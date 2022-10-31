Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Carnival Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CCL   PA1436583006

CARNIVAL CORPORATION

(CCL)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:02 2022-10-31 am EDT
9.015 USD   +0.84%
10:46aIN BRIEF: Carnival extends maturity of 2023 convertible notes to 2024
AN
09:07aCarnival Corporation & plc Announces Extension of Maturity of an Additional $87 Million of 2023 Convertible Notes at Existing 5.75% Rate
AQ
10/28Princess Cruises Announces Spring & Summer 2024 European Season for Next-Generation Ship Sun Princess
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

IN BRIEF: Carnival extends maturity of 2023 convertible notes to 2024

10/31/2022 | 10:46am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Carnival PLC - Miami, Florida-based cruise line - Extends maturity of additional USD87 million of 2023 convertible notes at a 5.75% rate. "The 2023 notes will be exchanged for new 2024 notes with the same coupon and no dilution to shareholders at scheduled maturity versus the 2023 notes and no upfront cost," the company explains. The new 2024 notes have a maturity date of October 1, 2024. They will have the same terms as the firm's USD339 million aggregate principal amount of 5.75% convertible senior notes due 2024, announced in August.

Carnival expects the exchange to close on November 1.

Current stock price: 692.40 pence, up 4.6% on Monday

12-month change: down 55%

By Tom Budszus; tombudszus@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Limited. All Rights Reserved.

All news about CARNIVAL CORPORATION
10:46aIN BRIEF: Carnival extends maturity of 2023 convertible notes to 2024
AN
09:07aCarnival Corporation & plc Announces Extension of Maturity of an Additional $87 Million..
AQ
10/28Princess Cruises Announces Spring & Summer 2024 European Season for Next-Generation Shi..
AQ
10/28The Mediterranean is Calling, Princess Cruises Announces Spring & Summer 2024 European ..
AQ
10/27Holland America Line Launches 150th Anniversary Limited-Edition Pilsner Beer in Commemo..
AQ
10/27Holland America Line's Rotterdam Arrives at New York City on Historic Maiden Call; Ship..
AQ
10/27Holland America Line - Service Dog Sails into Elite Status
AQ
10/27Holland America Line's Rotterdam Arrives at New York City on Historic Maiden
AQ
10/26Carnival closes senior priority note offering after increasing value
AN
10/26Carnival Unit Closes $2 Billion Offering of Senior Priority Notes
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CARNIVAL CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 12 334 M - -
Net income 2022 -5 524 M - -
Net Debt 2022 29 640 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -1,90x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 11 064 M 11 064 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,30x
EV / Sales 2023 1,89x
Nbr of Employees 40 000
Free-Float 70,2%
Chart CARNIVAL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Carnival Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CARNIVAL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 8,94 $
Average target price 12,02 $
Spread / Average Target 34,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Josh Weinstein President & Chief Executive Officer
David Bernstein Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Micky Meir Arison Chairman
Gregory A. Sullivan Chief Information Officer
Richard Brilliant Chief Risk & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CARNIVAL CORPORATION-55.57%11 064
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.-3.38%51 815
HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC.-13.69%36 414
ROYAL CARIBBEAN GROUP-31.51%13 434
HYATT HOTELS CORPORATION-3.30%10 121
INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC-1.97%9 582