir Arison Chairman
Gregory A. Sullivan Chief Information Officer
Richard Brilliant Chief Risk & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CARNIVAL CORPORATION-56.11%10 960
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.-11.35%46 367
HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC.-17.62%34 754
ROYAL CARIBBEAN GROUP-30.08%13 721
H WORLD GROUP LIMITED-11.68%10 614
HYATT HOTELS CORPORATION-5.93%9 662