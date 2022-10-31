IN BRIEF: Carnival extends maturity of 2023 convertible notes to 2024

Carnival PLC - Miami, Florida-based cruise line - Extends maturity of additional USD87 million of 2023 convertible notes at a 5.75% rate. "The 2023 notes will be exchanged for new 2024 notes with the same coupon and no dilution to shareholders at scheduled maturity versus the 2023 notes and no upfront cost," the company explains. The new 2024 notes have a maturity date of October 1, 2024. They will have the same terms as the firm's USD339 million aggregate principal amount of 5.75% convertible senior notes due 2024, announced in August.

Carnival expects the exchange to close on November 1.

Current stock price: 692.40 pence, up 4.6% on Monday

12-month change: down 55%

By Tom Budszus; tombudszus@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Limited. All Rights Reserved.